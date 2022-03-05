Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Danielle Boxer

Contributor
AdobeStock_1775674.jpeg
Opinion
Experts warn of a suicide surge related to COVID-19. They may be right
Long-term respiratory and psychological problems may combine to increase COVID-19’s impact on mental health, depression and even suicide.
By Colleen FitzgeraldPerry Renshaw, and 4 more
May 28, 2020 1 p.m. MDT