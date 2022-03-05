Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Ellie Brownstein

Contributor
Opinion
No, COVID-19 is not a hoax — and it isn’t going anywhere
Here’s a pediatrician’s view on the pandemic, wearing a mask and individual liberty.
