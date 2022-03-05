Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Five-time Utah Sports Writer of the Year (National Sports Media Association) and nine-time finalist, Facer is the longest-tenured full-time sports writer at the Deseret News — entering his 27th year with the newspaper. First-place writing accolades include the Rocky Mountain College Press Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Best of the West. Honored for Distinguished Service by the Utah High School Activities Association, Facer served as editor in chief of the Daily Utah Chronicle in its 100th year of publication and received the SPJ Mark of Excellence Award upon graduation. Duties at the Deseret News have included stints as prep sports, NBA editor and assistant section editor, as well as beat writer for BYU, Salt Lake Bees, Utah, Utah Grizzlies, Utah Predators, Utah State and Weber State. He’s credited for breaking news of Karl Malone’s first NBA MVP award and numerous other stories. Besides representing the Deseret News on ESPN, FOX sports, the Mountain, the NFL Network, Pac-12 Networks and local broadcasts — plus national and Salt Lake City radio shows — Facer has written articles for the NCAA Final Four program, NCAA basketball tournament regional publications and several bowl games. He is the author of the book “BCS Breakthrough.” Facer is a former AP Top 25 voter and is currently in the voting pool for several college football awards.

Utah’s quarterback competition is ‘coming to a head’
Solidifying the secondary is the top concern as season opener approaches.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 26, 2020 7 p.m. MDT
Utah Utes football has a trio (and then some) of talented tight ends
Newcomer Dalton Kincaid adds to an already strong cast that includes Brant Kuithe and Cole Fotheringham.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 26, 2020 3:05 p.m. MDT
Talented Utah Ute receivers ‘really don’t care’ who wins starting quarterback job
The Utes’ wide receiver group is confident they can catch on with whoever is playing quarterback
By Dirk Facer
Oct 25, 2020 5:30 p.m. MDT
5 position battle updates for Utah football after second scrimmage
Coach Kyle Whittingham says progress his being made as the Nov. 7 opener against Arizona approaches.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 24, 2020 6:09 p.m. MDT
Reload, not rebuild: Utah’s defensive line tradition will likely continue even with new faces
“Next man up” mentality has keep things rolling under Whittingham.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 23, 2020 6:27 p.m. MDT
Utah Ute coaches seeking more separation from Saturday’s scrimmage
Kyle Whittingham hopeful that a starting quarterback will be in place soon; doesn’t see a platoon situation at the position.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 23, 2020 12:33 p.m. MDT
Who will win the Pac-12 South? Here’s what some players had to say
Utah is seeking a three-peat; USC is this season’s favorite
By Dirk Facer
Oct 22, 2020 12:37 p.m. MDT
Team-by-team look at the Pac-12 South
By Dirk Facer
Oct 22, 2020 12:36 p.m. MDT
Why Utah receiver Britain Covey is comparing Utes to Seattle Seahawks
Utah receiver Britain Covey sees a comparison between the Utes and NFL franchise.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 22, 2020 9:46 a.m. MDT
How former kicker Matt Gay tipped Utes off to promising English kicker
Utah’s Australian pipeline for punters is well established. Now, the Utes are going in a different direction — at least when it comes to place-kicking duties.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 21, 2020 11:59 a.m. MDT
Utah football: JaTravis Broughton working hard to be starter at cornerback
Sophomore on top of the depth chart as Utes restock their secondary
By Dirk Facer
Oct 20, 2020 5:35 p.m. MDT
Why Utah football’s lone returning starter on defensive line ‘has what it takes to play at the next level’
Although just a junior, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham believes Mika Tafua is “an NFL guy.”
