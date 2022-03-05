Emilee White

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
7 movies that inspired animal trends
Pixar and Disney have a special knack for bringing life to animals in their animated films, inspiring a trend. Since the Release of “Finding Dory,” the Blue Tang fish has now become high in demand for sale, but isn’t the only animal to do so.
Sept 29, 2016 4:30 p.m. MDT
Couple eating meal at home
Tips for cooking once a month and having home-cooked meals almost every night
If Laura Reeve has her way, she would only cook once a month and still have home-cooked meals just about every night. She shared tips on the once-a-month cooking method during BYU’s Campus Education Week on Aug. 15, 2016.
Aug 19, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Laura Osnes, Mark Masri perform with the Utah Valley Symphony
Singers Laura Osnes and Mark Masri will come together for the first time to perform with the Utah Valley Symphony Aug. 20 at the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre in Orem.
Aug 18, 2016 4:40 p.m. MDT
Music can inspire and edify, James Oneil Miner said during a BYU Campus Education Week presentation on Aug. 15, 2016.
Music is a powerful form of expression, communication, shares BYU Education Week presenter
James Oneil Miner, a pianist and composer, presented “The Inspiring Nature of Music,” one of the classes featured on the first day of BYU Education Week.
Aug 17, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Lehi-based Younique Foundation’s Defend Innocence works to set Guinness World Record, raise awareness
More than 10,000 volunteers gathered last weekend to help break a world record — the number of selfies taken at the same time — and to help raise awareness to combat sexual abuse.
Aug 11, 2016 5:58 p.m. MDT
‘Spirit of the Game’ actor Kevin Sorbo set to host the inaugural Park City International Film Festival Aug. 10-13
The inaugural Park City International Film Festival is Aug.10-13 in Park City and features 36 faith-based movies to “elevate the human spirit,” according to its website.
Aug 5, 2016 5:20 p.m. MDT
‘American Idol’ winner Taylor Hicks and Alex Boye to perform free concerts Aug. 5-6
Season 5 “American Idol” winner Taylor Hicks and his band will be performing at Midvale City Park on Aug. 6.
Aug 4, 2016 4:58 p.m. MDT
Area museums help visitors ‘slow down, step back’ into Utah’s early pioneer history
Several area museums share artifacts, art, exhibits or hands-on activities to help visitors connect with Utah’s early pioneer history.
July 23, 2016 3:30 p.m. MDT
Taking ‘different steps': Experts explain the challenges, advantages of adapting novels into films
Along with the release of “The Legend of Tarzan” and “The BFG” on July 1, Hollywood has experienced an influx of films being adapted from novels, with at least 30 films based on novels that have already been released or will be released in 2016.
June 30, 2016 6:50 p.m. MDT
Extraterrestrial encounters: A look at 10 films that portray the existence of aliens
Dozens of filmmakers have depicted scenarios in which Earth is visited by aliens — some with the aliens coming on friendly terms and others not — through both live-action and animated methods. Here is a look at a few.
June 23, 2016 5:22 p.m. MDT
Joy Bossi wins "Award of Excellence" from the National Garden Clubs Inc.
Utah’s Joy Bossi receives National Garden Clubs’ Award of Excellence
Joy Bossi, gardening author and host of a gardening radio show in Salt Lake City, received the Award of Excellence from the National Garden Clubs at the beginning of May.
June 21, 2016 8:10 p.m. MDT
Utah Arts Festival marks 40th anniversary
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Utah Arts Festival, which will take place June 23-26 at Washington and Library squares in Salt Lake City.
June 18, 2016 11:10 a.m. MDT
"Awakening" is the new album by Jenny Oaks Baker.
Violinist Jenny Oaks Baker shares about her new album ‘Awakening,’ rearing a musical family
Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker recently released a new album featuring popular classical pieces, hymns and a new original piece as well as some special performers, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
June 15, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Lily Springer, a violist from Lehi, has been chosen by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute to participate with many other musicians ages 14-17 from around the country in NYO2, an intensive two-week summer program for young instrumentalists.
Lehi violist Lily Springer chosen for Carnegie Hall’s NYO2 program
Lily Springer, a violist from Lehi, has been chosen by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute to join many others from around the country in the inaugural year of NYO2, an intensive two-week summer program for young American instrumentalists.
June 10, 2016 5:10 p.m. MDT
Lecrae and Switchfoot to bring ‘heartfelt’ music to SLC
Hip-hop artist Lecrae and alternative rock band Switchfoot will be performing at The Complex in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 14, as part of The Heartland Tour.
June 9, 2016 4:05 p.m. MDT
‘Experience music together': Organizers offer tips for taking children to outdoor summer concerts
Music is filling the air as cities all over Utah prepare for outdoor summer concerts and festivals. Genres ranging from classical to country to rock will fill these events, bringing a wide spectrum of spectators, including children.
June 2, 2016 4:15 p.m. MDT
Utah-based musician Ryan Shupe kicks off national tour with local shows
Ryan Shupe will be touring the country to promote his new album, “We Rode On.” The album is his eighth and marks a change in style for the musician.
June 2, 2016 9:25 a.m. MDT