Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Eliza Pace

KSL-TV
A Utah Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk is moved to the Heber Valley Airport by a Nevada Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook.
Utah
2 Black Hawk helicopters extracted from Little Cottonwood Canyon after crash
Two Black Hawk helicopters have been removed from just outside of Snowbird in Little Cottonwood Canyon where they crashed during a training exercise with the Utah National Guard.
March 3, 2022 10:28 a.m. MST