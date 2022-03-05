Daphne Chen

“It would be so much more productive if some high-level decision-makers could be proactive about looking at this issue rather than waiting until someone files a lawsuit,” said Disability Law Center legal director Aaron Kinikini.
SPECIAL REPORT: Mentally ill inmates are being forced to wait five months or more to get into the Utah State Hospital for help, far exceeding wait times in six other Western states. Some are getting sicker. Some are released. Others are dying.
An attorney hired by the University of Utah to assist in negotiations with Huntsman Cancer Foundation over the future of the Huntsman Cancer Institute said “the time for bickering and contention is over.”
The fallout from the dispute between the University of Utah and the Huntsman Foundation could result in “brain drain,” and the loss of Lee and her husband, Benedict Kingsbury, a prominent expert in international law.
Peter Huntsman, the CEO of the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, confirmed Tuesday that his family will continue to seek more autonomy for the Huntsman Cancer Institute in ongoing negotiations with the University of Utah.
A state lawmaker said Tuesday that the Utah Legislature’s Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee will soon ask University of Utah administrators for more information about the school’s relationship with the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
A confidential internal document obtained by the Deseret News reveals that two members of the Huntsman family asked University of Utah President David Pershing to grant enormous powers to the Huntsman Cancer Institute’s CEO, sparking controversy.
University of Utah Health CEO Dr. Vivian Lee, who resigned on Friday, will be replaced in the interim by Dr. A. Lorris Betz, a widely respected former leader of the U. hospital system, according to U. President David Pershing.
The world identified him as homeless. To his friends, he was Justin: “Whenever he got depressed, whenever he got lonely, he turned to his bottle. And Justin was always depressed and he was always lonely.”
It remains unclear how the university will move forward after an unusually public and ugly rift exposing tensions between the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the larger organization it belongs to, University of Utah Health.
Dr. Mary Beckerle, the director and CEO of the Huntsman Cancer Institute who was abruptly fired last week after more than a decade in charge, will be likely reinstated to her position as early as Tuesday, according to sources.
A man who had been found mentally incompetent for his case to proceed and waiting for months for a bed at the Utah State Hospital died last week after injuring himself in the Weber County Jail in February.
Disney’s $300 million remake of “Beauty and the Beast” has drawn equal parts anticipation and controversy — but nowhere has it drawn more interest in the past year than in the Intermountain West, according to Google Trends data.
Up to 5,000 low-income Utah parents will become newly eligible for Medicaid under what officials are calling “limited Medicaid expansion.” But the main target group — childless adults who are the sickest of the sick — remain in limbo
“A lot of people see politics as chess. I play checkers. There’s strategy in checkers, but it’s very upfront. I’m not thinking six moves ahead. I got this move and I need to move to that spot. If you’re in front of me, I jump over.
A yearslong battle over Medicaid expansion in Utah just got longer. The Obama administration recently informed the Utah Department of Health that it would not take action on Utah’s small-scale Medicaid expansion proposal.