Eric Schulzke

Health
Essential oils conquered medicine cabinets across the West. But do they work?
Loyal customers keep buying products while essential oils skeptics scoff. But the question lingers: What does the science say?
By Eric Schulzke
Feb 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
InDepth
Carbon County to enforce needle exchange law, but officials at odds over health and safety concerns
Dirty needles are only half the battle, health experts say: the other dirty equipment used with heroin is just as dangerous, and just as costly to the health system.
By Eric Schulzke
Aug 6, 2017 4:40 p.m. MDT
InDepth
This solution to the retirement crisis may be in your future
As worker retirement savings rates languish, Oregon becomes the first state to make IRAs an automatic option for all workers.
By Eric Schulzke
Aug 6, 2017 10 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Is Utah’s prison reform working?
Nearly two years into Utah’s Justice Reinvestment Initiative — the ambitious reform aimed at curbing the march of drug offenders to the state prison by offering treatment — policymakers and prosecutors remain divided on whether the law is work
By Eric Schulzke and McKenzie Romero
Aug 5, 2017 6:05 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Is it a problem when elected officials lie?
Voters on both sides of the aisle are likely to discount untruths told by politicians they like in defending objectives they share, a University of Chicago study finds.
By Eric Schulzke
Aug 5, 2017 5:30 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Who is unemployed in America? The answer might surprise you
New study says 14 percent of the working age population is out of work and breaks them into seven major groups, outlining specific pathways to employment.
By Eric Schulzke
Aug 1, 2017 5:05 a.m. MDT
InDepth
This couple may have lost custody of their kids because they weren’t smart enough
An Oregon case raises questions about parental rights, child needs, and state power.
By Eric Schulzke
July 31, 2017 8 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Poll finds near majority of Republicans support shutting down ‘biased or inaccurate’ media
If Republicans favor court action against media and Democrats favor suppression of hate speech, is the First Amendment on the ropes?
By Eric Schulzke
July 28, 2017 8:15 a.m. MDT
InDepth
See why Trump’s speech to the Boy Scouts left one person’s stomach ‘in knots’
President’s are routinely invited to address the Boy Scout Jamboree, but usually they restrict themselves to general themes of patriotism, character and loyalty. Not this time.
By Eric Schulzke
July 25, 2017 1:30 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Why was Provo’s increase in property crime among the highest in the nation?
Property crime in Provo was up 32 percent from the first half of 2015 to the first half of 2016, the largest jump in any city reported to the FBI for the period. Provo police say numbers are real, but the jury is still out on why.
By Eric Schulzke
July 3, 2017 5:15 a.m. MDT
Utah
Utah’s paroled fugitive count increased sharply in past 2 years
The number of Utah criminals on parole or probation who are missing or unaccounted for has jumped sharply since 2014, a new study commissioned by the Utah Association of Counties finds.
By Eric Schulzke
July 2, 2017 9 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Analysis: What Georgia and Maine could teach Utah about the Chaffetz special election
Utah’s election system is a work in progress, but other states have faced similar challenges. Here’s how two of them are dealing with them.
By Eric Schulzke
June 23, 2017 8:50 a.m. MDT
InDepth
The era of sales-tax-free online shopping is nearly over. Here’s how it ended.
Whether by an act of Congress or a decision of the Supreme Court, U.S. law will likely soon change to enable states to collect sales tax on out-of-state, online purchases. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has indicated support for the change.
By Eric Schulzke
June 7, 2017 8:55 a.m. MDT
Utah
Two Utah doctors caught in spotlight of opioid lawsuits
Two Utah doctors who were among the most prominent advocates of using opioids to treat chronic pain are now entangled in a spate of lawsuits filed against opioid manufacturers in several states.
By Daphne Chen and Eric Schulzke
June 6, 2017 6:16 a.m. MDT
InDepth
7 surprising graphics about Trump voters
Attitudes toward some surprising things, such as education, obesity and credit scores, drove Trump voters in 2016.
By Eric Schulzke
June 4, 2017 9:36 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
This one letter helped spark a national opioid epidemic
A letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1980 created false confidence that opioid addiction was rare. This week, Ohio has sued five pharmaceutical companies for misleading the public about the risk of opioid addiction.
