Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Emmy Gardiner

Saroo Brierley gives a keynote address at the RootsTech conference at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2019. Brierley lost contact with his family as a young child in India and was raised by an adoptive family in Australia, before lat
Faith
Saroo Brierley speaks on finding his family and how to ‘soldier on’ at RootsTech
Saroo Brierley, whose life became the inspiration for the 2016 Oscar-nominated film “Lion,” was a keynote speaker at RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center on Friday.
By Emmy Gardiner
March 1, 2019 4:39 p.m. MST
Director Nanette Kearl helps move a pieces of the set during a dress rehearsal of Clayton Middle School's production of "Aladdin" at the school in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
Entertainment
An ‘amazing spectacle': How the Clayton Middle School play is shaping students and the community
You may not think there’s much to a simple middle school play, but community members know full well that the yearly Clayton production is no joke.
By Emmy Gardiner
Feb 28, 2019 7 a.m. MST
Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) guards Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half during an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Sports
Here are 4 takeaways from the Utah Jazz’s 111-105 win over LA Clippers
Here are some of the factors that led to the Jazz’s win on Wednesday night.
By Emmy Gardiner
Feb 27, 2019 9:39 p.m. MST
Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) drives around Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Sports
3 takeaways from Utah Jazz’s 125-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks
After a quick turnaround from last night’s tough double overtime loss to Oklahoma City, the Jazz pushed through exhaustion Saturday night and showcased a strong performance, beating the Dallas Mavericks 125-109.
By Emmy Gardiner
Feb 23, 2019 10:40 p.m. MST
Kelly Clarkson at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Jan. 30, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Entertainment
Concert review: Kelly Clarkson brings magic to Vivint Arena, and Utah’s ‘crazy talented’ LeBaron Family
On tour for the first time in three years, Kelly Clarkson delivered an unforgettable night that left audience members with tears, laughter and sore throats.
By Emmy Gardiner
Jan 31, 2019 11:45 a.m. MST
Cast members from their upcoming play "The Lion in Winter" playing at Pioneer Theatre Company from Jan. 4-19.
Entertainment
Find out why the latest royal queen on Utah’s Pioneer Theatre stage might sound familiar
Read how accomplished actress and audiobook recorder Celeste Ciulla is stepping into her new role as Queen Eleanor in Pioneer Theatre Company’s “The Lion in Winter,” running from Jan. 4-19.
By Emmy Gardiner
Jan 3, 2019 7 a.m. MST
Carol Lynch Williams (left) pictured with her five daughters and grandchild.
Entertainment
Utah author’s ‘Once I was a Beehive’ book goes beyond the movie’s girls camp drama
Utah author Carol Lynch Williams recently transformed the film “Once I was a Beehive” into a new novel.
By Emmy Gardiner
Jan 2, 2019 7 a.m. MST
Zach Lawless and Riley Meik getting read for their Alka-Rocket launch.
Entertainment
How BYU’s Rocketry team broke a Guinness World Record and won $30,000
BYU Rocketry club members set a new Guinness World Records title for highest launch of an Alka-Rocket in the 2018 Bayer Alka-Rocket Challenge in Florida.
By Emmy Gardiner
Dec 18, 2018 9:30 a.m. MST
A scene from Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Redux Nut-Cracker" performance, playing at Kingsbury Hall from Dec. 12 -22, 2018.
Entertainment
We have to ‘be more thoughtful’ — How the Odyssey Dance Theatre learned from recent controversy
Ahead of Odyssey Dance Theatre’s annual “Redux Nut-Cracker” performance Dec. 12-22 at Kingsbury Hall, local Asian-American leadership has worked with the company make their dance more culturally sensitive.
By Emmy Gardiner
Dec 12, 2018 2 p.m. MST
Husband-wife author team Chad Morris and Shelly Brown based their book "Mustaches for Maddie" on the real-life experiences of their daughter Maddie. Their book recently won the 2018 Buckeye Children’s Book Award.
Entertainment
These 3 Utah authors are winning awards and topping the best-seller’s list
From fantasy novels to true stories, these 3 Utah authors are getting national attention.
