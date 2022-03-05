Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Drew Clark

Optic cable connected to a single patch panel.
Opinion
Drew Clark: Bringing fiber optics to all of Wasatch Front is possible
We can work together to build the next-generation network that all cities will need to find their way to the future.
By Drew Clark
Aug 11, 2017 10:15 a.m. MDT
A young boy listens to music and browses the internet.
Opinion
Drew Clark: Feds should promote policies that encourage innovation
Broadband in every home is not merely a feel-good goal for Silicon Valley or the bi-coastal regions of the country. It’s a real need for everyone to be competitive in our modern age and economy.
By Drew Clark
July 8, 2017 9:05 a.m. MDT
Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson Libertarian speaks to Deseret News, KSL-TV and KSL Radio reporters at the Triad Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.
Opinion
Drew Clark: Johnson and Weld bring experience as well as character for Utah voters
The presidency is about more than one’s positions. Executive experience in government matters, as does honesty. While Trump and Clinton fail on both of these tests, only Gary Johnson and Bill Weld bring proven experience and character to the ballot.
By Drew Clark
Oct 14, 2016 11:38 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this May 18, 2016 file photo, Libertarian presidential candidate, former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson speak with legislators at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Opinion
Drew Clark: Opening the debates up to Gary Johnson and Bill Weld
As I’ve had a chance to work with Gary Johnson and Bill Weld over the past several months, I’ve observed Gary’s humility and frugality, and how well-suited his character is for the presidency. Utah needs to insist the Commission let Gary debate.
By Drew Clark
Sept 16, 2016 11:55 a.m. MDT
FILE: The presidential election is getting so much attention that neighbors are beginning to talk. Here's how I expect a visit with one of my neighbors, who was also a delegate to our neighboring Republican Party precinct, would transpire.
Opinion
Drew Clark: A visit with my neighbor about politics, presidents and Libertarian Gary Johnson
The presidential election is getting so much attention that neighbors are beginning to talk. Here’s how I expect a visit with one of my neighbors — who was also a delegate to our neighboring Republican Party precinct — would transpire.
By Drew Clark
Aug 18, 2016 12:10 a.m. MDT
Campaign buttons for Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson and vice presidential candidate Bill Weld at the National Libertarian Party Convention, Friday, May 27, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
Opinion
Drew Clark: The conservative case for Gary Johnson and Bill Weld, not Donald Trump and Mike Pence
In 2016, our nation’s freedom and social cohesion would be better served if Utahns were to elect Gary Johnson and Bill Weld, not the presumptive nominees of either the Republican or Democratic parties.
By Drew Clark
July 17, 2016 12 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2009 file photo, a sign outside the Comcast Center is seen in Philadelphia. A panel of appeals court judges agreed with the Obama administration that the FCC could impose net neutrality. Criticism of the decision could prod Congress
Opinion
Drew Clark: Net neutrality decision invites Congress to decide internet’s future
A panel of appeals court judges agreed with the Obama administration that the FCC could impose net neutrality. Criticism of the decision could prod Congress into speaking more directly about whether and how to regulate the internet.
By Drew Clark
June 19, 2016 12:05 a.m. MDT
Disaggregating the government and competitive functions of services like high-speed broadband internet services can help us think more clearly about the pros and cons of sometimes controversial policies like "open access."
Opinion
Drew Clark: Modeling the internet’s future through private use of open networks
Disaggregating the government and competitive functions of services like high-speed broadband internet services can help us think more clearly about the pros and cons of sometimes controversial policies like “open access.”
By Drew Clark
June 12, 2016 12:10 a.m. MDT
FILE - Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson speaks to supporters and delegates at the National Libertarian Party Convention, Friday, May 27, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
Opinion
Drew Clark: Libertarian Party comes to election 2016 with a 2-governor ticket
A rising tide of realism, and sense of disappointment and outrage over the choice between the likely nominees of the Republican and Democratic parties, led the Libertarian Party to select Gov. Gary Johnson and Gov. Bill Weld as its nominees.
By Drew Clark
June 5, 2016 12:05 a.m. MDT
This combination of two widely regarded former Republican governors — Gary Johnson of New Mexico and William Weld of Massachusetts — could elevate the Libertarian Party to an entirely different realm in 2016.
Opinion
Drew Clark: Will 2016 be the breakout year for the Libertarian Party?
