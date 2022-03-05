Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Emily Ashcraft

Adam Durborow, left, and Sherry Black, right.
Man who murdered Sherry Black sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole
Adam Durborow, 30, was ordered Wednesday to serve a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole after Sherry Black’s family described what they had lost and how hard it was for them, particularly during those 10 years before Durborow’s arrest.
By Emily Ashcraft
Feb 23, 2022 3:48 p.m. MST
Surgeon hopes to create Utah garden featuring Book of Mormon, patriotic sculptures
Dr. Steven Neal, a facial plastic surgeon and sculptor, hopes to create the Monument of the Americas in Heber, Utah. The garden would feature sculptures depicting Jesus Christ’s visit to America in the Book of Mormon and the founding of America.
By Emily Ashcraft
Feb 20, 2022 7:33 p.m. MST
Provo pop-up Valentine’s Day museum tries to rebrand the holiday
A pop-up Valentine’s Day museum in Provo encourages people to explore the idea of Valentine’s Day with an open mind and to try to create more love.
By Emily Ashcraft
Feb 14, 2022 1:36 p.m. MST
Trial ordered for Orem man charged with killing 2 BYU students in crash
Three women were in a Chevy Malibu making a left turn onto State Street when a Jeep Cherokee tried to speed through the intersection after the traffic light turned yellow and hit their car, according to police who testified at a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Hailee York and Ashlyn Hanzon, both passengers in the car that turned left, died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to autopsies that were presented at the hearing.
By Emily Ashcraft
Feb 11, 2022 11:41 p.m. MST
Judge orders life sentence 19 years after ‘despicable’ rape of 13-year-old
By Emily Ashcraft
Feb 4, 2022 11:38 a.m. MST
National Guard sends 50 to Utah care facilities as officials report 20 more COVID-19 deaths
About 50 service members are being sent by the Utah National Guard’s COVID-19 Joint Task Force to assist long-term care facilities around the state in dealing with staff shortages caused by the omicron variant.
By Emily Ashcraft
Feb 1, 2022 4:44 p.m. MST
Utahns rally for health officials — not politicians — to determine COVID policies
Frustrated Utahns met at the Utah State Capitol to protest Republican majority actions in the Utah Legislature to outlaw mask mandates across the state and to asked for local control and health department control over health issues.
By Emily Ashcraft
Jan 29, 2022 10:25 p.m. MST
New charges: BYU professor engaged in ‘ecclesiastical abuse’ to sexually abuse 3 students
Michael James Clay, 47, is now charged with seven counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, involving three students between 2017 and 2020. He had originally faced only two counts until the charges were amended earlier this month.
By Emily Ashcraft
Jan 26, 2022 11:37 a.m. MST
Thousands of Utahns join pro-life rally on anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling
By Emily Ashcraft
Jan 22, 2022 10:41 p.m. MST
Ex-Salt Lake School Board member sent to prison for sex abuse of a child
By Emily Ashcraft
Jan 18, 2022 3:33 p.m. MST
Intermountain Healthcare restricts overnight visitors under new COVID-19 visitation policy
By Emily Ashcraft
Jan 15, 2022 6:36 p.m. MST
Man accused of killing Provo police officer in 2019 no longer faces death penalty
The charge Matt Frank Hoover, who is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Shinners on Jan. 5, 2019, was downgraded to a first-degree felony during the first day of a preliminary hearing.
By Emily Ashcraft
Jan 6, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
Utah collected nearly $14B in tax revenue in 2021, a fiscal year record. Here’s why
By Emily Ashcraft
Dec 30, 2021 9:56 a.m. MST
‘Roof breaking’ ceremony marks beginning of restoration project for Provo church
During Thursday’s ceremony, roof tiles from the building were ceremoniously smashed. The church was built in the 1920s and 1950s and is in need of a lot of renovation
By Emily Ashcraft
Dec 18, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Pfizer to acquire Park City pharmaceutical company for $6.7 billion
By Emily Ashcraft
Dec 14, 2021 4:26 p.m. MST
Is Utah giving prison inmates the care they need? Here’s what an audit found
The audit, performed by the Office of the Legislative Auditor General, found “several inmates were given inappropriate or inadequate care.”
By Emily Ashcraft
Dec 9, 2021 10:14 a.m. MST
Layton mom charged with killing her 2 children not competent for trial, judge says
Sun Cha Warhola, who is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and accused of strangling her two children, James, 8, and Jean Marie, 7 in their home in Layton, has already been held in the Utah State Hospital for about eight years. In 2019, a judge determined that she was competent to stand trial. The trial was scheduled for September 2021, but her attorney said her health was deteriorating in the weeks before the trial while her defense team was seeking to reach a plea deal, leading the court to order a mental health evaluation.
