Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Dan Rascon

KSL-TV
An image made from video provided by Broadcom Broadcasting shows a damaged Latter-day Saints church on the island of Atata.
Utah
Utah Tongan community still in shock over volcano’s destruction
Emotions are still running high in the Tongan community of Utah after a massive volcano eruption and tsunami in the island nation just over a week ago.
By Dan Rascon
Jan 25, 2022 10:57 a.m. MST
FLAG_RESCUE_FOLO4.jpg
Utah
Family rescues massive American flag that fell from its perch in Utah canyon
By Dan Rascon
July 17, 2020 5:02 p.m. MDT
Oreo_Artist_4.jpg
Utah
Utah artist creates tiny portraits of Latter-day Saint figures on Oreos
By Dan Rascon
April 6, 2020 3:59 p.m. MDT
Thrift5.jpg
Young entrepreneurs turn thrift store shopping into full-time business
By Dan Rascon
Feb 28, 2020 9:51 p.m. MST
merlin_1152807.jpg
Utah
2 women dead after wrong-way crash on I-215
A wrong-way crash killed one person Friday afternoon and caused a freeway closure in Holladay.
By Ashley Imlay and Dan Rascon
Jan 24, 2020 4:58 p.m. MST
AdobeStock_4119450.jpeg
Utah
Young Utah Marine killed in California wrong-way crash
A 19-year-old Marine from Orem was killed when a man trying to escape police hit his car head-on shortly after midnight
By Amy Donaldson and Dan Rascon
Jan 14, 2020 8:09 p.m. MST
DUI_s_Folo1.jpg
Utah
Utah DUI arrests over New Year’s holiday double that of last year
By Dan Rascon and Alex Cabrero
Jan 3, 2020 11:58 a.m. MST
Austin Brown sits on his mother’s lap at their home in Layton on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2019. “He is an ‘I can do it’ boy,” Hope Brown said of her son, whose lower right arm was chewed off by two huskies on March 3.
Utah
‘I can do it boy’: Utah mom describes son’s attitude after arm chewed off by dogs
By Dan Rascon
Dec 14, 2019 4:30 p.m. MST
Deserae9.jpg
Utah
‘Do what makes you happy’: Teen once shot and left for dead is living life to the fullest
Deserae Turner proving she is ‘tougher than a bullet’
By Dan Rascon
Dec 2, 2019 10 p.m. MST
911_Call1.jpg
Utah
3-year-old girl credited with saving grandmother’s life with 911 call
By Dan Rascon
Nov 29, 2019 6 p.m. MST
merlin_11095.jpg
Utah
‘Bad to worse’: Provo man with mysterious vaping illness tells his story
By Gretel Kauffman and Dan Rascon
Sept 30, 2019 9:01 p.m. MDT
A baby boy died Saturday from injuries police believe were inflicted by his father. The father was arrested for investigation of child abuse homicide.
Utah
5-year-old Utah girl assaulted while playing in backyard, police say
The child said a man hopped over the fence and touched her inappropriately before driving away, according to police.
By Gretel Kauffman and Dan Rascon
July 16, 2019 10:42 p.m. MDT
dd509e6636.jpg
Utah
Utah trooper returns to work after narrowly escaping injury in crash
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper whose patrol car was crushed by a truck Sunday evening was back on the job the next day.
By Gretel Kauffman and Dan Rascon
July 8, 2019 7:28 p.m. MDT
Utah
Heartbreaking experience turns into a labor of love
Following a tragic loss, three sisters created the charity Heaven Bound Gowns, which turns donated wedding dresses into burial gowns for stillborn babies.
By Dan Rascon
June 29, 2019 4 p.m. MDT
Utah
2 Utah high school students suspended from football team after posting video of burning LGBT flag
Two Kearns High School athletes have been suspended from the football team indefinitely for their role in posting a video of someone burning an LGBTQ pride flag, a school official said.
By Dan Rascon
June 19, 2019 12:43 p.m. MDT