By Eric Schulzke
June 2, 2017 5:10 p.m. MDT
InDepth
This graphic explains why conservatives are so divided over Trump’s budget
Economic growth is languishing a third below historic norms, pointing to long-term fiscal crisis and slashing of services voters now expect. The new budget proposed by the Trump White House assumes that’s about to change. Will it?
By Eric Schulzke
May 24, 2017 1 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Q&A: How do humans learn? That’s up for debate
Some common study techniques don’t help as much as we think they do. Education researcher Ulrich Boser sheds light on what makes learning easier — and harder.
By Eric Schulzke
May 16, 2017 8:45 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Q&A: Could less school and fewer tests be the key to better scores?
How an American teacher learned in Finland that pushing harder doesn’t necessarily lead to better results.
By Eric Schulzke
May 15, 2017 9:15 a.m. MDT
InDepth
Why Sen. Mike Lee will be disappointed about what Trump’s attorney general said Friday
Kinder, gentler, “smart on crime” Republicans face challenge with old guard “tough on crime” Sessions, but White House position remains an open question.
By Eric Schulzke
May 12, 2017 2:30 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Why some Republicans, like Utah Sen. Mike Lee, now call themselves ‘smart on crime’
After decades of being the party of “tough on crime,” a new generation of Republican leaders is pushing bipartisan criminal justice reforms that many see as smarter, cheaper and more humane.
By Eric Schulzke
May 3, 2017 5:20 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Is Utah still a model for solving chronic homelessness?
Today’s chaotic discussion leaves many wondering how the conversation on homelessness in Utah changed so dramatically so fast. Is Utah, in fact, a model for addressing homelessness — or is it in chaos?
By Eric Schulzke
April 27, 2017 10:05 p.m. MDT
InDepth
The calculus behind Jason Chaffetz’s sudden decision to walk away
Jason Chaffetz rose to prominence as the chief antagonist of Democrats as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. But when Donald Trump got elected everything changed. Chaffetz now says he won’t seek re-election. Here’s why.
By Jesse Hyde and Eric Schulzke
April 21, 2017 5 a.m. MDT
InDepth
The alternative spring break that puts students on ‘a path to adulthood’
Helping young adults launch their lives involves giving them opportunities for problem-solving and independent risk taking — things the University of Virginia Alternative Spring Break has baked into its culture.
By Eric Schulzke
April 3, 2017 6:05 a.m. MDT
InDepth
How good building design can help people heal, learn and reform
And why experts argue that good design can make a huge difference in public housing, schools, hospitals and even prisons.
By Eric Schulzke
March 6, 2017 12:38 p.m. MST
InDepth
Why Utah’s new prison design is cutting edge
The radical theory of the new prison is that inmates who live in a normal environment adjust more quickly to normal life upon release. It begins with architecture — including light, sound, color, better noise control and more natural views.
By Eric Schulzke
March 3, 2017 10 a.m. MST
InDepth
Trump’s promise to bring back manufacturing jobs seems like a false dream
Since 2000, American manufacturing production has continued to climb, even as American manufacturing employment. Automation may explain more job losses more than trade.
By Eric Schulzke
Feb 22, 2017 7:45 a.m. MST
InDepth
How a historic property became a haven for drug addicts
When cultural and architectural heritage clashes with the needs of a living and evolving city, it’s not always obvious where to draw the lines.
By Eric Schulzke
Feb 10, 2017 6:30 a.m. MST
Utah
Utah’s GOP reformers remain hopeful but wary, as tough-on-crime Trump administration takes shape
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, expresses cautious optimism at policy retreat, but Sen. Jeff Sessions’ long history of pushing for longer sentences raises questions about the Trump administration’s posture on criminal justice reform.
By Eric Schulzke
Feb 8, 2017 10:15 a.m. MST
InDepth
Which Utah colleges do the most to lift students out of poverty and into wealth?
Study of 2,000 colleges nationwide shows a handful that consistently move students from the bottom economic rung to the top. How do Utah colleges stack up?
By Eric Schulzke
Feb 7, 2017 8 a.m. MST
