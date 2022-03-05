Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Emily Hales

Family
Hey moms: Your neighbor’s religion could determine whether you work
Religious values in a community might be able to influence whether or not a woman works, regardless of her own religious leanings, showing how powerful moral communities can be on individual decisions.
By Emily Hales
Aug 24, 2014 9:45 a.m. MDT
Family
Weddings are more expensive than ever, but they don’t need to be
Weddings are more expensive than ever, but they don’t need to be. Guests and the bridal party can work together to make weddings less of a hassle and more of a pleasant memory
By Emily Hales
Aug 13, 2014 4:05 a.m. MDT
Family
4 ways to encourage healthy competition in kids
Kids love to be the best, but putting too much of an emphasis on winning can lead to kids wanting to succeed whatever the cost. How can children learn to compete in a way that prepares them for the real world without ruining self-esteem?
By Emily Hales
Aug 10, 2014 4:30 a.m. MDT
A new campaign called "Love Nuggets" has launched to promote strengthening of relationships.
Family
New campaign helps couples see ‘love nuggets’ in relationships
Struggling couples may not need to visit a marriage counselor to fix their problems. Little gestures of love can go a long way in creating intimacy and establishing a more stable connection, according to a government-supported program.
By Emily Hales
Aug 7, 2014 10:41 p.m. MDT
Family
A new Cheerios ad shows that dads aren’t bumbling fools — they’re superheroes
From Homer Simpson to Modern Family’s Phil Dunphy, incompetent fathers are everywhere in the entertainment and media industries. Cheerios’ new ad campaign wants to change that.
By Emily Hales
Aug 6, 2014 11:40 a.m. MDT
Family
How the cult of overwork keeps women out of the workforce and hurts families
Working the standard 40-hour week isn’t enough for many employers, who expect workers to spend an extensive amount of time in the office, at the expense of family time.
By Emily Hales
Aug 5, 2014 5:30 a.m. MDT
Family
Beta testing may work in tech, but not in marriage
As divorce rates remain high and marriage rates remain low, one solution that has been proposed is a marriage trial run. If one of the spouses isn’t satisfied after two years of marriage, the marriage ends.
By Emily Hales
Aug 2, 2014 4:05 a.m. MDT
Health
Your child may be obese and you may not know it
One of the reasons rates of childhood obesity are so high in the United States might be because children and parents don’t recognize the kids are overweight.
By Emily Hales
July 31, 2014 6:05 a.m. MDT
FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 27, 2012 file photo, Karen Williams, who sued Facebook for access to her 22-year-old son Loren’s account after he died in a 2005 motorcycle accident, looks at a portrait of her son at her home in Beaverton, Ore. The Uniform Law
Family
Managing your loved one’s digital estate might get a whole lot easier
Very few states have laws in place covering online estate planning, or how digital assets are handled after a person dies, and privacy laws make it difficult to gain access to online information. A recently drafted law plans to change that.
By Emily Hales
July 28, 2014 6:35 a.m. MDT
A man contemplates having children. Many adults today either struggle to get pregnant or make the money necessary to raise a child.
Family
Many adults delay parenthood for these two reasons
The falling birth rate in the United States may not be an indication that people don’t want to have children, rather, it’s a sign that they don’t believe they can.
By Emily Hales
July 27, 2014 5:30 a.m. MDT
Family
Bilingual parents: Talking to your child in your native language makes it easier for them to learn English
Studies have found that parents who aren’t native speakers of the majority language in their community should still talk to their child in whatever language they know best.
By Emily Hales
July 26, 2014 7:20 a.m. MDT
Family
The best and worst states for working parents
In a study that examined how well employers in various states protected working fathers and mothers, most states didn’t score very well. Few states have generous policies that allow moms and dads to take care of their job and their family.
By Emily Hales
July 23, 2014 9 a.m. MDT
Family
Leaving your child alone in public? Better be careful you don’t get in trouble for neglect
Parents need to be careful with their children these days—not for the safety of the children, but for the well-being of the parent. More parents are facing arrests and court battles for leaving children alone, even if the kids aren’t in danger
By Emily Hales
July 23, 2014 4:05 a.m. MDT
Touch has been shown to be therapeutic and relieve stress, leading to "group cuddle" sessions.
Family
For some, group cuddling is the cure for loneliness
Physical touch has been shown to relieve stress and build emotional bonds, and organizations around the country are stepping up to fulfill that need. Cuddle parties aren’t new, but they continue to gain popularity in an increasingly isolated society.
By Emily Hales
July 22, 2014 4 a.m. MDT
Teen depression is becoming a prevalent issue within the nation and it's never been more important to understand it.
Family
Understanding and responding to the increase in teen depression
For some American children, the struggles of adolescence are more serious than high school drama and hormones. Depression poses a serious health risk for a growing number of teens and should be treated like an illness, not a behavior problem.
By Emily Hales
July 21, 2014 4:30 a.m. MDT
In this Oct. 3, 2012 file photo members of the Massachusetts GOP Young Republicans react as they watch the first presidential debate between President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney in Boston. Republicans lost the popular vote for the fifth time
U.S. & World
How today’s teenagers will change tomorrow’s politics
Teenagers and young adults are coming of age in a time of economic insecurity and social unrest, creating a feeling of resentment toward the government that could have negative consequences for the future of both political parties.
