Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Dio Tararrel

Contributor
AP20198236911901.jpg
Opinion
If you could erase 2020 and start over, would you?
Not just the virus, but the entire “2020” experience. If you had a chance to undo the last nine months and start over … would you?
By Dio Tararrel
Sept 23, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
UDOT_V2X__sg_03.jpg
Opinion
Utahns are notoriously bad drivers — and that includes you, too
By Dio Tararrel
Aug 20, 2020 12 p.m. MDT