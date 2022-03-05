clock
Daniel Frost
Opinion
Opinion: BYU issued a ‘Statement on Belonging.’ Will it succeed?
How do you create an environment where people of various races, backgrounds and beliefs feel like they belong as full members of the campus community?
By
Daniel Frost
Sept 16, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
What religious freedoms do you actually have?
The Supreme Court’s understanding of religious freedom is changing under our feet.
By
Anna Bryner
,
Brady Earley
, and 1 more
July 19, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Casting stones in abortion debate is wrong, but so is accepting abortion’s ‘necessity’
Genuine compassion demands that we see mother and child together, addressing the challenges facing the mother while honoring the developing life she carries.
By
Daniel Frost
and
Jenet Jacob Erickson
May 9, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Changing our sexual culture starts with a focus on morality
By
Daniel Frost
and
Jenet Jacob Erickson
Feb 9, 2020 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
Guest opinion: Consent isn’t enough for true sexual morality
There is a robust moral consensus about the importance of consent in sexual relationships. Why not expand our moral thinking to include other ways of treating people appropriately in sex?
By
Daniel Frost
Oct 11, 2019 9:51 a.m. MDT