By Emmy Gardiner
Dec 8, 2018 9:30 a.m. MST
Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (99) reacts after being called with for foul, as Houston Rockets guard James Harden, left, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday Dec. 6, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Sports
3 Takeaways from the Utah Jazz’s 118-91 victory over the Houston Rockets
A look at some of the factors that led to the Jazz’s Thursday night win.
By Emmy Gardiner
Dec 7, 2018 12:17 a.m. MST
Scenes from the Alpine Living Nativity.
Entertainment
‘You just have to experience it to know how it feels:' The stories of 3 live Nativity scenes across Utah
Read about three of Utah’s incredible live Nativity scenes, including the Alpine Live Nativity, the University Place Nativity and the Nativity in the Glen.
By Emmy Gardiner
Dec 6, 2018 6 p.m. MST
David Archuleta recently released his second Christmas album, "Winter in the Air." His Christmas tour will come to several places in Utah throughout December 2018.
Entertainment
Ahead of Utah shows, David Archuleta gets candid about his music, self-esteem and going to therapy
In the 10 years since finishing as a runner-up on “American Idol,” David Archuleta has proved a valuable lesson: You don’t need to be crowned champion to find great success.
By Emmy Gardiner
Dec 4, 2018 10:32 a.m. MST
Seth Foster playing Peter in "Pinkalicious the Musical."
Entertainment
Theater Review: Salt Lake Acting Company’s ‘Pinkalicious’ is as delicious as expected
“Pinkalicious The Musical” is wonderfully silly, laugh-out-loud funny and might be every kid’s dream.
By Emmy Gardiner
Dec 3, 2018 4:30 p.m. MST
The Layton-based book club Belletristic Literary Club recommends "How to Build a Business Warren Buffett Would Buy," by Jeff Benedict.
Entertainment
On the same page: Meet the Utah book club that started on a camping trip in 1956
The Belletristic Literary Club formed in Layton in 1956. For 62 years, members have been meeting monthly to discuss everything from historical figures to Mormon poetry.
By Emmy Gardiner and Carley Porter
Dec 1, 2018 7 a.m. MST
The Bonner Family will perform at "A Soulful Christmas" on Nov. 30, 2018.
Entertainment
Utah’s Unity Gospel Choir — with ‘Greatest Showman’s’ Loren Allred — ready to heal souls with Christmas concert
The Unity Gospel Choir will perform their third annual Christmas concert, “A Soulful Christmas,” on Nov. 30 with special guests Loren Allred, Jenny Oaks Baker and the Bonner Family.
By Emmy Gardiner
Nov 30, 2018 7 a.m. MST
Breast cancer survivor Mary Chamberlain poses for a Project Shine photo titled "Rebirth."
Entertainment
It’s ‘women helping women': Utah photographer helping heal local breast cancer survivors
Dana Klein’s Project Shine invites women with breast cancer to participate in a no-cost makeover photo shoot.
By Emmy Gardiner
Nov 28, 2018 7 a.m. MST
The Piano Guys from left: Paul Anderson, Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt and Al van der Beek.
Entertainment
No limits: The Piano Guys talk new album, ‘Lord of the Rings’ and healing after tragedy
The Piano Guys are back with their eighth studio album “Limitless,” which has a whole lot of heart, emotion and purpose behind it.
By Emmy Gardiner
Nov 26, 2018 7 a.m. MST
Green pieces of candy are sorted out for an installation in Macy's Candy Windows at Salt Lake Community College in Salt Lake City on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.
Entertainment
’Tis the season: A behind-the-scenes look at Macy’s’ iconic candy window displays
The annual event has become “the Super Bowl of window displays.”
By Emmy Gardiner
Nov 12, 2018 9:30 a.m. MST
Entertainment
From ‘Ellen’ to record deals to dead ends, Utah singer finds her voice in new reality show
Utah native and country singer Savannah Keyes is one of 21 contestants selected to showcase their musical talent on USA Network’s new show “Real Country,” premiering Nov. 13.