By Emily Hales
July 14, 2014 8 a.m. MDT
In this Oct. 12, 2005 file photo, a father holds his baby as bottles of milk are seen in the foreground in Alpharetta, Ga. Feeding a newborn can cost very little if you nurse, but the cost quickly rises if you ever use formula and it spirals once you star
Family
A mother is asked to leave a New York store for breastfeeding in public. She comes back the next day with 15 nursing moms.
Proponents of public breastfeeding are taking action to protect their rights to feed their children, protesting against businesses that ask women to cover up or leave.
By Emily Hales
July 13, 2014 12:30 p.m. MDT
Family
The national marriage age is increasing, but not for this group of people
Although research says women are more successful economically and socially when they put off marriage, a small group of millennial women is bucking the trend with the idea that marriage is just as important as professional accomplishment.
By Emily Hales
July 13, 2014 4:10 a.m. MDT
As a result of economic downturn, bigger families have become a status symbol as a show of more wealth.
Family
This used to be a sign of poverty; now it’s a status symbol
The economic cost of raising kids, among other factors, prevents many people from having a large family, and those who can afford to have multiple kids in an expensive area seem to be using their children as a display of their wealth.
By Emily Hales
July 9, 2014 6:30 a.m. MDT
With fewer well paying jobs, more mothers are staying home to care for their children
Family
High child care costs keep more moms at home
The number of stay-at-home moms is rising, but many would still like to work. The problem is there are few jobs available that will earn them enough money to pay for daily child care.
By Emily Hales
July 5, 2014 5:10 a.m. MDT
As parents teach kids, children learn to value achievement over compassion to others, studies say.
Family
Parents teach kids to value achievement over compassion
Parents say they want their children to be empathetic and considerate of others, but can accidentally send their children the opposite message, leading a majority of youth to believe that personal success is worth more than being kind or honest
By Emily Hales
July 2, 2014 7:05 a.m. MDT
Fertility rates are plummeting across the world, so many governments have created incentive programs to encourage people to have more children.
Family
Can government incentives reverse falling birth rates?
Birth rates are falling in developed countries around the world, and their economies are following suit.
By Emily Hales
June 27, 2014 8:10 a.m. MDT
Family
Debt and poor job prospects keeping ‘boomerang kids’ at home
When the economic recession hit in 2007, many college graduates couldn’t find jobs and returned home to save money. The economy is improving, but young adults are still going home — not because they’re failures, but because it makes financial sense.
By Emily Hales
June 25, 2014 8:41 p.m. MDT
Family
Study shows education influences whether women have children outside of marriage
Nearly half of all children are born to unmarried mothers, which could be problematic because the women who are having children out of wedlock are generally less educated and more likely to live in poverty.
By Emily Hales
June 21, 2014 6:35 a.m. MDT
In this April 14, 2014 photo, a 3-year-old boy plays in the playground at Community Day Preschool of Garden Grove in Garden Grove, Calif. Government funding is particularly stingy to help young parents, making it difficult for children to bond with their
Family
American government is stingy when it comes to supporting families
The United States offers no paid maternity and little support to family services, while other countries with advanced economies liberally give financial aid to families
By Emily Hales
June 19, 2014 10:34 p.m. MDT
St Andrew's House on Calton Hill in Edinburgh, Scotland.
U.S. & World
New controversial Scottish bill would appoint every child a legal guardian
Government attempts to better protect Scottish children are being attacked on the grounds that it isn’t the government’s job to take care of children.
By Emily Hales
June 17, 2014 6:20 a.m. MDT
Patrice West and her newborn, Olivia, at Intermountain Medical Center.
Family
Do malpractice threats, real or imagined, lead to more C-sections?
A rise in cesarian sections over the decades can be attributed to a heightened fear of malpractice lawsuits, but C-sections, even repeat ones, can put the mother at greater risk than a normal delivery and may violate her rights.
By Emily Hales
June 16, 2014 6:30 a.m. MDT
Anchorage, Alaska, is among the top 10 best cities for families, according to Wallet Hub.
Family
Top 10 best US cities for families
To assist families who are considering moving this year Wallet Hub released a list ranking 150 U.S. cities on their levels of family-friendliness.
By Emily Hales
June 13, 2014 12 a.m. MDT
The O'Neill family showers daughter Eliza, 4, with leaves "” and love "” as they play in the park. The O'Neill's are fighting to raise enough money to fund expensive treatment for Eliza's disease, Sanfilippo Syndrome.
Family
Family breaks GoFundMe donation record with campaign to save daughter
As a deadly disease threatens to take their daughter, one family has reached out to strangers to fund the clinical trial that could save her life, with record-breaking results
By Emily Hales
June 11, 2014 11 p.m. MDT
New York Mets' Daniel Murphy during the seventh inning of the baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, Thursday, April 3, 2014 in New York.
Family
Athletes and politicians discuss challenges of working fathers
When baseball star Daniel Murphy took three days of paternity leave to be with his newborn baby, it reignited a national discussion of what the role of the father is in the family, provider or caretaker, or possibly both.
By Emily Hales
June 11, 2014 10:40 a.m. MDT
