Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Deseret First Credit Union

Deseret First Credit Union has been serving members and employees of the LDS Church since 1955.

1815505.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
4 ways to use your credit card rewards points (and help LDS missionaries)
With Deseret First Credit Union, there’s a NEW way to redeem your credit card rewards.
By Deseret First Credit Union
April 5, 2017 9:10 a.m. MDT
1645762.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
5 financial goals you should consider for 2016
Commit to achieving just a few of these financial goals in 2016 and see how much improved your life can be.
By Deseret First Credit Union
Jan 12, 2016 10:10 a.m. MST
1622001.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Should you give the gift of a Mission Savings Fund this Christmas?
LDS missions are no small expense. Here are some ideas that can help you start saving now for that incredible time.
By Deseret First Credit Union
Dec 16, 2015 10:38 a.m. MST
1628118.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
5 tips to improve your credit score with a Visa Rewards credit card
With the holidays upon us, you’ll need to make your rewards card work for you to better your credit. Here are some tips from Deseret First Credit Union.
By Deseret First Credit Union
Dec 3, 2015 10 a.m. MST
1603763.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
9 things I wish I had known before my mission
You’ve made the decision to serve a mission and regardless of where you are in your missionary preparation, you likely have no idea what to expect. Sure, you’ve heard countless mission stories from others but what will your mission be like and
By Deseret First Credit Union
Oct 3, 2015 6:09 p.m. MDT
1513627.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
12 moments every returned missionary remembers
While many kids are saving money to attend college, LDS youth are saving to spend 18-24 months away from everything they have ever known. Many parents establish mission funds for their kids before they enter elementary school and save for years to allow their children to have “the opportunity of a lifetime.” Some may ask why anyone would ever want to leave home at the tender ages of 18 or 19 to knock doors and share religious beliefs but there are heartfelt reasons.
By Deseret First Credit Union
April 5, 2015 10 a.m. MDT
1328014.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
Reducing the financial burden for young missionaries
Diligent saving and frugal living are always encouraged and help many families prepare for the financial setback of having a missionary in the field, but the reality, every missionary has his or her own story and comes from a different background.
By Deseret First Credit Union
April 5, 2014 4:20 p.m. MDT
1537496.jpg
BrandView: Paid Advertisement
7 mission preparation tips for senior couples
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has more than 400 missions throughout the world. Many of the missionaries serving are young people who spend their days knocking doors and teaching people about their beliefs.
By Deseret First Credit Union
May 21, 2013 10 a.m. MDT