By Dirk Facer
Oct 20, 2020 3:29 p.m. MDT
How will Pac-12 deal with game cancellations, tiebreakers? Here’s what you need to know
Conference gearing up in case of COVID-19 impacts
By Dirk Facer
Oct 19, 2020 8 p.m. MDT
‘I’m not complaining’: Utah’s Nephi Sewell latest in a line of Ute defenders to move from safety to linebacker
Says Utah coach Kyle Whittingham of his converted linebacker: ‘He’s a physical player that can hit you and deliver a blow’
By Dirk Facer
Oct 19, 2020 4:38 p.m. MDT
Utah football: Will one running back carry the load or will it be by committee in 2020?
Also, two QBs getting reps, but don’t expect a starter to be named until game week
By Dirk Facer
Oct 19, 2020 11:54 a.m. MDT
Why the Utah football offense had the better day during the Utes’ first scrimmage of fall camp
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham called it “outstanding” and noted each of the three quarterbacks in contention for the starting job — Jake Bentley, Cam Rising and Drew Lisk — played well.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 17, 2020 6:09 p.m. MDT
Viane Moala no longer under the radar, will start for Utes in 2020
Defensive tackle, a senior transfer from Hawaii, is expected to be one of the Pac-12’s top linemen
By Dirk Facer
Oct 16, 2020 3:23 p.m. MDT
Utah football: Position battles will take center stage at first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday
By Dirk Facer
Oct 16, 2020 1:35 p.m. MDT
As clock ticks, Utah coaches feel increased sense of urgency to fill vacated positions
Among the holes that need filling are five new starters in the secondary
By Dirk Facer
Oct 15, 2020 1:33 p.m. MDT
Utes’ quarterback competition could be settled soon, though the public may not know for awhile
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham also discusses Alex Smith’s ‘miraculous’ comeback and Jaylen Dixon’s departure from the team.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 14, 2020 2:19 p.m. MDT
Why Utah’s Nick Ford could be ‘one of the best linemen in the Pac-12’
Utah coaches feel good about things up front, thanks in part to the talented junior
By Dirk Facer
Oct 13, 2020 3 p.m. MDT
As Utes prepare to don full pads, Kyle Whittingham eager to see ‘who we really have’
The NCAA five-day acclimatization period ends Wednesday.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 13, 2020 10:14 a.m. MDT
Who will be the Utes’ starting QB? Only time and reps will tell
Jake Bentley, Drew Lisk and Cam Rising are in a battle for the starting job.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 12, 2020 4:07 p.m. MDT
Staffing the secondary is something the Utah Utes must do quickly in camp
Utah’s depleted secondary is an obvious area of emphasis as the Utes prepare for the 2020 season. They need to replace all five starters from last year.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 11, 2020 3:36 p.m. MDT
Ute coaches know finding replacement for Zack Moss presents ‘challenge’ and ‘opportunity’
Program’s all-time leading rusher carried quite a load for the Utes during his four-year career.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 10, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Kyle Whittingham says Utes need to ‘reload and respond’ as team opens fall camp with holes to fill
The Utes, who open the season Nov. 7 at home against Arizona, kick off camp with plenty of question marks. They’re replacing nine starters on a defense that ranked among the national leaders last season.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 9, 2020 3:25 p.m. MDT
Abbreviated season isn’t optimal, but Utes agree it’s ‘better than nothing’
Camp opens Friday as Utes embark on a shortened season in bid for a third consecutive Pac-12 South title.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 8, 2020 11:11 a.m. MDT
Utes return an offense mostly intact, but the few holes to fill are significant
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said it’s a three-man race to be Utah’s next starting quarterback.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 6, 2020 10:49 a.m. MDT
‘Smarter’ and ‘stronger’: How extra time has benefitted Utah’s young defense
Linebacker Devin Lloyd, who led the Utes with 91 tackles last season, is confident in the nine new faces ticketed to start on his side of the ball.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 5, 2020 11:31 a.m. MDT
Utah football has its new 2020 schedule. Here are the details
Utah’s revised 2020 football schedule will include a season opener against Arizona, a crossover game against Oregon State and a pair of Friday contests.
By Dirk Facer
Oct 3, 2020 9:39 a.m. MDT
