Dan Rasmussen

Real Salt Lake battles but falls short in 1-0 loss at Seattle
Real Salt Lake came up short against the Sounders on a picture-perfect day in the Pacific Northwest.
By Dan Rasmussen
May 20, 2017 5:40 p.m. MDT
Washington overwhelms Utah State thanks to freshman Browning’s rifling arm
By Dan Rasmussen
Sept 19, 2015 6:30 p.m. MDT
Details made the difference in Real Salt Lake’s loss to 1st-place Seattle
After coming up short in a topsy-turvy match in the Emerald City, Real Salt Lake hopes to get back on track when it returns home to face Colorado.
By Dan Rasmussen
Sept 13, 2014 7:44 p.m. MDT
Late strike sinks 10-man Real Salt Lake at Seattle
RSL finds itself within a minute of earning a point on the road at Seattle, but the club comes up short.
By Dan Rasmussen
Sept 12, 2014 11:05 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake focused on moving forward after suffering 1st loss of season
RSL’s players and coaches are completely focused on moving forward after losing for the first time this season.
By Dan Rasmussen
June 1, 2014 11:21 p.m. MDT
Unbeaten no more: Real Salt Lake beaten soundly in Seattle
With no clouds in sight on a sun-drenched day in the Pacific Northwest, the Seattle Sounders gleefully handed RSL its first loss of 2014.
By Dan Rasmussen
May 31, 2014 7:35 p.m. MDT
Former Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton hands the ball to Jazz's Jeremy Evans during the dunk contest at NBA basketball All-Star Saturday Night, Feb. 16, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
Utah Jazz: Jeremy Evans flies high in Slam Dunk Contest again but settles for second place (+video)
With 58 percent of the fan vote, Toronto guard Terrence Ross beat Jazz forward Jeremy Evans in the final round of the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest in Houston Saturday night.
By Dan Rasmussen
Feb 16, 2013 9:30 p.m. MST
Utah Utes men’s basketball: Runnin’ Utes upset Washington, earn first Pac-12 road win
Utah produced a dominant defensive performance and made huge baskets at the other end to beat Washington, 74-65, inside Alaska Airlines Arena on Saturday night.
By Dan Rasmussen
Jan 19, 2013 11:15 p.m. MST
Friends and teammates: Former Utah State stars shining in NFL as Seattle Seahawks
From the outside looking in, Bobby Wagner and Robert Turbin’s whirlwind journey from being college stars at Utah State to becoming rookie stars for the Seattle Seahawks has been nothing short of crazy.
By Dan Rasmussen
Dec 27, 2012 11:35 p.m. MST
USU coach Gary Andersen as Utah State University defeatsToledo 41-15 as they play football in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Saturday, Dec. 15, 2012,in Boise, Idaho.
Utah State football: Former USU stars Bobby Wagner, Robert Turbin focused on the players Andersen leaves behind
Both Seattle Seahawk rookies Robert Turbin and Bobby Wagner, who starred at USU during Andersen’s first three seasons, said Wednesday afternoon at the Seahawks’ practice facility they were worried about their former teammates.
By Dan Rasmussen
Dec 19, 2012 8:55 p.m. MST
Utah's John White (15) carries against Washington in the first half of NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Utah Utes football: Utes no longer perfect when White rushes for 100 yards
SEATTLE — The Utes winning whenever John White rushed for 100 yards had been as inevitable as death and paying taxes.
By Dan Rasmussen
Nov 11, 2012 12:10 a.m. MST
Real Salt Lake looking to take advantage of home field
In the weeks leading up to last Friday’s first-leg, MLS Cup playoff match between Real Salt Lake and Seattle — after it had become apparent those two teams would finish second and third in the regular-season Western Conference standings and face each other in the postseason — many debates and discussions took place over whether it was better to be second or third.
By Dan Rasmussen
Nov 4, 2012 5:05 p.m. MST
Real Salt Lake: Goalkeeper Nick Rimando sensational in playoff draw with Seattle Sounders
RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando continued to play despite breaking his nose, and he helped spur RSL to a well-deserved 0-0 draw with Seattle Friday night in front of 38,356 fans.
By Dan Rasmussen
Nov 2, 2012 11:46 p.m. MDT
Real Salt Lake: RSL earns a point against Seattle in critical MLS contest
Real Salt Lake’s main objective when it stepped on the pitch Wednesday night inside CenturyLink Field was to at least get a point.
By Dan Rasmussen
Oct 17, 2012 11:32 p.m. MDT
Fabian Espindola’s goal enough for RSL on road
As it always does, league-leading Real Salt Lake set out to play good soccer and create lots of quality scoring chances when it took the pitch against the Seattle Sounders here.
By Dan Rasmussen
May 12, 2012 11:49 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
In Maine, Paul vies to extend Romney losing streak
Mitt Romney hoped to avoid a fourth straight election setback Saturday in the GOP presidential nomination race, but feisty Ron Paul could extend that losing streak with a victory in Maine’s caucuses.
