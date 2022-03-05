Dan Rasmussen

From the outside looking in, Bobby Wagner and Robert Turbin’s whirlwind journey from being college stars at Utah State to becoming rookie stars for the Seattle Seahawks has been nothing short of crazy.
Both Seattle Seahawk rookies Robert Turbin and Bobby Wagner, who starred at USU during Andersen’s first three seasons, said Wednesday afternoon at the Seahawks’ practice facility they were worried about their former teammates.
In the weeks leading up to last Friday’s first-leg, MLS Cup playoff match between Real Salt Lake and Seattle — after it had become apparent those two teams would finish second and third in the regular-season Western Conference standings and face each other in the postseason — many debates and discussions took place over whether it was better to be second or third.
BYU quarterback Riley Nelson, returning to the field for the first time since getting injured against Idaho three weeks earlier, made a host of brilliant plays. BYU’s defense locked down in the second half and many guys starred in the Cougars’
BYU’s players took care of business in their final 2011 home game inside LaVell Edwards Stadium. After a somewhat sluggish quarter and a half by the offense, BYU clicked into high gear, and when that happened, the Cougars brushed aside New Mexico
Finally, the Utah Utes have their first Pac-12 victory. After struggling mightily in their first four outings against members of their new conference, the Utes broke with a win over lowly Oregon State.
Against a team that is really, really bad, the BYU Cougars simply took care of business. BYU’s starters jumped out early against Idaho State Saturday afternoon against Idaho State and did what was expected to eventually prevail, 56-3.
BYU was headed to certain defeat midway through the second half of its rivalry showdown against Utah State. Then Riley Nelson happened. BYU coaches wisely inserted Nelson into the game in place of struggling sophomore Jake Heaps, and Nelson sparked
A week removed from one of the most disappointing performances in BYU football history, the Cougars hardly looked like they were capable of bouncing back throughout the first half of their home contest with Central Florida.
On an afternoon when their offense played out of sync and struggled mightily to put any points on the board, the BYU Cougars relied on a terrific defensive effort to get a victory over Ole Miss in their season-opener as a football independent Saturday.