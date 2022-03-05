Devon Merling

President Obama’s announcement that Americans will be able to keep their plans that don’t meet the Affordable Care Act’s requirements may create turmoil for states and insurance companies and may mean an increase in prices for some consumers.
The Obamacare required maternity and newborn coverage has caused a firestorm of debate over whether such a requirement is fair to those who choose not to have children or men who won’t need the coverage.
Beginning last Friday, Nov. 1, 48 million Americans who receive vouchers to buy food under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as “food stamps,” will see a cut to their monthly benefits.
The costs of child care are rising, and many American families are spending more on child care than the cost of rent, food or college education, according to a new study from Chid Care Aware of America.
JPMorgan Chase and the Department of Justice have tentatively agreed to a record $13 billion settlement of civil investigations into possible fraudulent sales of mortgage-backed securities before and during the 2008 financial crisis.
The fast-food industry’s practice of paying low wages and providing few benefits is costing the American taxpayers $7 billion a year in the form of public assistance, according to a new study from UC Berkeley and the University of Illinois.
Larry Summers, former Treasury secretary and economic adviser to President Obama, argued that the showdown in Washington over the budget and debt ceiling ignores the bigger issues of GDP growth facing the economy.
Switzerland will vote on whether to have an unconditional guaranteed basic income of 2,500 Swiss francs per month from the state. Thinkers as varied as MLK and Nixon supported similar proposals in the late 1960s to alleviate poverty.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday that it will not be releasing a jobs report on Friday due to the government shutdown, so economists have been looking to other indicators with mixed messages about the health of the American economy.