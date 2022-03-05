Erica Evans is a reporter for the InDepth team. She graduated from Stanford University in 2017 with a B.A. in international relations and an M.A. in journalism. Originally from Ohio, Erica spent four years living in Japan as a high school student and a year-and-a-half in Korea as a missionary. In addition to working at the Stanford Daily student newspaper for three years, Erica has completed internships at Reuters, the Los Angeles Times, the Cipher Brief and the San Francisco Chronicle.