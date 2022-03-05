Eric Schulzke

Nearly two years into Utah’s Justice Reinvestment Initiative — the ambitious reform aimed at curbing the march of drug offenders to the state prison by offering treatment — policymakers and prosecutors remain divided on whether the law is work
Property crime in Provo was up 32 percent from the first half of 2015 to the first half of 2016, the largest jump in any city reported to the FBI for the period. Provo police say numbers are real, but the jury is still out on why.
Whether by an act of Congress or a decision of the Supreme Court, U.S. law will likely soon change to enable states to collect sales tax on out-of-state, online purchases. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has indicated support for the change.
A letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1980 created false confidence that opioid addiction was rare. This week, Ohio has sued five pharmaceutical companies for misleading the public about the risk of opioid addiction.
Economic growth is languishing a third below historic norms, pointing to long-term fiscal crisis and slashing of services voters now expect. The new budget proposed by the Trump White House assumes that’s about to change. Will it?
Today’s chaotic discussion leaves many wondering how the conversation on homelessness in Utah changed so dramatically so fast. Is Utah, in fact, a model for addressing homelessness — or is it in chaos?
Jason Chaffetz rose to prominence as the chief antagonist of Democrats as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. But when Donald Trump got elected everything changed. Chaffetz now says he won’t seek re-election. Here’s why.
Helping young adults launch their lives involves giving them opportunities for problem-solving and independent risk taking — things the University of Virginia Alternative Spring Break has baked into its culture.
The radical theory of the new prison is that inmates who live in a normal environment adjust more quickly to normal life upon release. It begins with architecture — including light, sound, color, better noise control and more natural views.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, expresses cautious optimism at policy retreat, but Sen. Jeff Sessions’ long history of pushing for longer sentences raises questions about the Trump administration’s posture on criminal justice reform.