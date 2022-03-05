Drew Clark

The presidency is about more than one’s positions. Executive experience in government matters, as does honesty. While Trump and Clinton fail on both of these tests, only Gary Johnson and Bill Weld bring proven experience and character to the ballot.
As I’ve had a chance to work with Gary Johnson and Bill Weld over the past several months, I’ve observed Gary’s humility and frugality, and how well-suited his character is for the presidency. Utah needs to insist the Commission let Gary debate.
The presidential election is getting so much attention that neighbors are beginning to talk. Here’s how I expect a visit with one of my neighbors — who was also a delegate to our neighboring Republican Party precinct — would transpire.
In 2016, our nation’s freedom and social cohesion would be better served if Utahns were to elect Gary Johnson and Bill Weld, not the presumptive nominees of either the Republican or Democratic parties.
A panel of appeals court judges agreed with the Obama administration that the FCC could impose net neutrality. Criticism of the decision could prod Congress into speaking more directly about whether and how to regulate the internet.
Disaggregating the government and competitive functions of services like high-speed broadband internet services can help us think more clearly about the pros and cons of sometimes controversial policies like “open access.”
A rising tide of realism, and sense of disappointment and outrage over the choice between the likely nominees of the Republican and Democratic parties, led the Libertarian Party to select Gov. Gary Johnson and Gov. Bill Weld as its nominees.
This combination of two widely regarded former Republican governors — Gary Johnson of New Mexico and William Weld of Massachusetts — could elevate the Libertarian Party to an entirely different realm in 2016.
The fan film Axanar builds off the infrastructure of another’s creativity. Yet it boldly goes beyond the original author’s storyline. The parable of Axanar shows the need to restore balance to the universe of copyright.
With our society having evolved from Web pages and social networks to “cloud computing” — in which personal documents aren’t stored on personal computers and smartphones, but on servers in data centers — privacy for email is a big deal.
At this very moment, nationally and here in Utah, some attack political parties or political processes on the grounds that they are “undemocratic.” They say this as a form of complaint. They should instead say it as a compliment.
When it comes to rural telecommunications, the news is both good and bad. Broadband Internet services enable a revival of jobs and cultural opportunities for rural residents — but the connectivity divide between urban and rural is becoming worse
Cost isn’t the only barrier to the adoption of broadband service. It’s also about helping low-income Americans understand the job and economic prospects that are now only available online. Updating Lifeline is one simple step to help.
Florida is one of the most historical and ethnically diverse melting pots in the nation. Yet it has defeated a promising presidential candidate — Marco Rubio — who powerfully spoke to the aspirations of the immigrant ideal in America.
In understanding what’s behind the support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, we can at least begin to see that the greatest concern is not the candidate but the fear inside voters that have thus far been drawn toward him.
Romney’s direct yet dignified attacks on Trump at came at a time when some in the party are also seriously considering the need to mount a third party bid. Such a move would permit voters to choose someone other than Trump or Clinton.
As our nation selects its next president in this year’s election, what moral values can we learn from predecessors? Here are four questions flowing from the lives of and political legacies of four great presidents.
Information highways are the building blocks for software in the same way that physical highways are necessary for cars to get from here to there. Both information and concrete highways are strongly correlated with lasting economic development.
Neither President George W. Bush nor President Bill Clinton has made an discernible impact in the effectiveness of government’s use of technology. But President Barack Obama has. He’s done so through a little known agency: OSTP.
There are so many Republicans — let alone independents or Democrats — who would not support Donald Trump. That’s why it’s so important for voters to seek for a candidate who can unite the party and ultimately the country around our best ideals
Drones have an image problem. To the average person, the term “drone” more likely connotes a lowly male bee within a colony. Either that or it means the sophisticated individualized killing machines deployed by U.S. military forces overseas.
What does the future hold? Comfortable houses, autonomous driving, home production, fiber infrastructure, better health care, globalization, a moderation of Islam, an ‘on demand’ world, changes in professions and innovation in higher education.