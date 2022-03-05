clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Dodge Billingsley
Contributor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/dodge-billingsley/rss
InDepth
Understanding Iran’s missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq
A missile attack on U.S. bases in Iraq appeared to be Iran’s “strong revenge” for a drone strike that killed an Iranian major general. The view from the ground is not that simple.
By
Dodge Billingsley
Jan 8, 2020 10:26 a.m. MST
InDepth
News analysis: Did the drone strike on an Iranian general set a dangerous global precedent?
Friday’s killing of an Iranian major general near the Baghdad airport represents a significant escalation in the use of drones for the U.S. military, and could set a dangerous precedent for the rest of the world.
By
Dodge Billingsley
Jan 3, 2020 5:32 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Want to understand Ukraine? We go behind the headlines to reveal how U.S. military aid thwarts Russian aggression
While impeachment proceedings cast a spotlight on Ukraine, Russian tanks and artillery still occupy the country’s eastern flank. The U.S. has responded with soft power, including military aid
By
Dodge Billingsley
Dec 26, 2019 10 p.m. MST
InDepth
The insider view of the Turkey-Syrian border from someone who was there: Here’s why Trump’s troop withdrawal could lead to war between U.S. allies
The Turks and the Kurds are sworn enemies who have both been key to U.S. foreign policy for decades
By
Dodge Billingsley
Oct 7, 2019 10 p.m. MDT