Emilee Bench

A Salt Lake City family is getting some peace of mind after winning an essay contest for a free security system. They say the system allows them to better protect their son, who has an autism spectrum disorder, and keep him from wandering off.
Cindy Bittle is one of many employees who sorts and shreds paper at Columbus Community Center, a full-service provider for people who have physical and mental disabilities. Each employee works about five hours a day to earn their own paychecks.
During the month of April, Autism Speaks works to promote Autism Awareness. Utah’s autistic community has expressed distaste for their approach. These individual voices are rising together, seeking acceptance rather than awareness.
Despite warmer temperatures, officials warn boaters and fishers of cold water temperatures. Washington County Search and Rescue team gets swift water training as the number of calls nearly surpass their yearly average already by March.
Murray High School will celebrate its junior prom on Saturday. During a school assembly Friday, the students jumped to their feet to applaud two unsuspecting students with special needs who were voted as junior prom king and queen.
Members of the Salt Lake Interfaith Roundtable gathered for their prayer breakfast as a kickoff to the Interfaith Season. Attorney General Sean Reyes spoke about the need of faith and light to aid in combating some of the darkness in the world.
Women and men gathered Friday at Utah Valley University to discuss something that many work for but never achieve — perfectionism. Speakers presented information to help others change their perspectives and embrace imperfections.
For some Utahns, being willing to leave behind a steady, and sometimes very high, paycheck wasn’t a difficult decision. For four individuals, it was the beginning of a new journey - it was a chance they took to follow their passions.