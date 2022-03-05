Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Emily Larson

Utah
Less than 15 percent of candidates took signature-gathering path to primary ballot
Less than 15 percent of state and federal candidates successfully used Utah’s new signature-gathering path to the primary ballot. Candidates who hired others to gather signatures for them paid between $4 and $12 per signature.
By Emily Larson
April 23, 2016 12:48 p.m. MDT
Utah
$4.5 million Hampton Inn renovation nearly complete
A $4.5 million renovation of the Hampton Inn in downtown Salt Lake City is nearly finished.
By Emily Larson
April 19, 2016 4:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Three Utah gubernatorial candidates announce running mates
Three gubernatorial candidates announced their pick for lieutenant governor Monday.
By Emily Larson
April 18, 2016 6:17 p.m. MDT
Utah
Thanksgiving Point all abloom as annual tulip festival opens
This year’s Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point features more than 250,000 tulips imported from Holland in 15 themed gardens spanning 55 acres.
By Emily Larson
April 15, 2016 6:44 p.m. MDT
Utah
U. ‘Do-A-Thon’ celebrates Community Engagement Day
The University of Utah and community groups partnered Thursday to celebrate Community Engagement Day with food drives, free haircuts and opportunities to help others.
By Emily Larson
April 14, 2016 5:34 p.m. MDT
FILE — Rep. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, left front, and James Evans talk before a press conference in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, May 12, 2015. After two Republican candidates for state Senate District 13 suspended their campaigns Tuesday, it appeared Anderegg w
Utah
2 suspend state Senate campaigns, 1 re-enters race
After two Republican candidates for state Senate District 13 suspended their campaigns Tuesday, it appeared Rep. Jacob Anderegg, R-Lehi, would be running unopposed. On Wednesday, the race took another twist.
By Emily Larson
April 13, 2016 7:17 p.m. MDT
The cost of driving is at a six-year low thanks to lower fuel prices, according to AAA's "Your Driving Costs" report for 2016.
World & Nation
Low fuel costs drive vehicle expenses to six-year low
The cost of driving is at a six-year low thanks to lower fuel prices, according to AAA’s “Your Driving Costs” report for 2016.
By Emily Larson
April 10, 2016 3:45 p.m. MDT
Utah
Former prisoners of war honored at VA luncheon
Ten of Utah’s former POWs from WWII and the Vietnam War were honored for their service on National POW Recognition Day at a luncheon Friday.
By Emily Larson
April 8, 2016 6:38 p.m. MDT
FILE: Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, and other Utah House Democrats joined advocates for victims of sexual assault on the Capitol steps Wednesday morning to promote awareness for Start By Believing Day.
Utah
Start By Believing Day promotes better response to sexual assault survivors
Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, and other Utah House Democrats joined advocates for victims of sexual assault on the Capitol steps Wednesday morning to promote awareness for Start By Believing Day.
By Emily Larson
April 6, 2016 5:35 p.m. MDT
A new law just passed by the Utah Legislature requires universities to provide students with organ donation information. Experts hope more young adults will become donors as a result.
Utah
Sponsor hopes new law will push more young adults to be organ donors
A new law just passed by the Utah Legislature requires universities to provide students with organ donation information. Experts hope more young adults will become donors as a result.
By Emily Larson
April 6, 2016 3 p.m. MDT
Utah
No trace of missing man in Iron County, police say
After spending Wednesday searching approximately 75 square miles for missing camper Daniel Brown, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said there was no sign of him Wednesday night.
By Emily Larson
March 30, 2016 10 p.m. MDT
A Woods Cross mother and her boyfriend are facing child abandonment charges after police say they told a 13-year-old boy to walk 5 miles home on a chilly December evening.
Utah
Mother and her boyfriend charged with child abandonment
A Woods Cross mother and her boyfriend are facing child abandonment charges after police say they told a 13-year-old boy to walk 5 miles home on a chilly December evening.
By Emily Larson
March 29, 2016 11:27 a.m. MDT
A wrong-way driver struck and killed another person on I-80 Monday night, police said.
Utah
Police say wrong-way driver causes fatal car crash
A wrong-way driver struck and killed another person on I-80 Monday night, police said.
By Emily Larson
March 29, 2016 6:34 a.m. MDT
An Internet cafe business raided in January was charged in 3rd District Court with multiple gambling charges Monday.
