Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Emilee Bench

Utah
Behind the mask: Utah mascots speak of privilege, pain of visiting sick kids
A group of Utah mascots who have banded together to bring smiles to the faces of children with serious or life-threatening diseases open up about their experiences behind the masks.
By Emilee Bench
May 11, 2015 8:44 p.m. MDT
Utah
Family wins security system, keeps son on autism spectrum safe
A Salt Lake City family is getting some peace of mind after winning an essay contest for a free security system. They say the system allows them to better protect their son, who has an autism spectrum disorder, and keep him from wandering off.
By Emilee Bench
April 26, 2015 3:26 p.m. MDT
Utah
Center provides work, paychecks, identities for many with disabilities
Cindy Bittle is one of many employees who sorts and shreds paper at Columbus Community Center, a full-service provider for people who have physical and mental disabilities. Each employee works about five hours a day to earn their own paychecks.
By Emilee Bench
April 19, 2015 4:24 p.m. MDT
Utah
Wild, windy, wet weather wallops Wasatch Front
High winds reaching between 80 mph and 90 mph in some places caused road closures and crashes Tuesday that resulted in one death and at least 25 injuries.
By Emilee Bench
April 14, 2015 10:03 p.m. MDT
Utah
Autistic people calling for acceptance instead of awareness
During the month of April, Autism Speaks works to promote Autism Awareness. Utah’s autistic community has expressed distaste for their approach. These individual voices are rising together, seeking acceptance rather than awareness.
By Emilee Bench
April 9, 2015 10:53 a.m. MDT
Utah
Officials warn of cold water temperatures, increase in search and rescue calls
Despite warmer temperatures, officials warn boaters and fishers of cold water temperatures. Washington County Search and Rescue team gets swift water training as the number of calls nearly surpass their yearly average already by March.
By Emilee Bench and Stace Hall
March 29, 2015 5:40 p.m. MDT
Vern Gillmore, recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, stands with his wife Karen on the front porch of their home in Woodland Hills Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015.
Utah
Dramatic increase in Alzheimer’s patients predicted in next 10 years
Report shows many patients are not told by doctors that they have alzheimer’s until disease has taken hold.
By Emilee Bench
March 23, 2015 10:46 p.m. MDT
This 2011 file photo shows a snow cone being made in Salt Lake City. The first day of spring in Utah brought temperatures in the high 60s and sunshine. For a Tooele man, it brought an unusually early opening day for his snow cone stand.
Utah
Warm temps bring early open dates for seasonal businesses
The first day of spring in Utah brought temperatures in the high 60s and sunshine. For a Tooele man, it brought an unusually early opening day for his snow cone stand.
By Emilee Bench
March 22, 2015 6:09 p.m. MDT
Utah
Warm weather brings early blooms, worries for some orchardists
It’s only mid-March, but trees are beginning to blossom and flowers bloom. And that has some orchardists worried.
By Emilee Bench
March 18, 2015 4:17 p.m. MDT
Utah
Students turn school project into community effort to get police dog
What started as a school project at Foothills Elementary School could soon change the landscape for a neighboring police station.
By Emilee Bench
March 16, 2015 9:40 p.m. MDT
Utah
West Valley man dies in apartment fire
A West Valley man died Saturday in a fire inside his apartment.
By Emilee Bench
March 14, 2015 9:34 p.m. MDT
Utah
Car crashes into building, causes fire, gas leak
Hazmat crews worked to stop a gas leak Saturday after a delivery van crashed into a building, starting a fire.
By Emilee Bench
March 14, 2015 6:58 p.m. MDT
Faith
Faith and marriage: Couples report more satisfaction with spirituality
Couples, a psychologist and a religious leader weigh in on the importance of building faith within a relationship. They also discuss how couples should incorporate faith in their marriage.
By Emilee Bench
March 14, 2015 5 a.m. MDT
Utah
New Murray center to offer eye care, dermatology services
A new University of Utah health clinic in Murray hopes to bring eye and skin services closer to patients.
By Emilee Bench
Feb 23, 2015 4 p.m. MST
Utah
Fairy tale comes true for two Murray High students
Murray High School will celebrate its junior prom on Saturday. During a school assembly Friday, the students jumped to their feet to applaud two unsuspecting students with special needs who were voted as junior prom king and queen.
By Emilee Bench
Feb 20, 2015 5:28 p.m. MST
Utah's governor, attorney general and congressional delegation weighed in after a federal judge halted President Barack Obama's executive decision to move forward with a plan to reform immigration.
