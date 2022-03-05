clock
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Daniella Rivera
Utah
USU student says school mishandled her report of rape after it promised to do better
Federal suit against the university alleges it has not made good on its promises to do better after a 2020 U.S. Department of Justice report found reports of sexual assault went unaddressed on the Logan campus.
By
Annie Knox
and
Daniella Rivera
Dec 15, 2021 12:12 p.m. MST