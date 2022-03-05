Emilee White

Pixar and Disney have a special knack for bringing life to animals in their animated films, inspiring a trend. Since the Release of “Finding Dory,” the Blue Tang fish has now become high in demand for sale, but isn’t the only animal to do so.
If Laura Reeve has her way, she would only cook once a month and still have home-cooked meals just about every night. She shared tips on the once-a-month cooking method during BYU’s Campus Education Week on Aug. 15, 2016.
Along with the release of “The Legend of Tarzan” and “The BFG” on July 1, Hollywood has experienced an influx of films being adapted from novels, with at least 30 films based on novels that have already been released or will be released in 2016.
Dozens of filmmakers have depicted scenarios in which Earth is visited by aliens — some with the aliens coming on friendly terms and others not — through both live-action and animated methods. Here is a look at a few.
Grammy-nominated violinist Jenny Oaks Baker recently released a new album featuring popular classical pieces, hymns and a new original piece as well as some special performers, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
Lily Springer, a violist from Lehi, has been chosen by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute to join many others from around the country in the inaugural year of NYO2, an intensive two-week summer program for young American instrumentalists.
Music is filling the air as cities all over Utah prepare for outdoor summer concerts and festivals. Genres ranging from classical to country to rock will fill these events, bringing a wide spectrum of spectators, including children.