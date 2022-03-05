Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
23169..0.jpg

Daphne Chen

Utah
Asians are fastest-growing racial group in increasingly diverse Utah
More than 1 in 5 Utahns is now a racial or ethnic minority, according to the census data — including more than one in four Utahns under the age of 18.
By Daphne Chen
June 21, 2017 10:05 p.m. MDT
1848131.jpg
Utah
Two Utah doctors caught in spotlight of opioid lawsuits
Two Utah doctors who were among the most prominent advocates of using opioids to treat chronic pain are now entangled in a spate of lawsuits filed against opioid manufacturers in several states.
By Daphne Chen and Eric Schulzke
June 6, 2017 6:16 a.m. MDT
Utah
An inmate makes it off the mental health waitlist, but solutions still sought
“It would be so much more productive if some high-level decision-makers could be proactive about looking at this issue rather than waiting until someone files a lawsuit,” said Disability Law Center legal director Aaron Kinikini.
By Daphne Chen and McKenzie Romero
May 30, 2017 10:15 p.m. MDT
web_1674800.jpg
Utah
Lehi was 11th fastest-growing large city in U.S. between 2015-16
Lehi was the 11th fastest-growing large city in the nation between 2015 and 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. South Jordan ranked 24th and Orem was ranked 31st.
By Daphne Chen
May 25, 2017 6:30 p.m. MDT
Nate Hall, center, embraces his son, Gabriel, while standing with Alizea Gobel, 5, bottom left, her sister, Haze Hall, 4, bottom right, and other family members in front of Matt Hall’s casket during his funeral at Myers Mortuary in Ogden on Saturday, Apri
InDepth
The new asylums: How Utah traps the mentally ill behind bars
SPECIAL REPORT: Mentally ill inmates are being forced to wait five months or more to get into the Utah State Hospital for help, far exceeding wait times in six other Western states. Some are getting sicker. Some are released. Others are dying.
By Daphne Chen and McKenzie Romero
May 25, 2017 12 a.m. MDT
web_1840159.jpg
Utah
Huntsman Sr. says U. ‘instigated’ dispute in two-page ad
The ad claims that the Huntsman family and “family contacts” together donated $656 million to the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the Huntsman Cancer Foundation over the years.
By Daphne Chen
May 12, 2017 10 a.m. MDT
Utah
U. to hire auditor to examine financial relationship with Huntsman foundation
An attorney hired by the University of Utah to assist in negotiations with Huntsman Cancer Foundation over the future of the Huntsman Cancer Institute said “the time for bickering and contention is over.”
By Daphne Chen
May 10, 2017 9:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
Huntsman promises full accounting of cancer center
The billionaire philanthropist also said the financial team at the U. “has been a disaster for years and years” and that University of Utah Health needs to “clean up several other people.”
By Marjorie Cortez and Daphne Chen
May 8, 2017 6:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Dr. Lee to keep $1 million salary from university for one year as fallout continues
The fallout from the dispute between the University of Utah and the Huntsman Foundation could result in “brain drain,” and the loss of Lee and her husband, Benedict Kingsbury, a prominent expert in international law.
By Daphne Chen
May 4, 2017 9:35 p.m. MDT
The Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Peter Huntsman, the CEO of the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, confirmed Tuesday that his family will continue to seek more autonomy for the Huntsman Cancer Institute in ongoing negot
Utah
Peter Huntsman: ‘It’s not about the Huntsmans controlling anything’
Peter Huntsman, the CEO of the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, confirmed Tuesday that his family will continue to seek more autonomy for the Huntsman Cancer Institute in ongoing negotiations with the University of Utah.
By Daphne Chen
May 2, 2017 10:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
The unanswered questions from the U. relationship with Huntsman Cancer Institute
A state lawmaker said Tuesday that the Utah Legislature’s Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee will soon ask University of Utah administrators for more information about the school’s relationship with the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
By Ben LockhartMarjorie Cortez, and 1 more
May 2, 2017 9:25 p.m. MDT
Top left: Chairman H. David Burton, University of Utah President David Pershing. Right: Jon Huntsman Sr., Huntsman Cancer Institute CEO Mary Beckerle. Bottom left: Peter Huntsman, University of Utah Health CEO Dr. Vivian Lee.
Utah
The inside story: Power and money at center of U. controversy
A confidential internal document obtained by the Deseret News reveals that two members of the Huntsman family asked University of Utah President David Pershing to grant enormous powers to the Huntsman Cancer Institute’s CEO, sparking controversy.
By Daphne Chen
May 2, 2017 8:07 a.m. MDT
Utah
Interim CEO named to replace embattled Lee at U.
University of Utah Health CEO Dr. Vivian Lee, who resigned on Friday, will be replaced in the interim by Dr. A. Lorris Betz, a widely respected former leader of the U. hospital system, according to U. President David Pershing.
By Daphne Chen
April 29, 2017 4 p.m. MDT
web_1833233.jpg
Utah
Dr. Vivian Lee resigns post at University of Utah
Dr. Vivian Lee, the CEO of University of Utah Health who was at the center of a heated controversy for the firing of the Huntsman Cancer Institute director last week, resigned Friday.
By Ben Lockhart and Daphne Chen
April 28, 2017 4:50 p.m. MDT
FILE"”&nbsp;Vivian Lee, CEO of University of Utah Health Care, leaves a board of trustees meeting in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Utah
Focus turns to Dr. Lee with new U. structure in place
Firings raise questions about University of Utah health care chief Dr. Vivian Lee’s management style. But supporters say she pushes employees “to think outside the box.”
