Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
Derwin Gray
Perspective
How a season-ending injury became a reason for praise
Cougar Nation is justifiably disappointed with an appearance in the Independence Bowl this Saturday. Still, there’s a lesson to be learned.
By
Derwin Gray
Dec 15, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Perspective
What BYU and Virginia did after the game was more important than anything during the game
What if we’re getting prayer wrong? Here are four ways to get it right.
By
Derwin Gray
Nov 2, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Opinion: BYU is at peak fandemonium — let’s make sure it doesn’t become a trap
Here are three ways for BYU not to have an emotional letdown against Arizona State this Saturday.
By
Derwin Gray
Sept 14, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
The case for BYU in the Big 12
It’s time to seal the deal. BYU football, and BYU athletics as a whole, lead with excellence. Full stop.
By
Derwin Gray
Aug 28, 2021 10:01 p.m. MDT
Opinion
It’s payday for BYU athletes. That’s a good thing, but watch out for these pitfalls
The Supreme Court ruled in June that the NCAA can’t limit financial deals to student athletes. But what are the risks?
By
Derwin Gray
Aug 1, 2021 10 p.m. MDT