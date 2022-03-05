Contributors

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

A crowd celebrates outside of the Supreme Court in Washington after the court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the U.S.
Opinion: Religious foster care plays a vital role for our most vulnerable children
This week’s Supreme Court decision says organizations with traditional religious outlooks on sexuality still have a place in the foster care system.
June 18, 2021 11:18 a.m. MDT
The Utah flag flies over the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Utah’s Republican women are stepping forward to lead
Just 9% of Utah state legislators are Republican women. It’s time to encourage more conservative women to run for office.
June 8, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
People hold up signs while marching to the Governor’s Mansion during the Utah People’s Climate March in Salt Lake City in 2017.
Guest opinion: Republicans need to engage in climate politics
Conservation and stewardship of the natural environment are core Republican values, but for too long we have left these topics to others.
June 4, 2021 4 p.m. MDT
011521_future_conservatives_f2.jpeg
Exclusive: A manifesto from over 150 Republican Party reformers
Evan McMullin, Miles Taylor and other prominent conservatives announce a new political movement.
May 13, 2021 12:01 a.m. MDT