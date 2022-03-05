clock
Connor Boyack
Opinion
Opinion: Why some occupational licenses hurt the economy
Utah lawmakers should pass a bill that makes it easier to decide which licenses are needed and which ones clearly are not
By
Connor Boyack
Jan 25, 2022 8:04 a.m. MST
Why conservatives should oppose the death penalty
I now understand that the government’s ability to execute a person is as horrifying a case of “big government” as one can imagine
By
Connor Boyack
Oct 28, 2021 1:07 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Utah should not expand the government’s role in censoring free speech
We urge Gov. Cox to veto SB228 because it leverages the power of the government to violate the First Amendment rights of private companies.
By
Marina Lowe
and
Connor Boyack
March 19, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Even in a pandemic, Utah’s executive branch needs a check
We can protect the public and navigate difficult circumstances without having unchecked executive power.
By
Connor Boyack
Jan 28, 2021 2:30 p.m. MST
Opinion
Scaling back occupational licensing requirements is in Utah’s best interest
By
Heather Andrews
and
Connor Boyack
Nov 16, 2020 3 p.m. MST
Opinion
Utah parents, it may be time to consider home schooling
Despite the challenges of home-schooling, nearly every family who uses this alternative education format will sing its praises.
By
Connor Boyack
July 13, 2020 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Facial recognition needs some handcuffs
By
Connor Boyack
Nov 30, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
Guest opinion: Private DNA should stay out of the government’s hands
By
Michael Melendez
and
Connor Boyack
Oct 6, 2019 10 a.m. MDT