clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Dianna Douglas
Contributor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/dianna-douglas/rss
Utah
Zion’s Suffragists podcast: Episode 6 — Side by side with you
By
Dianna Douglas
June 14, 2020 10:46 p.m. MDT
Utah
A simple way to widen the Utah electorate
By
Dianna Douglas
June 14, 2020 10:38 p.m. MDT
Utah
Register to attend a live recording of the Zion’s Suffragists podcast in Salt Lake City
By
Dianna Douglas
Feb 10, 2020 11:14 a.m. MST
Utah
The Utah mothers who pioneered protest movements for women’s voting rights
Utahns Lavern Robertson and Minnie Quay joined picket lines in front of the White House to protest the lack of voting rights for many women in America.
By
Dianna Douglas
Feb 10, 2020 11:12 a.m. MST
Utah
Zion’s Suffragists podcast: Episode 5 — No sacrifice is too great
By
Dianna Douglas
Feb 10, 2020 10:24 a.m. MST
Utah
How Utah elections can be friendlier to women
Martha Hughes Cannon’s election to the Utah State Senate in 1896 provides a template
By
Dianna Douglas
Feb 3, 2020 12:04 p.m. MST
Utah
Zion’s Suffragists podcast: Episode 4 — She is the better man
By
Dianna Douglas
Feb 3, 2020 12:03 p.m. MST
Utah
Zion’s Suffragists podcast: Episode 3 — Woman will be restored
By
Dianna Douglas
Jan 27, 2020 11:18 a.m. MST
Utah
When Utahns risked their bid for statehood by supporting equal voting rights for women
By
Dianna Douglas
Jan 27, 2020 10:43 a.m. MST
Utah
Meet America’s first voting woman: Utah’s Seraph Young
By
Dianna Douglas
Jan 20, 2020 12:01 a.m. MST
Utah
Zion’s Suffragists podcast: Episode 2 — A woman’s right woman
By
Dianna Douglas
Jan 19, 2020 11:50 p.m. MST
Utah
150 years ago Utah women changed history
The story of how Utah women led the charge for women’s equality in America is full of shocking twists, heartbreaking setbacks, and delightful characters.
By
Dianna Douglas
Jan 13, 2020 12:01 a.m. MST
Utah
Zion’s Suffragists: Episode 1 — It is our duty to vote, sisters
By
Dianna Douglas
Jan 12, 2020 11:45 p.m. MST