By Dan Rasmussen
Feb 11, 2012 12:40 p.m. MST
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the California Department of Corrections, Wesley Shermantine is shown. Information provided by the California death row inmate who was one of the two notorious "Speed Freak Killers" led to the discovery Frida
U.S. & World
Old well becomes focus of search for more bodies
A death row inmate has led authorities to an area of Northern California believed to be the burial sites of two victims of the notorious “Speed Freak Killers,” as searchers focused Saturday on an abandoned well for any additional remains.
By Dan Rasmussen
Feb 11, 2012 1:25 a.m. MST
BYU football: Cougars keep their composure to cruise past Hawaii
BYU quarterback Riley Nelson, returning to the field for the first time since getting injured against Idaho three weeks earlier, made a host of brilliant plays. BYU’s defense locked down in the second half and many guys starred in the Cougars’
By Dan Rasmussen
Dec 3, 2011 9:05 p.m. MST
BYU football report card: Cougars clinical in win over New Mexico State
BYU’s players took care of business in their final 2011 home game inside LaVell Edwards Stadium. After a somewhat sluggish quarter and a half by the offense, BYU clicked into high gear, and when that happened, the Cougars brushed aside New Mexico
By Dan Rasmussen
Nov 19, 2011 11:48 p.m. MST
BYU football report card: Focused Cougars demolish Idaho
It will be easy for some to discount what BYU’s football players did Saturday evening. After all, the opponent was Idaho.
By Dan Rasmussen
Nov 12, 2011 10:53 p.m. MST
Utah State Aggies forward Mitch Bruneel (15) cheers after making a 3 pointer against BYU in Logan Friday, Nov. 11, 2011.
Utah State, BYU basketball: 5 keys to Aggies’ season-opening win
Utah State had just watched BYU surge ahead early in the second half when the two in-state rivals collided inside the Spectrum on Friday in the season-opener for both teams.
By Dan Rasmussen
Nov 11, 2011 9:52 p.m. MST
Real Salt Lake survives despite poor play from midfielders
When their team hosted the Seattle Sounders in the opening leg of their MLS Cup playoff series last Saturday, RSL’s midfielders shimmered.
By Dan Rasmussen
Nov 2, 2011 11:31 p.m. MDT
Utah Utes football: 5 keys to Utes’ first Pac-12 win
Finally, the Utah Utes have their first Pac-12 victory. After struggling mightily in their first four outings against members of their new conference, the Utes broke with a win over lowly Oregon State.
By Dan Rasmussen
Oct 29, 2011 8:21 p.m. MDT
BYU football: Terrible special teams play dooms Cougars against TCU
BYU’s players had chances against TCU — lots and lots of chances — but they couldn’t make the plays they needed to beat the Horned Frogs.
By Dan Rasmussen
Oct 28, 2011 9:49 p.m. MDT
BYU football report card: Cougars cruise against Idaho State
Against a team that is really, really bad, the BYU Cougars simply took care of business. BYU’s starters jumped out early against Idaho State Saturday afternoon against Idaho State and did what was expected to eventually prevail, 56-3.
By Dan Rasmussen
Oct 22, 2011 4:19 p.m. MDT
Brigham Young Cougars running back Michael Alisa (42) runs with the ball during the first quarter of a football game against San Jose State at the Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011.
BYU football report card: Cougars do enough to win comfortably against San Jose State
The BYU Cougars definitely weren’t perfect — far from it — but they did enough to earn their first comfortable victory of the season.
By Dan Rasmussen
Oct 8, 2011 11:25 p.m. MDT
BYU football report card: Nelson sparks teammates in wild win over Utah State
BYU was headed to certain defeat midway through the second half of its rivalry showdown against Utah State. Then Riley Nelson happened. BYU coaches wisely inserted Nelson into the game in place of struggling sophomore Jake Heaps, and Nelson sparked
By Dan Rasmussen
Sept 30, 2011 9:43 p.m. MDT
BYU football report card: Cougars dig deep to earn comeback win
A week removed from one of the most disappointing performances in BYU football history, the Cougars hardly looked like they were capable of bouncing back throughout the first half of their home contest with Central Florida.
By Dan Rasmussen
Sept 23, 2011 9:44 p.m. MDT
Sports
BYU football report card: Cougars fail to get job done against Texas
BYU put Texas on the ropes several times throughout the first half of its huge road game inside Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, but the Cougars failed to deliver any knock-out punches.
By Dan Rasmussen
Sept 10, 2011 8:35 p.m. MDT
BYU football report card: Cougar defense shines in win over Ole Miss
On an afternoon when their offense played out of sync and struggled mightily to put any points on the board, the BYU Cougars relied on a terrific defensive effort to get a victory over Ole Miss in their season-opener as a football independent Saturday.
By Dan Rasmussen
Sept 3, 2011 6:11 p.m. MDT
