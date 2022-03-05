clock
Opinion
No, the IRS is not equipped to administer COVID-19 relief
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law last week by President Biden, denotes the IRS as federal social benefits administrator.
By
Eric Smith
March 15, 2021 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Democrats control the Senate, and public policy takes a blow
Split government leads to better and more durable public policy.
By
Eric Smith
Jan 13, 2021 2 p.m. MST
Opinion
Gov. Herbert’s school mask mandate will marginalize hearing impaired students
By
Eric Smith
July 16, 2020 1 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Guest opinion: Utah’s tax reform is the result of a manufactured crisis
By
Eric Smith
Dec 19, 2019 10 a.m. MST