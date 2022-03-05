Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Cory O’Bray

Why Dixie State students support a name change
It is time to move into a newer, brighter future and change the Dixie name.
By Penny Mills and Cory O’Bray
Jan 31, 2021 8 a.m. MST