By Emily Ashcraft
Dec 1, 2021 11:52 a.m. MST
Prosecutor calls murder trial ‘a simple straightforward case: The defendant shot his wife’
Ivins man accused of shooting and killing his wife hours after she told him she planned to leave him while three of their four children, all teenagers and young adults, were at home.
By Emily Ashcraft
Dec 1, 2021 11:38 a.m. MST
Author says book pulled from Utah schools was written to help prevent sex abuse
Sonya Sones, author of “The Opposite of Innocent,” said she was “saddened and disturbed” when she learned this week that a book she wrote was removed from four high school libraries in Salt Lake County. Although the book has sexual content, it was written in response to Sones’ experiences and she hoped it would have a positive effect on teenagers who are in situations of abuse.
By Emily Ashcraft
Nov 22, 2021 11:57 a.m. MST
Utah attorney embezzled millions from the family of the late extreme skier Shane McConkey
Calvin Curtis admitted to fraud, money laundering in federal court
By Emily Ashcraft
Nov 22, 2021 11:36 a.m. MST
Can Utah keep up with rising health care costs? A new public-private partnership wants to try
The government will initiate a public-private partnership called the Utah Sustainable Health Collaborative, which will center on patients’ needs and will include leaders in health care, insurance companies and businesses. This collaboration will be more than a think tank, the governor said, and will have the ability to act.
By Emily Ashcraft
Nov 19, 2021 10:39 a.m. MST
Utah man accused of killing Tinder date has a mental illness, judge confirms
Ethan Robert Hunsaker’s sentencing is set for Jan. 12, 2022. At that point, the judge will determine whether to send him to the Utah State Prison, retain jurisdiction but send him to the Utah State Hospital for up to 18 months, or to place him under the jurisdiction of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Corrections to remain at the Utah State Hospital for treatment and potentially be transferred to the prison at a later time.
By Emily Ashcraft
Nov 18, 2021 11:37 a.m. MST
How can we help veterans feel remembered? Show gratitude
“Veterans sometimes feel a little bit nameless and unremembered, and so days like this are important for us to remember,” said Col. Joseph W. Green, chief of staff of the Utah National Guard.
By Emily Ashcraft
Nov 11, 2021 6:15 p.m. MST
Judge denies bail for IT worker charged with giving inside police info to trafficking ring
Police say Patrick Kevin Driscoll, 50, of Salt Lake City, was known as “the Guardian” because he used “his position as an employee at Salt Lake City to access law enforcement databases and other nonpublic sources and provide” inside information to Michael Joe Ricks, 49.
By Emily Ashcraft
Nov 3, 2021 4:44 p.m. MDT
State audit finds Uintah County has been misusing funds
The report highlights 13 weaknesses including lack of financial control, lack of recording and tracking procedures, improper spending of COVID-19 relief funds, not reporting conflicts of interest, ineffective management of federal programs and not submitting required federal reports.
By Emily Ashcraft
Oct 13, 2021 1:24 p.m. MDT
Trial ordered for man accused of having 20 pounds of explosives in South Jordan home
On July 23, 2020, a few homes were evacuated while police set up a tactical operation, brought in armored cars and served a warrant based on information that Ryan Lynn McManigal, 43, was in possession of guns in violation of a protective order. This led to a shootout between police and McManigal, according to police testimony at the hearing.
By Emily Ashcraft
Oct 8, 2021 5:42 p.m. MDT
What’s being done to help human trafficking victims in Utah? This recovery center is seeking donations
The Aspen House organization was created to help human trafficking survivors in Utah. The organization’s board, survivors and potential donors kicked off a fundraising effort in Salt Lake City on Thursday, with a goal to have Aspen House running by early 2023.
By Emily Ashcraft
Oct 8, 2021 1:54 p.m. MDT
Idaho judge considers whether to move Chad Daybell’s murder trial
Judge expresses concern about the publicity the high-profile and potential death penalty case has generated, saying it could diminish the ability of potential jurors to separate information received during the trial from information they have previously heard from media reports.
By Emily Ashcraft
Oct 6, 2021 5:32 p.m. MDT
Judge extends Lori Daybell’s stay in mental health facility for 6 months
Lori Vallow Daybell is still not competent to stand trial on charges alleging she murdered her two children, an Idaho judge ruled on Wednesday. The judge also delayed Chad Daybell’s case, deciding the trial scheduled in November will be canceled and rescheduled for later. The case has centered around the Daybell couple’s apocalyptic religious beliefs, the deaths of several close to them, and their beliefs in “zombies” that take over a person’s body.
By Emily Ashcraft
Sept 8, 2021 6:11 p.m. MDT
From hate crimes to drinking while riding an e-scooter, new laws taking effect in Utah
On Tuesday, May 14, the bulk of the bills passed by the 2019 Utah Legislature will go into effect. Here’s a look at how the changes made to state laws will affect you.
By Lisa Riley Roche and Emily Ashcraft
May 12, 2019 5:54 p.m. MDT
