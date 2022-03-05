Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
‘Caregiving’ it all: When taking care of mom and dad impacts work-life balance
Much of the media focus on work-life balance has covered how to juggle a career and raise children, but similar personal and professional sacrifices can be required of those who support aging parents.
By Devon Merling
Dec 5, 2013 9:30 a.m. MST
A pupil walks to school in South Africa, Thursday Feb. 2, 2012. For children living in poverty in rural communities around the globe, the simple act of getting to school can be a dangerous journey.
U.S. & World
For many of world’s children, getting to school can be a harrowing journey
For children living in poverty in rural communities around the globe, the simple act of getting to school can be a dangerous journey.
By Devon Merling
Nov 30, 2013 4 a.m. MST
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates attend the 68th session of the General Assembly on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2013, at United Nations headquarters. The Gates gave away more money to charity last year — $1.9 billion — than anyone else in the United States, accordi
Business
What makes a top philanthropist?
Forbes recently released its list of individuals who gave the most to charity in 2012, but there is more than one way to measure generosity.
By Devon Merling
Nov 29, 2013 4 a.m. MST
President Obama's announcement that Americans will be able to keep their plans that don't meet the Affordable Care Act's requirements may create turmoil for states and insurance companies and may mean an increase in prices for some consumers.
World & Nation
Why the Obamacare ‘fix’ might be messy
By Devon Merling
Nov 18, 2013 6:20 p.m. MST
The Obamacare required maternity and newborn coverage has caused a firestorm of debate over whether such a requirement is fair to those who choose not to have children or men who won't need the coverage.
U.S. & World
Is Obamacare’s maternity coverage requirement fair?
By Devon Merling
Nov 16, 2013 10:33 a.m. MST
Research is revealing how racial diversity and reducing racial inequities is good for business and American economic growth.
Business
The economic argument for racial equity
By Devon Merling
Nov 16, 2013 8:30 a.m. MST
An unidentified human resource manager logs in to the E-Verify system from her office in Salt Lake City in this Monday, July 11, 2011 file photo.
Business
Debating the costs of E-Verify
Some argue that the economic burdens and room for error in the E-Verify system, which would become mandatory under the Senate’s immigration reform bill, make it a bad bargain.
By Devon Merling
Nov 12, 2013 11:50 a.m. MST
Sgt. Paul Anthony of the Army Reserves attends the "Hiring Our Heroes" Job Fair at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City in this Wednesday, April 17, 2013, file photo.
Business
Companies pledge to hire veterans
As Veteran’s Day approaches, companies are pledging and amping up prior pledges to hire more veterans.
By Devon Merling
Nov 11, 2013 8 a.m. MST
Starting Friday, 48 million Americans who receive vouchers to buy food under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as "food stamps," will see a cut to their monthly benefits.
Utah
Deep cuts to food stamp program started Friday
Beginning last Friday, Nov. 1, 48 million Americans who receive vouchers to buy food under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as “food stamps,” will see a cut to their monthly benefits.
By Devon Merling
Nov 7, 2013 1:10 p.m. MST
Christopher Ortizgns, front left, and Maddox Weight crawl like spiders at the Wee Care Center at Utah Valley University in Orem, in this Monday, Sept. 24, 2012 file photo. The Wee Care Center began in 2001 and provides low-cost child care for parents atte
Family Life
Cost of child care expensive and rising, study says
The costs of child care are rising, and many American families are spending more on child care than the cost of rent, food or college education, according to a new study from Chid Care Aware of America.
By Devon Merling
Nov 7, 2013 12:50 p.m. MST
A small but growing movement of budget-conscious consumers are saying goodbye to their monthly cable subscription Internet subscription services like Hulu Plus, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.
Business
Cutting the cable cord: Moving to Internet subscription servies
A small but growing movement of budget-conscious consumers are saying goodbye to their monthly cable subscription in favor of Internet subscription services like Hulu Plus, Amazon Prime, and Netflix.
By Devon Merling
Nov 5, 2013 9:55 a.m. MST
This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows the execution room at the Oregon State Penitentiary, in Salem, Ore. Sixty percent of Americans support the death penalty for convicted murderers, the lowest level of support since November 1972, according to a new Gallu
U.S. & World
Support for the death penalty down among Americans
Sixty percent of Americans support the death penalty for convicted murderers, the lowest level of support since November 1972, according to a new Gallup poll.
By Devon Merling
Nov 1, 2013 11:40 p.m. MDT
A survey released Friday found that while both men and women want work-life balance, men are more likely to include having a strong marriage and family life in their definition of "having it all."
Family
Men and women both ‘want it all,’ but men want more
By Devon Merling
Nov 1, 2013 9:30 p.m. MDT
John Kasich, the Republican governor of Ohio, has taken aim at some of his fellow GOPers for their attempts to chip away at the social safety net, according to Trip Gabriel at the New York Times.
U.S. & World
Ohio GOP governor says ‘there seems to be a war on the poor’
By Devon Merling
Oct 30, 2013 9:45 a.m. MDT
George Washington University represented that it did not consider students' ability to pay in its admissions policies while effectively rejecting poorer students in favor of richer ones.
