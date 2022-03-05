Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Dixie Huefner

Contributor
Teacher_of_the_Year__sg_06.jpg
Opinion
Utah’s amendment G is a costly, and unnecessary, investment
By Dixie HuefnerRichard Kendell, and 1 more
Oct 14, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
AP20231560898058.jpg
Opinion
If we do our part, this year’s mail-in election will be a success
By Dixie Huefner and Sheryl Allen
Sept 11, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
Midvale_Elementary_Progress__ja_0120.jpg
Opinion
Children’s educational needs should not — and cannot — be ignored by Utah Legislature
By Robert BulloughDixie Huefner, and 1 more
June 12, 2020 11 a.m. MDT