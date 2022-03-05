Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

David Jenkins

Contributor
Arches_National_Park_DNSTOCK_KM_02__1_.jpg
Opinion
The current federal leasing binge is damaging Utah’s economy
Outdoor recreation in Utah generates nearly $12.3 billion in annual consumer spending, and these public lands offer unmatched refuge for those seeking a bit of normalcy during the pandemic.
By David Jenkins
Sept 23, 2020 3 p.m. MDT