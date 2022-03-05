Emily Hales

Religious values in a community might be able to influence whether or not a woman works, regardless of her own religious leanings, showing how powerful moral communities can be on individual decisions.
Kids love to be the best, but putting too much of an emphasis on winning can lead to kids wanting to succeed whatever the cost. How can children learn to compete in a way that prepares them for the real world without ruining self-esteem?
Struggling couples may not need to visit a marriage counselor to fix their problems. Little gestures of love can go a long way in creating intimacy and establishing a more stable connection, according to a government-supported program.
As divorce rates remain high and marriage rates remain low, one solution that has been proposed is a marriage trial run. If one of the spouses isn’t satisfied after two years of marriage, the marriage ends.
Very few states have laws in place covering online estate planning, or how digital assets are handled after a person dies, and privacy laws make it difficult to gain access to online information. A recently drafted law plans to change that.
In a study that examined how well employers in various states protected working fathers and mothers, most states didn’t score very well. Few states have generous policies that allow moms and dads to take care of their job and their family.
Parents need to be careful with their children these days—not for the safety of the children, but for the well-being of the parent. More parents are facing arrests and court battles for leaving children alone, even if the kids aren’t in danger
Physical touch has been shown to relieve stress and build emotional bonds, and organizations around the country are stepping up to fulfill that need. Cuddle parties aren’t new, but they continue to gain popularity in an increasingly isolated society.
For some American children, the struggles of adolescence are more serious than high school drama and hormones. Depression poses a serious health risk for a growing number of teens and should be treated like an illness, not a behavior problem.
Teenagers and young adults are coming of age in a time of economic insecurity and social unrest, creating a feeling of resentment toward the government that could have negative consequences for the future of both political parties.
Although research says women are more successful economically and socially when they put off marriage, a small group of millennial women is bucking the trend with the idea that marriage is just as important as professional accomplishment.
The economic cost of raising kids, among other factors, prevents many people from having a large family, and those who can afford to have multiple kids in an expensive area seem to be using their children as a display of their wealth.
Parents say they want their children to be empathetic and considerate of others, but can accidentally send their children the opposite message, leading a majority of youth to believe that personal success is worth more than being kind or honest
When the economic recession hit in 2007, many college graduates couldn’t find jobs and returned home to save money. The economy is improving, but young adults are still going home — not because they’re failures, but because it makes financial sense.
Nearly half of all children are born to unmarried mothers, which could be problematic because the women who are having children out of wedlock are generally less educated and more likely to live in poverty.
A rise in cesarian sections over the decades can be attributed to a heightened fear of malpractice lawsuits, but C-sections, even repeat ones, can put the mother at greater risk than a normal delivery and may violate her rights.
When baseball star Daniel Murphy took three days of paternity leave to be with his newborn baby, it reignited a national discussion of what the role of the father is in the family, provider or caretaker, or possibly both.