By Daphne Chen
April 27, 2017 11 p.m. MDT
web_1832315.jpg
InDepth
Dying homeless in Salt Lake City
The world identified him as homeless. To his friends, he was Justin: “Whenever he got depressed, whenever he got lonely, he turned to his bottle. And Justin was always depressed and he was always lonely.”
By Daphne Chen
April 26, 2017 8 a.m. MDT
Utah
What now? Rift exposes tensions in University of Utah health care system
It remains unclear how the university will move forward after an unusually public and ugly rift exposing tensions between the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the larger organization it belongs to, University of Utah Health.
By Daphne Chen
April 25, 2017 10:10 p.m. MDT
web_1831503.jpg
Utah
Beckerle back: U. reinstates fired CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute
Mary Beckerle, the former Huntsman Cancer Institute director and CEO who was fired abruptly last week, was reinstated to her role effective immediately Tuesday.
By Daphne Chen and Ben Lockhart
April 25, 2017 10:40 a.m. MDT
Utah
Sources: Huntsman Cancer Institute director to be reinstated Tuesday
Dr. Mary Beckerle, the director and CEO of the Huntsman Cancer Institute who was abruptly fired last week after more than a decade in charge, will be likely reinstated to her position as early as Tuesday, according to sources.
By Daphne Chen and Ben Lockhart
April 24, 2017 10:30 p.m. MDT
Matthew Ryan Hall, who had been found mentally incompetent for his case to proceed and waiting for months for a bed at the Utah State Hospital, died last week after injuring himself in the Weber County Jail in February.
Utah
Mentally incompetent man waiting months for transfer to Utah State Hospital dies after injuring himself
A man who had been found mentally incompetent for his case to proceed and waiting for months for a bed at the Utah State Hospital died last week after injuring himself in the Weber County Jail in February.
By McKenzie Romero and Daphne Chen
April 14, 2017 8:55 p.m. MDT
Utah
Utah House delegation frustrated by no vote on health care, signals reluctance to try again
“Obviously, some things will have to change in order to move forward if this issue is brought back up again,” said Rep. Rob Bishop, stressing the word “if.”
By Daphne Chen
March 24, 2017 7:15 p.m. MDT
web_1818627.jpg
Utah
Census: San Juan County is fastest-growing county in U.S.
Three Utah counties are among the fastest-growing counties in the nation, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released Wednesday night.
By Daphne Chen
March 22, 2017 10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Google searches say something about Mormons and ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Disney’s $300 million remake of “Beauty and the Beast” has drawn equal parts anticipation and controversy — but nowhere has it drawn more interest in the past year than in the Intermountain West, according to Google Trends data.
By Daphne Chen
March 10, 2017 11:25 a.m. MST
Utah
Salt Lake City firefighters begin distributing naloxone kits
Salt Lake City Fire Department will be one of the first fire departments in the nation to begin distributing to people kits that counter overdoses.
By Daphne Chen
Feb 25, 2017 5:15 p.m. MST
FILE: Up to 5,000 low-income Utah parents will become newly eligible for Medicaid under what officials are calling "limited Medicaid expansion." Pictured is Utah Gov. Gary Herbert.
Utah
Utah moves forward with ‘limited Medicaid expansion’ for up to 5,000 parents
Up to 5,000 low-income Utah parents will become newly eligible for Medicaid under what officials are calling “limited Medicaid expansion.” But the main target group — childless adults who are the sickest of the sick — remain in limbo
By Daphne Chen
Feb 3, 2017 12:31 p.m. MST
A redesigned DeseretNews.com snagged the top award in a national contest honoring the best local news websites.
Utah
DeseretNews.com wins national innovation award
A redesigned DeseretNews.com snagged the top award in a national contest honoring the best local news websites.
By Daphne Chen
Feb 2, 2017 7:13 p.m. MST
FILE: Representative Ken Ivory speaks in the Utah House of Representatives in 2015. On Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, Ivory presented to the House Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee a bill meant to modernize the reimbursement models for doctors who
Utah
Lawmaker revives telemedicine bill that could restrict abortions
A bill that seeks to expand telemedicine services in Utah found itself at the center of a debate over abortion Monday.
By Daphne Chen
Jan 30, 2017 6:10 p.m. MST
web_1797574.jpg
InDepth
Greg Hughes might be the most powerful man in Utah politics, if he could just stay out of trouble
“A lot of people see politics as chess. I play checkers. There’s strategy in checkers, but it’s very upfront. I’m not thinking six moves ahead. I got this move and I need to move to that spot. If you’re in front of me, I jump over.
By Daphne Chen and Jesse Hyde
Jan 29, 2017 7:55 a.m. MST
Utah
Utah’s newborn screening law works to catch infants with hearing loss, study says
Utah was the first to implement statewide screening for a common congenital infection found in American children. Now a study reveals how the law has panned out.
By Daphne Chen
Jan 23, 2017 10:07 p.m. MST
The Capitol is seen in overcast skies as the 115th Congress convenes in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. A yearslong battle over Medicaid expansion in Utah just got longer. The Obama administration recently informed the Utah Department of Health that it
Utah
Utah’s Medicaid expansion decision falls to Trump administration
A yearslong battle over Medicaid expansion in Utah just got longer. The Obama administration recently informed the Utah Department of Health that it would not take action on Utah’s small-scale Medicaid expansion proposal.
By Daphne Chen
Jan 11, 2017 5:30 p.m. MST
