Erica Evans

Erica Evans is a reporter for the InDepth team. She graduated from Stanford University in 2017 with a B.A. in international relations and an M.A. in journalism. Originally from Ohio, Erica spent four years living in Japan as a high school student and a year-and-a-half in Korea as a missionary. In addition to working at the Stanford Daily student newspaper for three years, Erica has completed internships at Reuters, the Los Angeles Times, the Cipher Brief and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Constitution_Series_Cuba.jpg
Politics
Her journey from Cuban refugee to BYU grad to American judge
The Constitution is a covenant, says Denise Posse-Blanco Lindberg, who served as a judge for Utah’s Third District Court for 16 years.
By Erica Evans
Aug 16, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
bear_world.jpg
The West
Does it help or hurt animals when humans get up close and personal?
Experts disagree on how private wildlife parks like Idaho’s Bear World affect animal life.
By Erica Evans
Aug 9, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
AI_sheriff_f.jpg
Tech
The dangers of using AI to stop mass shootings
AI is transforming life as we know it, changing industries like security. But there could be unintended consequences.
By Erica Evans
June 6, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Ann_Miura_K_f.jpg
Tech
Once called ‘the most powerful woman in startups,’ Ann Miura-Ko explains her success
The co-founder of the Floodgate fund discusses business, books and how to find success in the world of venture capital investing.
By Erica Evans
May 31, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Women_Jobs_COVID.jpg
Family
What women want: Reopened schools and workplace flexibility
In a new Deseret News webinar, experts discuss why the pandemic put women out of work and what can be done about it.
By Erica Evans
April 15, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2837224.jpg
Faith
A light on a hill: Inside the making of ‘The Chosen’
Dallas Jenkins and the team behind ‘The Chosen’ are on a mission to bridge divides between the diverse faith groups that embrace the Bible’s New Testament.
By Erica Evans
March 31, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
031621_eh_disinformaton_3000x2000.jpg
InDepth
Millions of Americans don’t believe Biden was elected fairly. Here’s how that’s affecting voting laws
Now lawmakers are trying to change election rules.
By Erica Evans
March 21, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Tiffany_Houghton_portrait_1.jpg
Entertainment
Why this Latter-day Saint pop star left Los Angeles
Tiffany Houghton left it all behind in order to gain what she never thought possible.
By Erica Evans
March 18, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
vanessa_qigley_mccomber_seated_2.jpg
Business
Vanessa Quigley on being a tech boss and mom of 7
Author, podcast host and Chatbooks co-founder Vanessa Quigley reflects on lessons learned.
By Erica Evans
March 15, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Pedestrians wait in line to cross the Gateway International Bridge from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, to Brownsville, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
InDepth
Inside the dismantling of one of Mexico’s most high-profile migrant camps
Rules at the border face a massive overhaul under President Joe Biden, who has already made moves to reverse numerous Trump-era policies meant to discourage illegal immigration.
By Erica Evans
March 11, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Desert_AbbyHuntsman.jpg
InDepth
What I’ve learned: Abby Huntsman
The rising media star’s decision to start over offers a lesson in gratitude and growth.
By Erica Evans
Jan 27, 2021 10 p.m. MST
GettyImages_534826983.jpg
InDepth
Move over Martha Stewart. Internet tastemakers are breathing new life into family traditions
Brands like The House That Lars Built show how family traditions can fuel lifestyle bloggers’ success.
By Erica Evans
Jan 27, 2021 5:44 p.m. MST
In this June 26, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a reporter’s question during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif.
InDepth
7 times public officials had double standards on COVID-19
In the field of behavioral ethics, it’s called ‘ethical fading,’ and describes how people deceive themselves to hide the wrongness of their choices.
By Erica Evans
Dec 22, 2020 10:22 p.m. MST
Qanon.jpg
InDepth
Why I wanted to make sense of QAnon, antifa and Black Lives Matter in 2020
The success of these stories and others demonstrated that readers rely on us to dispel misinformation and keep them safe. It’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly.
