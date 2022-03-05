Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Dodge Billingsley

Contributor
InDepth
Understanding Iran’s missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq
A missile attack on U.S. bases in Iraq appeared to be Iran’s “strong revenge” for a drone strike that killed an Iranian major general. The view from the ground is not that simple.
By Dodge Billingsley
Jan 8, 2020 10:26 a.m. MST
InDepth
News analysis: Did the drone strike on an Iranian general set a dangerous global precedent?
Friday’s killing of an Iranian major general near the Baghdad airport represents a significant escalation in the use of drones for the U.S. military, and could set a dangerous precedent for the rest of the world.
By Dodge Billingsley
Jan 3, 2020 5:32 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Want to understand Ukraine? We go behind the headlines to reveal how U.S. military aid thwarts Russian aggression
While impeachment proceedings cast a spotlight on Ukraine, Russian tanks and artillery still occupy the country’s eastern flank. The U.S. has responded with soft power, including military aid
By Dodge Billingsley
Dec 26, 2019 10 p.m. MST
InDepth
The insider view of the Turkey-Syrian border from someone who was there: Here’s why Trump’s troop withdrawal could lead to war between U.S. allies
The Turks and the Kurds are sworn enemies who have both been key to U.S. foreign policy for decades
By Dodge Billingsley
Oct 7, 2019 10 p.m. MDT