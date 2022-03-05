Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
9372962808..0.jpeg

Emily Hoeven

AP_18337760540761__1_.jpg
InDepth
Could psychedelic drugs become the new medical marijuana? Inside the potential benefits and high risks of ‘magic mushrooms’
On May 7, residents of Denver, Colorado, voted to decriminalize the use and possession of “magic mushrooms.” Oakland, California, followed suit on June 5. Oregon will vote on it in 2020. Does America really know what it’s getting into?
By Emily Hoeven
Aug 29, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
An abandoned kindergarten in the deserted city of Pripyat, Ukraine, which was built to house the workers of the Chernobyl nuclear power station, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2012. Recent controversy over Instagram photos taken at Chernobyl has raised questions about
InDepth
Is it ethical to take a selfie at a tragic site, like Chernobyl or Auschwitz?
How should we share photos on social media of places that are simultaneously sites of tragedy and sites of tourism?
By Emily Hoeven
June 21, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
In this May 22, 2018, file photo, author Ta-Nehisi Coates attends the The Gordon Parks Foundation Annual Awards Gala in New York. In 2014, Coates published a landmark article in the Atlantic entitled “The Case for Reparations.”
InDepth
Should the U.S. give cash payments to the descendants of slaves to atone for slavery? Here’s what experts are arguing
Presidential candidates and academics have been debating the pros and cons of a reparations policy. But no two people have the same definition of the word “reparations.” What does that mean for our country?
By Emily Hoeven
June 18, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
The pale blue water of the English Channel lapped at the edge of Omaha Beach in France. It had rained the night before I visited in 2016, and rivulets of rainwater formed mysterious patterns in the sand, interconnecting to flow back into the channel.
InDepth
How visiting Normandy, France, redefined patriotism for me — a millennial
The guide said that the French will never forget what the Americans did for them on D-Day. At her words, a strong and bizarre feeling bubbled up in my chest, similar to the feeling that you get when you’re about to cry, but slightly different.
By Emily Hoeven
June 5, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Holcomb on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, signed legislation aimed at getting Indiana
InDepth
‘Black Lives Matter,’ ‘Blue Lives Matter,’ ‘All Lives Matter': Do hate crime laws matter?
Are hate crime laws designed to protect those who have historically been discriminated against, or do they merely serve as a reflection of a state’s political values?
By Emily Hoeven
May 28, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
Bryan Ye-Chung, 25, left, and Brian Chung, 30, co-founded Alabaster Co. in 2016. The company aims to sell 30,000 books in 2019.
InDepth
Could this ‘Bible for millennials’ lead young people back to church?
What happens when faith is repackaged in order to appeal to younger generations, who may be more attuned to images than words?
By Emily Hoeven
May 15, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
The Deseret News' "Generation Vexed" series was one of six projects across the U.S. to receive the award, which recognizes projects that educate the public about mental illness and break down stigmas surrounding it.
InDepth
Deseret News’ ‘Generation Vexed’ series on teen anxiety wins Mental Health America Media Award, two public service awards
The Deseret News’ “Generation Vexed” series was one of six projects across the U.S. to receive the award, which recognizes projects that educate the public about mental illness and break down stigmas surrounding it.
By Emily Hoeven
May 11, 2019 6:30 p.m. MDT
The grave site of Lynne Brimley, a mother of five and grandmother of 20, who went to Portica Body & Face for liposuction in 2016 and 24 hours later was dead, at Mountain View Memorial Estates Cemetery Salt Lake City on Friday, April 5, 2019.
InDepth
Shrouded in secrecy: A beloved Utah mother and grandmother died after having liposuction. Why do so few people know?
A mother of five and grandmother of 20 went to a family physician for liposuction. The next morning, she was dead. Does this tragedy call for a closer look at the ever-widening pool of providers who offer cosmetic surgery?
By Jennifer Graham and Emily Hoeven
May 10, 2019 2:52 p.m. MDT
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a press conference for the signing of HB 481 at the Georgia state Capitol building in Atlanta, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Kemp signed legislation on Tuesday banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
InDepth
4 things you should know about the battle over abortion rights in Alabama, Georgia, Utah and other states
The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has sparked renewed debate over abortion, with left-leaning states seeking to expand abortion rights and right-leaning states working to roll them back.
