Emily Ashcraft

Sun Cha Warhola, who is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and accused of strangling her two children, James, 8, and Jean Marie, 7 in their home in Layton, has already been held in the Utah State Hospital for about eight years. In 2019, a judge determined that she was competent to stand trial. The trial was scheduled for September 2021, but her attorney said her health was deteriorating in the weeks before the trial while her defense team was seeking to reach a plea deal, leading the court to order a mental health evaluation.