Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
oaks.0.jpg

Dallin H. Oaks

Constitution_Series_Oaks.jpg
Perspective
Our inspired Constitution
The U.S. Constitution is the foundation for a well-ordered government of laws, and not of men, writes the first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Dallin H. Oaks
June 30, 2021 10 p.m. MDT