By Erica Evans
Dec 21, 2020 10:01 p.m. MST
Locker_Illustration.jpg
InDepth
Could the education system emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever?
Here’s what educators have learned from teaching during 2020.
By Erica Evans
Dec 9, 2020 10:01 p.m. MST
trucks_flags_f3.jpg
InDepth
Big flags on big trucks: What these displays say about the upcoming election
So-called “Trump trains” have been organized by concerned citizens in states across the country, including Ohio, Texas, Arizona and Oregon. It’s a trend that picked up steam ahead of Election Day.
By Erica Evans
Oct 29, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
102220_CENSORSHIP_gas_fire_f.jpg
InDepth
Twitter tried to block the Hunter Biden story. Did it backfire?
Facebook and Twitter face backlash for limiting the spread of the New York Post article about Hunter Biden.
By Erica Evans
Oct 22, 2020 11 a.m. MDT
merlin_2836222.jpg
InDepth
The flu vaccine can be ‘hit or miss’ but health care providers say it’s more important than ever to get one
Should you get a flu shot? Yes! Here’s why.
By Erica Evans
Oct 18, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_2829465.jpg
InDepth
Child sex trafficking is a problem, but QAnon isn’t helping
While well-meaning individuals have jumped in to support the movement, anti-child trafficking advocates warn that #SaveOurChildren is not what it seems.
By Erica Evans
Oct 17, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831386.jpg
American Family Survey
Surprise! Families have grown stronger during COVID-19, not weaker
Fifty-six percent of respondents said the pandemic made them appreciate their partner more. “It speaks to extraordinary resilience among the American people.”
By Erica Evans
Sept 22, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831044.jpg
American Family Survey
Parents are more concerned about their boys becoming successful adults than their girls
Is there a “crisis of masculinity” in our nation? Survey findings point to real concern for America’s boys.
By Erica Evans
Sept 21, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
A masked antifa protester stands with fellow anti-fascists during a rally in Portland, Oregon, on Aug. 4, 2018.
InDepth
What does antifa stand for, and is it dangerous?
Here are the answers to your questions about antifa.
By Erica Evans
Sept 2, 2020 10:05 p.m. MDT
AP20169593346404.jpg
InDepth
Is the rush to understand COVID-19 making us more confused about COVID-19?
A growing number of studies are being published without peer review. Some are reliable and some are not.
By Erica Evans
Aug 23, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_271753.jpg
InDepth
Here’s how air pollution might make COVID-19 worse
A handful of studies from around the world indicate that exposure to air pollution may increase the severity of the disease and ultimately lead to more deaths.
By Erica Evans
Aug 20, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
QAnon_Illustration_Final_3000x2000.jpg
InDepth
How a recent surge in concern about child sex trafficking has links to online conspiracy community QAnon
What is QAnon and why does it matter?
By Erica Evans
Aug 12, 2020 5:14 p.m. MDT
BLM_Illustration_Final_3000x2000__1_.jpg
InDepth
The hashtag, the movement and the groups: Understanding Black Lives Matter
Black Lives Matter is not one centralized organization, so why do people talk about it like it is?
By Erica Evans
Aug 1, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
Employee_Tracking_Illustration_2_02_bigger.jpg
InDepth
This tech could let bosses spy on you while you’re working from home
Employee surveillance tech is here, but is it safe?
By Erica Evans
July 27, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
AP20205566742509.jpg
InDepth
Here are the answers to your questions about what’s happening in Portland
Pictures and videos from Portland make it look like a war zone, but what’s really going on?
By Erica Evans
July 23, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
merlin_2823541.jpg
InDepth
Here’s why teleworking is good for families, especially working moms
Research shows telecommuting reduces work-family conflict.
By Erica Evans
July 20, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
A Black man and a white man sit together as friends
U.S. & World
Watch: How can you change the mind of a racist?
We can all apply the principles one man used to help change the minds of more than 200 white supremacists.
By Adrienne St. ClairRex Warner, and 1 more
July 15, 2020 12:34 p.m. MDT
