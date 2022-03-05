Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Diane Yentel

Contributor
AP19052005474586.jpg
Opinion
As COVID-19 continues its economic upheaval, affordable housing is becoming scarce
At a time when our collective health depends on people’s ability to stay at home, it has never been clearer that housing is healthcare.
By Tara Rollins and Diane Yentel
May 14, 2020 2 p.m. MDT