Erica Hansen

Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn recently paid a visit to Pioneer Theatre Company as it was preparing to stage the U.S. professional premiere of his musical “The Count of Monte Cristo.” The show runs May 6-21 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre.
Why does Peter never grow up? Why did Capt. Hook become his rival? And just why does that crocodile tick? These questions and a few more are answered in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” which runs at Hale Centre Theatre through May 18.
The classic Disney tale “Beauty and the Beast” is getting a makeover with fresh costumes at CenterPoint Legacy Theatre. Director Maurie Tarbox said the show, which runs Monday through March 26, shares a message about the importance of change.