By Emily Hoeven
May 9, 2019 8:18 p.m. MDT
Sister Joy D. Jones of the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints approaches the podium at the National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Washington.
InDepth
Fact check: Is President Donald Trump a champion of religious freedom?
The Deseret News fact-checked and contextualized President Donald Trump’s National Day of Prayer speech.
By Emily Hoeven
May 2, 2019 9:57 p.m. MDT
A firefighter tackles the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Massive plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others a
InDepth
#PrayForParis. #NotreDame. Why do Americans mourn some international tragedies and ignore others?
Why, when I hear stories, or see photos on my Facebook feed, of Aleppo in ruins, do I not feel that same rush of self-identification, of personal loss, that I felt when I saw Notre Dame in flames?
By Emily Hoeven
April 15, 2019 8:18 p.m. MDT
Jordan Johnson, Christine Cooke, Katie Rex, along with Kylie Neslen, Davi Johnson and Kyle Treasure, members of the Thirty Day Bae executive committee, meet in Salt Lake City to discuss a second season of matchmaking on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Entertainment
‘We want to start a revolution in dating': Utah dating experiment Thirty Day Bae is open for applications
Would you apply to spend time with a complete stranger every day for a month if you thought that person could become your serious boyfriend or girlfriend?
By Emily Hoeven
April 10, 2019 1:15 p.m. MDT
In this April 4, 2013 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook announced on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, that it is broadening its definition of hate speech to apply to "white nationalists"
InDepth
Why Facebook and Instagram are banning white nationalism and white separatism, and why some think it’s a problem
While many civil rights groups have applauded Facebook’s decision to ban white nationalism and white separatism, others argue it’s another instance of anti-conservative bias online.
By Emily Hoeven
March 28, 2019 5:02 p.m. MDT
Utah
Twitter reacts to Sen. Mike Lee’s Green New Deal speech
As clips of Lee’s speech circulated online, the senator quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, receiving praise from some and scorn from others.
By Emily Hoeven
March 27, 2019 1:46 p.m. MDT
In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats including veteran Markey and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York are calling for a Green New Deal intended to transform the
InDepth
What does the Senate vote against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal really mean?
Although no senator voted in favor of the resolution, many still see the Green New Deal as having sparked an important conversation about climate change.
By Emily Hoeven
March 26, 2019 4:44 p.m. MDT
This Dec. 11, 2006 file photo shows a silicone gel breast implant in Irving, Texas. U.S. health officials are taking another look at the safety of breast implants, the latest review in a decades-long debate. At a two-day meeting that starts Monday, March
InDepth
Are breast implants safe? FDA cracking down as links to cancer, other ailments come to light
Following complaints from thousands of women that their breast implants are causing a series of ailments, the Food and Drug Administration is holding a hearing on “breast implant illness.”
By Emily Hoeven
March 25, 2019 3:20 p.m. MDT
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, right, hugs and consoles a student during a high school visit in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
InDepth
What needs to happen for America to unite behind a gun policy like New Zealand did?
The rapidity at which New Zealand and other countries have arrived at a consensus on gun policy after tragic mass shootings stands in stark contrast to the U.S., which has reached seemingly little consensus on how to prevent future mass shootings.
By Emily Hoeven
March 22, 2019 11:37 a.m. MDT
In this Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, photos, a line of migrants recently released by U.S. immigration authorities waits to check in at the Catholic Charities shelter in McAllen, Texas.
InDepth
Border Patrol begins releasing undocumented immigrants as detention centers fill up
Due to an increase in the amount of Central American families crossing the border, there is no longer enough space to process and detain undocumented immigrants, Border Patrol officials said.
By Emily Hoeven
March 20, 2019 4:27 p.m. MDT
Women with twin brothers are more likely to drop out of high school and college and earn less money than women with twin sisters, a new study found. They are also less likely to marry and have children. These effects are due in part to girls being exposed
InDepth
Girls who have a twin brother are less likely to graduate from college, get married, have children. Here’s why
This is largely due to girls being exposed to higher-than-normal levels of testosterone while in the womb with their twin brothers, new research shows.
By Emily Hoeven
March 19, 2019 3:22 p.m. MDT
c96bdd7485
InDepth
The rise of white nationalism is creeping onto Utah campuses. What you need to know
The amount of white supremacist propaganda distributed in Utah grew by nearly 500 percent from 2017 to 2018.