Utah
Internet cafe business facing gambling charges
An Internet cafe business raided in January was charged in 3rd District Court with multiple gambling charges Monday.
By Emily Larson
March 29, 2016 6:27 a.m. MDT
Utah
Man seeking help after van got stuck now missing in Iron County
A man is missing in Iron County after he left his wife and kids on a mountain road to get help after the family’s van became stuck.
By Emily Larson
March 28, 2016 9:50 p.m. MDT
Corbin Chandler Decker
Utah
Springville police searching for man suspected of hitting officers with a car
Police are looking for a 19-year-old man who they say intentionally hit and injured two police officers with a car Saturday morning in Springville.
By Emily Larson
March 26, 2016 8:14 p.m. MDT
Utah
Two men arrested after leading police on chase, crashing stolen vehicle
Two men were arrested Friday morning after police say they led officers on a chase that ended in a rollover crash near Cedar City.
By Emily Larson
March 26, 2016 5:11 p.m. MDT
Utah
Nevada woman killed in car crash while traveling to mother’s funeral in Salt Lake
A Nevada woman was killed in a car crash Saturday while traveling to Salt Lake City for her mother’s funeral, police said.
By Emily Larson
March 26, 2016 4:10 p.m. MDT
Utah Highway Patrol troopers and other law enforcement officers will be working overtime shifts this weekend to encourage nighttime seat belt use.
Utah
Law enforcement working overtime to encourage travelers to buckle up
Utah Highway Patrol troopers and other law enforcement officers will be working overtime shifts this weekend to encourage nighttime seat belt use.
By Emily Larson
March 25, 2016 5:50 p.m. MDT
A car travels through an arch in Panguitch, Utah.
Utah
$4.6M campaign promotes Utah as iconic road trip destination
Gov. Gary Herbert and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development unveiled a new $4.6 million advertising campaign Thursday to promote Utah tourism.
By Emily Larson
March 24, 2016 5:04 p.m. MDT
More than 60 fugitives in Utah were arrested in February and March as part of Operation Violence Reduction, a fugitive apprehension initiative from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Utah
60 fugitives netted in U.S. marshals roundup
More than 60 fugitives in Utah were arrested in February and March as part of Operation Violence Reduction, a fugitive apprehension initiative from the U.S. Marshals Service.
By Emily Larson
March 23, 2016 5:02 p.m. MDT
Left: Hugh Gallagher explains the Utah Republican Party online voting application during a press conference at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 7, 2016. Right: Utah State Capitol
Utah
What voters should know before Utah’s presidential preference caucus
Democratic and Republican party leaders are expecting a large turnout for Tuesday’s neighborhood caucus meetings in what they’re saying could be an influential vote.
By Emily Larson
March 22, 2016 2:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
Incumbents may face signature-gathering opponents
Utah incumbents may have to share space on primary election ballots this year with candidates who intend to gather signatures rather than go through the state’s caucus and convention system.
By Emily Larson
March 18, 2016 3:20 p.m. MDT
Utah
‘In God We Trust,’ four specialty license plates likely to become options
If signed into law by Gov. Gary Herbert, “In God We Trust” license plates would become a standard option at the Utah Division of Motor Vehicles, and motorists would also have four new specialty places to choose from.
By Emily Larson
March 15, 2016 4:45 p.m. MDT
As Utah prepares to "spring forward" Sunday, AAA Utah says there are safety concerns that come with the daylight saving time change.
Utah
1-hour time loss this weekend may make many drowsy, less alert
As Utah prepares to “spring forward” Sunday, AAA Utah says there are safety concerns that come with the daylight saving time change.
By Emily Larson
March 11, 2016 5:22 p.m. MST
Utah
Brother of executed killer causes ruckus in House over death penalty bill
The brother of executed killer Ronnie Lee Gardner was detained by police Thursday night after storming into the House gallery to protest lawmakers’ lack of action on a proposal to repeal the death penalty.
By Emily Larson
March 11, 2016 11:54 a.m. MST
FILE: Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, left, and Sen. Stephen Urquhart, R-St. George, discuss SB 107 in the Senate in Salt Lake City, Monday, Feb. 29, 2016.
Utah
Death penalty bill advances to House floor
After more than an hour of public comment and deliberation Tuesday, a committee voted 6-5 to send a proposal to repeal the death penalty to the full House.
By Emily Larson
March 8, 2016 9:10 p.m. MST