This combination of two widely regarded former Republican governors — Gary Johnson of New Mexico and William Weld of Massachusetts — could elevate the Libertarian Party to an entirely different realm in 2016.
By Drew Clark
May 22, 2016 12 a.m. MDT
The fan film Axanar builds off the infrastructure of another's creativity. Yet it boldly goes beyond the original author's storyline. The parable of Axanar shows the need to restore balance to the universe of copyright.
Opinion
Drew Clark: Protecting Klingon language by copyright creates a philosophical puzzle
The fan film Axanar builds off the infrastructure of another’s creativity. Yet it boldly goes beyond the original author’s storyline. The parable of Axanar shows the need to restore balance to the universe of copyright.
By Drew Clark
May 15, 2016 12 a.m. MDT
In 2012, with the choice between Mitt Romney and Barack Obama for president, America couldn't go wrong. In 2016, it looks as if America can't go right.
Opinion
Drew Clark: The 10 problems with electing a presidential candidate like Trump or Clinton
In 2012, with the choice between Mitt Romney and Barack Obama for president, America couldn’t go wrong. In 2016, it looks as if America can’t go right.
By Drew Clark
May 9, 2016 1:25 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Drew Clark: With unanimous House passage, Email Privacy Act may become real
With our society having evolved from Web pages and social networks to “cloud computing” — in which personal documents aren’t stored on personal computers and smartphones, but on servers in data centers — privacy for email is a big deal.
By Drew Clark
May 1, 2016 12 a.m. MDT
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Bridgeport, Conn., Saturday, April 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Opinion
Drew Clark: Political parties and representatives for a republic, not a democracy
At this very moment, nationally and here in Utah, some attack political parties or political processes on the grounds that they are “undemocratic.” They say this as a form of complaint. They should instead say it as a compliment.
By Drew Clark
April 24, 2016 12 a.m. MDT
Utah is the most Republican state in the nation, based on quadrennial presidential election voting. That's why examining the Utah Republican Party and state-wide races might yield some clues into the current quandary about the heart and soul of the nation
Opinion
Drew Clark: Utah Republicans continue to provide a responsible example to the nation
Can the anger-filled movement inspired by the Boston revolt eventually mature into a Philadelphia vision of constructive constitutionalism? It must.
By Drew Clark
April 17, 2016 12 a.m. MDT
When it comes to rural telecommunications, the news is both good and bad. Broadband Internet services enable a revival of jobs and cultural opportunities for rural residents — but the connectivity divide between urban and rural is becoming worse
Opinion
Drew Clark: The communication needs of rural America cannot be neglected
When it comes to rural telecommunications, the news is both good and bad. Broadband Internet services enable a revival of jobs and cultural opportunities for rural residents — but the connectivity divide between urban and rural is becoming worse
By Drew Clark
April 10, 2016 12:10 a.m. MDT
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2009 file photo, the Apple logo is seen on an Apple store in San Francisco. Apple’s battle with the FBI has demonstrated just how much of a heart and a soul a corporation can have in standing up for its own freedom of conscience.
Opinion
Drew Clark: Against the FBI, Apple shows the heart and soul of a corporation
Apple’s battle with the FBI has demonstrated just how much of a heart and a soul a corporation can have in standing up for its own freedom of conscience.
By Drew Clark
April 3, 2016 12:05 a.m. MDT
Cost isn’t the only barrier to the adoption of broadband service. It’s also about helping low-income Americans understand the job and economic prospects that are now only available online. Updating Lifeline is one simple step to help.
Opinion
Drew Clark: Reforming Lifeline will provide needed opportunities for low-income Americans
Cost isn’t the only barrier to the adoption of broadband service. It’s also about helping low-income Americans understand the job and economic prospects that are now only available online. Updating Lifeline is one simple step to help.
By Drew Clark
March 27, 2016 12 a.m. MDT
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Republican primary night celebration rally at Florida International University in Miami, Fla., Tuesday, March 15, 2016. Rubio is ending his campaign for the Republican nomination
Opinion
Drew Clark: Will our nation of immigrants lose what makes America special?
Florida is one of the most historical and ethnically diverse melting pots in the nation. Yet it has defeated a promising presidential candidate — Marco Rubio — who powerfully spoke to the aspirations of the immigrant ideal in America.
