Family
Are modern princess tales ditching the damsel in distress?
Is there danger in raising daughters in a princess-filled, damsel in distress worshiping world? Maybe not, thanks to the changes in fairy tale retelling.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
March 12, 2015 3:30 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
And the Oscar goes to: Common themes from a varied list of Best Picture nominees
The films nominated for top honors at the 87th annual Academy Awards (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. MST, ABC) deal with everything from parenting, maturation, artistry, war, invention and social justice.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Feb 22, 2015 9:12 p.m. MST
Family
As ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ hits theaters, what are movies communicating about love, relationships?
It’s a movie about contractual sexual torture, and it’s coming to a theater near you in time for Valentine’s Day.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Feb 12, 2015 4:55 p.m. MST
Family
Daily bread never easier than with new cookbooks
Looking for ways to add variety to bread-baking? Four new cookbooks have some ideas.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
April 29, 2014 3:30 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Household items helping to alleviate poverty in North Carolina shelter
A homeless shelter in North Carolina is using innovation to alleviate homelessness by offering naming rights to everything from a can of corn to a roll of toilet paper.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Jan 18, 2014 4 a.m. MST
Family
4 cookbooks for families with little time, stretched budgets
Find your time for meal preparation is getting shorter and shorter? Here are four solutions to the mealtime woes that come for families busy with soccer practice, dance class and getting to bed on time.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Jan 14, 2014 4:05 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Need still exists for food donations after holiday season ends
Giving reaches its peak for the year during the holiday season, but what happens the rest of the year when the need is just as great?
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Dec 31, 2013 10:35 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
One in 5 live in extreme poverty worldwide, new Gallup data finds
Worldwide, one in three people are living on only dollars a day, according to new data from Gallup.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Dec 26, 2013 12:10 p.m. MST
Family
‘Get Married and Be Submissive': Controversial book teaches brides the art of submission
A new controversial book from an Italian author that teaches new brides to be submissive to their husbands, and is topping the charts in book sales in Spain, is firing up feminists internationally.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Dec 18, 2013 1 p.m. MST
German Karl Heinz Henning, 61, second left, sits outside the court room in the capital Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, March 9, 2007. The court on Friday sentenced Henning to 28 years in prison on human trafficking and sexual abuse of four Vietnamese girls
U.S. & World
Young girls sold into sex trade by mothers to pay off debts
Being sold into sex trade is psychologically damaging — even more so when it’s your mother who’s doing the selling.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Dec 12, 2013 5:35 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Heartbreak, homelessness a harsh reality for D.C. millennials
For many millennials, homelessness isn’t an unlikely future due to a difficult job market and sinking student loan debt.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Dec 12, 2013 3:20 p.m. MST
Kevin, center, Jolie, right, and Alex Lewis shop for a family they adopted for Christmas, Thursday Dec 15, 2011 at a Kmart in Omaha, Neb. The Lewises had their layaway paid off at Kmart by an unknown good Samaritan. 'Layaway angels' are anonymously footi
Family
Walmart, Kmart ‘Layaway Angels’ spreading hope, Christmas miracles
‘Layaway angels’ are anonymously footing the remaining bill for layaway items at Walmart and Kmart stores across the nation.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Dec 12, 2013 4 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
What you think of welfare program depends on how you view those receiving it
New research suggests that what you think of the welfare program depends on what you think of the person receiving it.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Dec 11, 2013 7:50 p.m. MST
Family
‘Sound of Music’ hit a high note for family entertainment
It seems that family-friendly entertainment is one of the nation’s favorite things as “The Sound of Music Live!” topped NBC’s charts Thursday night.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Dec 9, 2013 5:30 p.m. MST
Family
What are psychotropic drugs doing to autistic children?