Utah
Gov. Herbert, Reyes praise action halting Obama immigration move
Utah’s governor, attorney general and congressional delegation weighed in after a federal judge halted President Barack Obama’s executive decision to move forward with a plan to reform immigration.
By Emilee Bench
Feb 17, 2015 9:15 p.m. MST
Utah
University of Utah to develop technology for bionic hand controlled by thoughts, gives feeling
The University of Utah was awarded $1.4 million to help researchers continue exploring sophisticated prosthetics that will respond to a user’s thoughts and relay feelings of movement to their brain.
By Emilee Bench
Feb 15, 2015 5:35 p.m. MST
Utah
Volunteers brainstorm possible Pioneer Park improvements
Twenty design volunteers collaborated over the weekend to provide Salt Lake City with ideas to improve Pioneer Park.
By Emilee Bench
Feb 9, 2015 12:47 a.m. MST
Utah
Woman dead, man in critical condition after homicide, attempted suicide
One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after what police say appears to be a homicide and attempted suicide.
By Emilee Bench
Feb 8, 2015 9:40 p.m. MST
A 35-year-old South Ogden was killed Sunday after the car he was driving crossed the center lane and hit another car head-on, police said.
Utah
South Ogden man dead after head-on collision
A 35-year-old South Ogden was killed Sunday after the car he was driving crossed the center lane and hit another car head-on, police said.
By Emilee Bench
Feb 8, 2015 8:03 p.m. MST
Utah
Fires near Utah Lake, in Big Cottonwood Canyon burn 20 acres
Officials responded to two fires Sunday, one on the shore of Utah Lake and another up Big Cottonwood Canyon, that together burned nearly 20 acres.
By Emilee Bench
Feb 8, 2015 7:25 p.m. MST
Utah
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Deedee Corradini diagnosed with lung cancer
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Deedee Corradini was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer in late July.
By Emilee Bench
Feb 6, 2015 9:13 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah religious leaders discuss faith, love and respect
Members of the Salt Lake Interfaith Roundtable gathered for their prayer breakfast as a kickoff to the Interfaith Season. Attorney General Sean Reyes spoke about the need of faith and light to aid in combating some of the darkness in the world.
By Emilee Bench
Feb 5, 2015 2:45 p.m. MST
Brighton Ski Resort on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2015.
Utah
Winter 2015: It’s warm, but snow in mountains keeps water anxiety away
It has been a warm winter in Salt Lake City with the fourth lowest amount of snowfall recorded for the month of January, according to KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank.
By Emilee Bench
Feb 2, 2015 7:15 p.m. MST
Jackie Biskupski, a former member of the Utah House of Representatives, celebrates the U.S. Supreme Court decision at Club Sound in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 26, 2013. By a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that the Defense of Marriage Act, the la
Utah
Jackie Biskupski kicks off campaign for Salt Lake City mayor
Former state legislator Jackie Biskupski announced her plans Saturday to run for Salt Lake City’s mayor.
By Emilee Bench
Feb 1, 2015 12:58 a.m. MST
Women and men gathered Friday at Utah Valley University to discuss something that many work for but never achieve — perfectionism. Speakers presented information to help others change their perspectives and embrace imperfections.
Utah
Speakers at UVU symposium encourage people to embrace their imperfections
Women and men gathered Friday at Utah Valley University to discuss something that many work for but never achieve — perfectionism. Speakers presented information to help others change their perspectives and embrace imperfections.
By Emilee Bench
Jan 24, 2015 3:30 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah’s congressional delegation criticizes Obama’s speech, tax proposals
Utah’s congressional delegation responded to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address with strong and immediate criticism, questioning the feasibility of the president’s proposals.
By McKenzie Romero and Emilee Bench
Jan 20, 2015 10:05 p.m. MST
Utah
Following your passion: Utahns change careers in pursuit of happiness
For some Utahns, being willing to leave behind a steady, and sometimes very high, paycheck wasn’t a difficult decision. For four individuals, it was the beginning of a new journey - it was a chance they took to follow their passions.
By Emilee Bench
Jan 19, 2015 4:10 p.m. MST
Utah
Group gathers in memory of man killed after striking police officer
Nearly 200 people gathered outside the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building Saturday afternoon in memory of James Dudley Barker who was killed by a police officer and to demand answers.
By Emilee Bench
Jan 10, 2015 8:20 p.m. MST
Utah
BYU students help develop game to promote STEM learning
Students at BYU are part of a group working to bring an alternate-reality game to life that aims to get kids involved in STEM-based learning.
By Emilee Bench
Jan 9, 2015 6:15 p.m. MST
Load More