Emily Larson

Less than 15 percent of state and federal candidates successfully used Utah’s new signature-gathering path to the primary ballot. Candidates who hired others to gather signatures for them paid between $4 and $12 per signature.
After two Republican candidates for state Senate District 13 suspended their campaigns Tuesday, it appeared Rep. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, would be running unopposed. On Wednesday, the race took another twist.
Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, and other Utah House Democrats joined advocates for victims of sexual assault on the Capitol steps Wednesday morning to promote awareness for Start By Believing Day.
If signed into law by Gov. Gary Herbert, “In God We Trust” license plates would become a standard option at the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles, and motorists would also have four new specialty places to choose from.
The brother of executed killer Ronnie Lee Gardner was detained by police Thursday night after storming into the House gallery to protest lawmakers’ lack of action on a proposal to repeal the death penalty.