Recent research indicates that a good majority of autistic children are being treated with psychotropic drugs, despite a lack of evidence supporting what they actually do.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Dec 6, 2013 8:55 a.m. MST
Media & Books
The hunger games: how interactive ‘games’ can teach about poverty
“Games” are being used to raise awareness of global poverty, whether online or in the classroom.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Dec 4, 2013 7:30 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Fast food outlets planning strike for wage increase to $15
Some of the fast food industry will be participating in a one-day strike this Thursday in hopes of raising their wages to $15 an hour.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Dec 2, 2013 9:20 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Americans may be acting stingy in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan
Americans are donating less after the disaster in the Philippines compared to other disasters like the earthquake in Haiti or the tsunami in Japan.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Nov 30, 2013 1:30 p.m. MST
Volunteer Laura Vidrine stocks a food box in the pantry at Joshua's Storehouse on Friday afternoon in Casper. Food pantries for the needy around the state are experiencing a rise in demand as welfare benefits are cut back.
U.S. & World
Food stamp cuts leave many Thanksgiving dinners feeling thin
For many Americans, Thanksgiving could be met with worry on how to put the turkey on the table.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Nov 27, 2013 11:07 p.m. MST
Family
Cookbook review: Pioneer Woman cooks through the holidays
Whether you’re cooking up some football party grub, a delicious Thanksgiving feast, or favorite holiday treats, The Pioneer Woman’s new holiday cookbook is can help add some cheer to your kitchen.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Nov 26, 2013 3:39 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
No clear motive for Newtown shootings leaves victims’ families still grief-stricken
A report released Monday on the investigation of the Sandy Hook shootings leaves victims’ families with unanswered questions.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Nov 26, 2013 3:05 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Humane Society International offers relief to animals after typhoon
In the midst of a great effort to provide relief to the survivors of Typhoon Haiyan, which hit the Philippines two weeks ago, the Humane Society International has made sweeping efforts to administer to the displaced dogs and cats.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Nov 24, 2013 4 a.m. MST
Family
Giving Tuesday movement seeks to rival Black Friday, Cyber Monday
Through social media and by leveraging business’ efforts at charitable donations, a new initiative dubbed #GivingTuesday aims to mark official kickoff to the giving season. It seeks to make an impact in the same vein as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Nov 22, 2013 4 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
World Toilet Day offers sanitary relief to impoverished countries
Nov. 19 is World Toilet Day. And instead of being the butt of the joke, it’s an initiative that’s providing proper sanitation to countries in dire need of it.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Nov 19, 2013 8:15 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Relief efforts come as survivors try to cope with aftermath of Haiyan
The grim scene in the Philippines is being met with relief efforts, allowing survivors of Typhoon Haiyan to get a glimpse at reality.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Nov 19, 2013 4:40 p.m. MST
Family
Google and Microsoft make child porn more difficult to view
Microsoft and Google are teaming up to combat child pornography.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Nov 18, 2013 6:10 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Poverty depletes brain capacity, study finds
New research suggests the effects of poverty weigh on the brain and deplete brain capacity in individuals from low-income backgrounds.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Nov 14, 2013 4:05 p.m. MST
Family
Pew Research Center: Link between obesity, food stamps, race
Is there a link between obesity and food stamps? New research from Pew Research Center says yes.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Nov 14, 2013 3:40 p.m. MST
Residents walk past the devastation caused by Typhoon Haiyan, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013, in Daanbantayan town, north Cebu, central Philippines. Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful storms on record, slammed into six central Philippine islands on Friday, l
U.S. & World
Relief efforts for Philippines mobilizing online
Looking to help in the Philippines? Here’s what you can do with the click of a mouse.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Nov 12, 2013 3:15 p.m. MST
In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013 photo, David, 6, Donald the son of Jennifer Donald whose family receives money from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also know as food stamps, eats dinner in Philadelphia. Families already buffeted by difficult e
U.S. & World
Poverty trends across the nation are staying put
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau show that poverty across the nation has stayed stagnant at 16 percent, according to the Supplemental Poverty Measure, released Nov. 6.
By Emmilie Buchanan-Whitlock
Nov 12, 2013 12:25 a.m. MST
