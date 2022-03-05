clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Dan Bammes
https://www.deseret.com/authors/dan-bammes/rss
Opinion
Opinion: The Legislature will convene soon. Here are reasons to applaud them
Utah isn’t the only state where people sometimes cringe when the Legislature convenes, but Utah has put some systems in place that work extremely well.
By
Dan Bammes
Jan 16, 2022 8:44 a.m. MST
Opinion
Welcome back, my friends
As an at-risk individual who tested negative for COVID-19, I’m grateful for the precautions my community members have taken — and that will continue.
By
Dan Bammes
May 13, 2020 1 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: What are we going to learn from the novel coronavirus?
By
Dan Bammes
March 17, 2020 8 p.m. MDT