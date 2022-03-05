Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Deidre Henderson

The Point will be part of Utah’s growing economic center.
Opinion
The eyes of the nation will soon focus on Utah’s prison-turned-economic engine
Utah is uniquely positioned to establish The Point as the epicenter of our top-ranked economy.
By Deidre Henderson and Lowry Snow
Dec 11, 2021 9:59 p.m. MST
A voter puts a ballot into an official drop box.
Opinion
No need to audit Utah’s election again
I’m extremely concerned about any public official who deliberately cites pseudo-science and spreads conspiracies, who asks questions not because they seek answers, but wants to score political points by casting doubt on the system.
By Deidre Henderson
Oct 25, 2021 11:06 a.m. MDT