By Emmy Gardiner
Nov 10, 2018 9:30 a.m. MST
Becca Pickup, baking assistant, Brenda Nibley, featured baker, and Alisha Nuttall, featured baker, as seen on "Holiday Cookie Builds."
Entertainment
A cookie version of the Osmond family cabin? These Salt Lake bakers lead a very Utah Cooking Channel holiday show
Utah natives Brenda Nibley and Alisha Nuttall are the featured bakers on the Cooking Channel’s new show “Holiday Cookie Builds,” premiering Friday, Nov. 9.
By Emmy Gardiner
Nov 9, 2018 7 a.m. MST
6bc7062541.jpg
Entertainment
Hemophilia ... the musical? Utah teen heading to New York, putting disorder in the spotlight
The Breaking Through! Musical Theater Intensive is a three-day musical theater workshop in New York City where 25 teens from across the country who suffer from bleeding disorders will participate in a musical entitled “Hemophilia: The Musical.”
By Emmy Gardiner
Nov 6, 2018 7 a.m. MST
SALT Contemporary Dance will perform "The Bridge" at Kingsbury Hall from November 8-10.
Entertainment
Born at BYU, this dance-music hybrid brings an unsettling Civil War tale to Kingsbury Hall
“The Bridge,” a long-form narrative dance performance featuring Salt Contemporary Dance, will be at Kingsbury Hall November 8-10.
By Emmy Gardiner
Nov 5, 2018 7 a.m. MST
Memphis Grizzlies forward Omri Casspi (18) drives past Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett)
Sports
4 takeaways from the Utah Jazz’s 110-100 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies
The Jazz lost their second straight game on Friday night.
By Emmy Gardiner
Nov 2, 2018 9:43 p.m. MDT
The Reader’s Knot book club recommended “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen.
Entertainment
On the same page: ‘We can laugh together, and we cry together’ says Utahn of 52-year-old book club
In 1966, two young moms started The Belle Lettres book club in their Salt Lake neighborhoods. They each invited a few friends and have been expanding and enhancing ever since.
By Emmy Gardiner
Oct 27, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
Igor Gruppman conducts a rehearsal with the Orchestra at Temple Square at the Salt Lake City Tabernacle on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
Entertainment
‘It takes stamina': The life and legacy of Orchestra at Temple Square conductor Igor Gruppman
Igor Gruppman returns as the principal conductor for the Orchestra at Temple Square fall concert, happening Oct. 26-27. Read about his journey to find music, love and God.
By Emmy Gardiner
Oct 25, 2018 7 a.m. MDT
"Dia de los Muertos" displays colorful and vibrant illustrations of detailed alters, painted skeletons and draping paper-cuts, drawn by Emmy Award-winning animator Jorge Gutierrez.
Entertainment
Cats, monsters, ghosts and Buffy in these 5 new picture books for Halloween
We’re over halfway through October, which means it’s high time to whip out your favorite Halloween tales.
By Emmy Gardiner
Oct 23, 2018 9:30 a.m. MDT
The LeBaron Singers in 2018.
Entertainment
Watch: After going viral, Utah’s LeBaron family is back with ‘Phantom of the Opera’ medley
After their “Les Miserables’ video went viral six months ago, this Utah family is premiering its first professional music video featuring a show-stopping “Phantom of the Opera” medley.
By Emmy Gardiner
Oct 22, 2018 3:14 p.m. MDT
Stephanie Rhodes Russell conducting an orchestra. Russell is the founder of Women's Artistic Leadership Initiative.
Entertainment
How these 5 Utah sisters are helping young artists find their voices
Utah native Stephanie Rhodes Russell, along with her four sisters, created the Women’s Artistic Leadership Initiative with the aim to educate and equip young female artists with business and leadership skills to succeed in the arts.
By Emmy Gardiner
Oct 21, 2018 8:24 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
‘Jane and Emma’ opening day ticket proceeds will be matched with donation to NAACP
With the highly anticipated film “Jane and Emma” set for release Friday, movie tickets purchased on opening day will be matched with a donation to the NAACP of up to $40,000.
By Emmy Gardiner
Oct 12, 2018 1:17 p.m. MDT
Load More