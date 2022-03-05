Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

The key to lifting up blue-collar America is immigration
Allowing hardworking people to come to America’s golden shores and pursue their own dreams is crucial to the success of our nation.
By Daniel Di Martino
Feb 16, 2021 1 p.m. MST
Kicking out highly-skilled immigrants like me won’t help Americans
By Daniel Di Martino
June 1, 2020 3:30 p.m. MDT