By Emily Hoeven
March 15, 2019 8 p.m. MDT
A slew of companies have launched campaigns for International Women's Day, raising questions about the role corporate advertising, marketing and social media campaigns should play in social movements.
InDepth
Lots of brands are celebrating International Women’s Day — but do they really support women?
Some companies took to Twitter on International Women’s Day to highlight the work women have contributed to their companies or to celebrate women in general. Do these companies really support women, or are they just trying to boost revenue?
By Emily Hoeven
March 8, 2019 1:34 p.m. MST
Hundreds of Hondurans are blocked at the border crossing in Agua Caliente, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. A caravan of Honduran migrants moved toward the country's border with Guatemala in a desperate attempt to flee poverty and seek new lives in the U
InDepth
The U.S.-Mexico border is at a ‘breaking point’ as 76,000 migrants cross in a month. Here’s what you need to know
More than 76,000 undocumented immigrants crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in February, more than double the amount that crossed during the same time period last year, according to data released by Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday.
By Emily Hoeven
March 6, 2019 5:12 p.m. MST
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 file photo, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighters take a break as the fight against Islamic State militants continues in the village of Baghouz, Syria. U.S. and Iraqi officials say IS fighters facing defeat
InDepth
What should happen to Americans who joined the Islamic State?
With the weakening of the Islamic State and Trump’s decision to pull American troops out of Syria, former members of IS are seeking to return to the U.S.
By Emily Hoeven
March 5, 2019 11:25 a.m. MST
In this March 7, 2017, file photo, rowers paddle down the Charles River past the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. A lawsuit alleging racial discrimination against Asian-American applicants in Harvard's admissions process is heading to tria
InDepth
Is this the beginning of the end of affirmative action on college campuses?
New data shows the vast majority of Americans think race should not be considered in college admissions decisions. How does affirmative action fit into the purpose of higher education?
By Emily Hoeven
March 4, 2019 11:50 a.m. MST
2269381995
InDepth
A Texas judge just declared the all-male military draft unconstitutional. Will women be required to register for the draft?
A Texas federal judge ruled Friday that the all-male military draft is unconstitutional. But will this decision make a difference?
By Emily Hoeven
Feb 25, 2019 1:58 p.m. MST
Troy Williams, executive director of Equality Utah, speaks during a roundtable discussion about hate crimes at the Utah Law and Justice Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016.
InDepth
Will Utah be the 16th state to ban conversion therapy for gay teens?
A bill that would ban therapy designed to change a teen’s sexual orientation or gender identity is expected to be introduced in the Utah Legislature Thursday with the goal of curbing the suicide rate of vulnerable youth.
By Erica Evans and Emily Hoeven
Feb 20, 2019 2:21 p.m. MST
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-New York) waves to the crowd after speaking at Women's Unity Rally in Lower Manhattan in New York. Democrats including Ocasio-Cortez of New York and veteran Sen. Ed Markey of
InDepth
Will Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s controversial Green New Deal become law? Here’s everything you need to know
A look at the Green New Deal, which comes from sponsors Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass.
By Emily Hoeven
Feb 19, 2019 2:30 p.m. MST
Lillie Perez, 11, holds a sign during a "March for Our Lives" protest for gun legislation and school safety Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Houston. Students and activists across the country held events Saturday in conjunction with a Washington march spearhe
InDepth
Do Americans want more gun control? One year after Parkland shooting, 5 takeaways on what’s changed
One year after Parkland, the Deseret News takes a look at what has and hasn’t changed in five different areas relating to gun control and school safety.
By Emily Hoeven
Feb 14, 2019 12:26 p.m. MST
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the El Paso County Coliseum, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
InDepth
Congress has settled on a border wall deal, but will President Trump sign it? Here’s what you need to know
House and Senate negotiators have settled on a border wall deal “in principle” that would provide funding for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but much less than the amount originally demanded by President Trump.
By Emily Hoeven
Feb 12, 2019 3:09 p.m. MST
Preschool students at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in South Salt Lake City participate in high-quality preschool programming through the pay-for-success Utah School Readiness Initiative.
InDepth
Paying for success: The story of how Utah became a leader in social impact investing
Utah played a key role in passing federal legislation that set aside $100 million for underserved communities — without the government having to pay a dollar upfront.
By Emily Hoeven
Feb 8, 2019 11:16 a.m. MST
Load More