World & Nation
George Washington University’s ‘need-blind’ admissions rejected poorer students
By Devon Merling
Oct 24, 2013 10:05 a.m. MDT
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Thursday, April 4, 2013. A recent report from GMI shows that Zuckerberg has made over $1 billion this year.
Business
CEO pay still soaring
A new report from GMI ratings found CEO pay reached record levels this year, especially for the top executives.
By Devon Merling
Oct 23, 2013 2:25 p.m. MDT
People arrive at JPMorgan Chase headquarters in New York Monday, May 14, 2012.
Business
JPMorgan Chase reaches record $13 billion settlement with Justice Department
JPMorgan Chase and the Department of Justice have tentatively agreed to a record $13 billion settlement of civil investigations into possible fraudulent sales of mortgage-backed securities before and during the 2008 financial crisis.
By Devon Merling
Oct 21, 2013 5:15 p.m. MDT
Business
Study examines public cost of fast-food wages
The fast-food industry’s practice of paying low wages and providing few benefits is costing the American taxpayers $7 billion a year in the form of public assistance, according to a new study from UC Berkeley and the University of Illinois.
By Devon Merling
Oct 21, 2013 7:27 a.m. MDT
Moneywise
How poverty depletes brain power
New research shows that poverty itself may use up people’s limited mental bandwidth, causing them to make worse decisions that contribute to their poverty.
By Devon Merling
Oct 17, 2013 6 a.m. MDT
Larry Summers
Utah
Larry Summers: crisis in Washington only ‘tangentially related’ to real economic problems
Larry Summers, former Treasury secretary and economic adviser to President Obama, argued that the showdown in Washington over the budget and debt ceiling ignores the bigger issues of GDP growth facing the economy.
By Devon Merling
Oct 14, 2013 4:10 p.m. MDT
1232075.jpg
Business
Crowdfunding gets personal
Individuals are increasingly turning to Internet crowdfunding sites to finance personal expenses, from college education to infertility treatments to honeymoons.
By Devon Merling
Oct 12, 2013 12 a.m. MDT
The 2013 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, a group that has been working since 1997 to eliminate chemical weapons worldwide.
U.S. & World
Nobel Peace Prize rewards chemical weapons watchdog
By Devon Merling
Oct 11, 2013 5:12 p.m. MDT
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, left, applauds as the members of the "˜Malala Day"™ Youth Assembly wish Malala Yousafzai, center, a happy birthday, Friday, July 12, 2013 at United Nations headquarters. Yousafzai, the Pakistani teenager shot
U.S. & World
Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl
In 2011, the United Nations established Oct. 11 as International Day of the Girl Child, and this year’s theme is Innovating for Girls’ Education.
By Devon Merling
Oct 10, 2013 5:09 p.m. MDT
While only 13 percent of U.S. citizens earn more than $100,000, they pay 87 percent of the nation’s income tax, according to a report by the Tax Foundation.
U.S. & World
Swiss to vote on guaranteed income; could it work?
Switzerland will vote on whether to have an unconditional guaranteed basic income of 2,500 Swiss francs per month from the state. Thinkers as varied as MLK and Nixon supported similar proposals in the late 1960s to alleviate poverty.
By Devon Merling
Oct 9, 2013 11:10 a.m. MDT
Rasa Pasaliene waits in line to attend a job fair in New York. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday that it will not be releasing a jobs report on Friday due to the government shutdown, so economists have been looking to other indicators with m
Business
Understanding the current state of American jobs — without a jobs report
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Thursday that it will not be releasing a jobs report on Friday due to the government shutdown, so economists have been looking to other indicators with mixed messages about the health of the American economy.
By Devon Merling
Oct 4, 2013 10:01 a.m. MDT
The government shutdown has cut off federal funding for WIC, leaving low-income moms and babies across the country who rely on the program vulnerable.
Utah
9 million babies and mothers may be harmed by WIC shutdown
By Devon Merling
Oct 2, 2013 11:25 p.m. MDT
Trader Timothy Nick works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013.
Business
Stock market unaffected by government shutdown
The stock market rallied slightly on the first day of the government shutdown.
By Devon Merling
Oct 2, 2013 10:55 a.m. MDT
George Banks, the frugal father from the hit 90s remake of Father of the Bride, argues with a wedding planner over the price and extravagance of his daughter's wedding.
Family Life
Despite what you may have heard, Americans are learning to save their money
While it is going to take balance to create financially stability, experts say there are positive signs that Americans have learned financial lessons from the recession.
By Devon Merling
Oct 2, 2013 9:45 a.m. MDT
Business
Who belongs to the middle class? People like me
Americans are inclined to think that those who make about the same money as they do are “middle class,” according to a recent poll from the Wall Street Journal and NBC News.
By Devon Merling
Oct 1, 2013 12:05 p.m. MDT
In this May, 2002 file photo Panera Bread Co. CEO Ron Shaich stands behind a counter in a St. Louis cafe. For one week, Shaich lived on the average SNAP benefit amount of $4.50 a day to raise awareness about hunger in America.
Business
Panera CEO takes the food stamp challenge
For one week, Ron Shaich, the CEO of Panera Bread, lived on the average SNAP benefit amount of $4.50 a day to raise awareness about hunger in America.
By Devon Merling
Sept 30, 2013 12:40 p.m. MDT