By Drew Clark
March 20, 2016 12 a.m. MDT
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to a crowd at a campaign event Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Claremont, N.H. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)
Opinion
Drew Clark: Trump, American authoritarianism and rapid social change
In understanding what’s behind the support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, we can at least begin to see that the greatest concern is not the candidate but the fear inside voters that have thus far been drawn toward him.
By Drew Clark
March 13, 2016 12:10 a.m. MST
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally, Saturday, March 5, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
Opinion
Drew Clark: Is it time for Republicans to start preparing for a new party?
Romney’s direct yet dignified attacks on Trump at came at a time when some in the party are also seriously considering the need to mount a third party bid. Such a move would permit voters to choose someone other than Trump or Clinton.
By Drew Clark
March 6, 2016 12 a.m. MST
As our nation selects its next president in this year's election, what moral values can we learn from predecessors? Here are four questions flowing from the lives of and political legacies of four great presidents.
Opinion
Drew Clark: For the presidential debate: Four questions from great presidents
As our nation selects its next president in this year’s election, what moral values can we learn from predecessors? Here are four questions flowing from the lives of and political legacies of four great presidents.
By Drew Clark
Feb 28, 2016 12 a.m. MST
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2016, photo, a driver waits to pick up passengers at an Uber and Lyft pick up area at the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas. The advent of Uber and Lyft in Nevada last fall has thrown the powerful Las Vegas taxi industry and i
Opinion
Drew Clark: What a delight when the sharing economy meets the Internet of Things
The sharing economy is impressive. But think about how much more amazing it will be when the sharing economy meets the “Internet of Things.”
By Drew Clark
Feb 21, 2016 12 a.m. MST
FILE — Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, and Hillary Clinton argue a point during a Democratic presidential primary debate at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in Milwaukee.
Opinion
Drew Clark: Worried about Republican candidates? Not after hearing Democrats!
One thing is abundantly clear after the Iowa Caucuses and the New Hampshire Primary: Democrats are going to have a very tough time winning the presidency this year.
By Drew Clark
Feb 14, 2016 12 a.m. MST
FILE — Josh James, founder of Omniture, unveils Domo at the 2011 launch event.
Opinion
Drew Clark: Why Utah’s thriving technology sector also need gigabit speeds
Information highways are the building blocks for software in the same way that physical highways are necessary for cars to get from here to there. Both information and concrete highways are strongly correlated with lasting economic development.
By Drew Clark
Feb 7, 2016 12 a.m. MST
President Barack Obama speaks during a town hall style event McKinley Senior High School in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016.
Opinion
Drew Clark: Credit Obama for improving the federal government’s use of technology
Neither President George W. Bush nor President Bill Clinton has made an discernible impact in the effectiveness of government’s use of technology. But President Barack Obama has. He’s done so through a little known agency: OSTP.
By Drew Clark
Jan 30, 2016 10:15 p.m. MST
Opinion
Drew Clark: Having faith means pressing forward even when circumstances seem hopeless
For those who believe and have faith, Elder Silver’s recovery is a story of how the Lord works through men to accomplish His purposes, and turns bad things to bring about good.
By Drew Clark
Jan 24, 2016 12 a.m. MST
Opinion
Drew Clark: Uniting the Republican Party will take a candidate besides the front-runner
There are so many Republicans — let alone independents or Democrats — who would not support Donald Trump. That’s why it’s so important for voters to seek for a candidate who can unite the party and ultimately the country around our best ideals
By Drew Clark
Jan 18, 2016 11:35 a.m. MST
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2014, file photo, a drone is demonstrated in Brigham City, Utah. The Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, that owners of many small drones and model airplanes will have to register them with the governme
Opinion
Drew Clark: Solving drones’ image problem requires another view of tech innovation
Drones have an image problem. To the average person, the term “drone” more likely connotes a lowly male bee within a colony. Either that or it means the sophisticated individualized killing machines deployed by U.S. military forces overseas.
By Drew Clark
Jan 10, 2016 12 a.m. MST
What does the future hold? Comfortable houses, autonomous driving, home production, fiber infrastructure, better health care, globalization, a moderation of Islam, an 'on demand' world, changes in professions and innovation in higher education.
Opinion
Drew Clark: What to look for in next 10 years? Better homes and self-driving cars top the list
What does the future hold? Comfortable houses, autonomous driving, home production, fiber infrastructure, better health care, globalization, a moderation of Islam, an ‘on demand’ world, changes in professions and innovation in higher education.
By Drew Clark
Jan 3, 2016 12:10 a.m. MST
