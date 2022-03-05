Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Erica Hansen

Jake Omer as the Pirate King in the Monday/Wednesday/Friday cast of CenterPoint Theatre's "The Pirates of Penzance."
Entertainment
Theater review: Rollicking pirates abound in CenterPoint’s whimsical ‘Pirates of Penzance’
In some ways, it’s the very model of a fun community theater production.
By Erica Hansen
Aug 14, 2018 9:30 a.m. MDT
Janet Gray working with her tap mentor, Eddie Brown.
Entertainment
Utah dance legend Janet Gray was the ‘embodiment of service’
Salt Lake City loses a force in the dance, theater and arts community with the passing of Janet Gray, owner and artistic director of Janet Gray Studios.
By Erica Hansen
Jan 25, 2018 4:23 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Theater review: Houston’s hits and strong vocals keep ‘The Bodyguard’ alive
The musical stage adaptation of the 1992 hit film takes the stage at Eccles Theater through Dec. 10.
By Erica Hansen
Dec 7, 2017 9:15 a.m. MST
Deborah Cox stars as pop diva Rachel Marron with Judson Mills as Frank Farmer in the national touring production of "The Bodyguard: The Musical," which will stop at Salt Lake's Eccles Theater from Dec. 5-10.
Entertainment
Canadian diva channels Whitney Houston in touring production of ‘The Bodyguard’
The musical adaptation of the 1992 hit film, “The Bodyguard” takes the stage with added Whitney Houston hits.
By Erica Hansen
Nov 29, 2017 5 p.m. MST
Entertainment
Former Ballet West dancer returns to S.L. as part of the ‘An American in Paris’ tour at the Eccles
Former Ballet West dancer Tom Mattingly returns to Salt Lake City in the national tour of “An American in Paris.”
By Erica Hansen
Oct 9, 2017 8 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Theater review: 1987 hit film ‘Dirty Dancing’ comes to life at Eccles Theater despite a few missteps
Johnny and Baby are dancing again in the current stage adaptation of the classic film “Dirty Dancing.”
By Erica Hansen
June 22, 2017 12:35 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
‘Dirty Dancing’ brings beloved dance story to Eccles Theater
Johnny and Baby come to life on stage in the musical adaptation of the iconic ‘80s movie.
By Erica Hansen
June 15, 2017 6 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
In preparation for the Tony Awards, here are some New York musicals to look out for
With a flurry of weekend activity, the Tony Awards take center stage at Radio City Music Hall. Here are some brief reviews of a few of the nominees, a sub or two and a couple of great soundtracks.
By Erica Hansen
June 9, 2017 3:10 p.m. MDT
Entertainment
Theater review: Not your mother’s ‘Cinderella’
The Broadway tour of “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella” opens at the Eccles Theater.
By Erica Hansen
June 1, 2017 9:25 a.m. MDT
Entertainment
Local actress comes to Eccles as stepsister in Broadway’s ‘Cinderella’
Local actress Joanna Johnson gets ready to greet her hometown crowd as a stepsister in “Cinderella.”
By Erica Hansen
May 25, 2017 10:35 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Locally set ‘Women in Jeopardy!’ at Pioneer Theatre Company presents a wild ride
Pioneer Theatre Company gears up for its latest production, “Women in Jeopardy!” which is set in Utah.
By Erica Hansen
Feb 5, 2017 6:40 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Theater review: ‘Kinky Boots’ cast tackles difficult tunes to portray a heartwarming story
The Tony Award-winning musical will be at the Eccles Theater through Jan. 22. It offers a heartwarming story but a challenging score.
By Erica Hansen
Jan 19, 2017 10:40 a.m. MST
Utah
National ‘Kinky Boots’ tour brings award-winning musical to S.L.
The national tour of “Kinky Boots” brings original music by Cyndi Lauper to the Eccles Theater.
By Erica Hansen
Jan 13, 2017 2:25 p.m. MST
Media & Books
Theater review: ‘Beautiful’ at the Eccles Theater takes audiences on a musical journey
The award-winning “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” plays Salt Lake City at the new Eccles Theater through Nov. 20.
By Erica Hansen
Nov 17, 2016 1:45 p.m. MST
Media & Books
5 shows to see on Broadway as the theater world gears up for its next batch of shows
As Broadway gears up for another season, there are still plenty of quality shows to catch.
By Erica Hansen
Nov 14, 2016 12 p.m. MST
Utah
‘Beautiful’ coming to Utah, provides look into life of songwriter Carole King
“Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” will be the first Broadway tour to take the stage at the new Eccles Theater Nov. 15-20.
By Erica Hansen
Nov 11, 2016 3:58 p.m. MST
Utah
Eccles Theater premiere has big-city feel
The new “beacon of light and energy” on Main Street has Salt Lake City feeling like a little big city.
By Erica Hansen
Oct 22, 2016 3:35 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn visits Pioneer Theatre Company ahead of U.S. professional premiere of musical ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’
Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn recently paid a visit to Pioneer Theatre Company as it was preparing to stage the U.S. professional premiere of his musical “The Count of Monte Cristo.” The show runs May 6-21 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre.
By Erica Hansen
April 30, 2016 9:50 a.m. MDT
Amber Dodge Tinney as Molly Aster, left, and Andrew Robertson as Boy in Hale Centre Theatre's production of "Peter and the Starcatcher," which runs through May 18.
Media & Books
Playful ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ is not a perfect fit at Hale Centre Theatre
Why does Peter never grow up? Why did Capt. Hook become his rival? And just why does that crocodile tick? These questions and a few more are answered in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” which runs at Hale Centre Theatre through May 18.
By Erica Hansen
April 24, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Hale Centre Theatre to tap imaginations with pre-'Pan’ story ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’
A prequel to the beloved story “Peter Pan,” the Tony Award-winning “Peter and the Starcatcher” opens at Hale Centre Theatre on April 13 and runs through May 18.
By Erica Hansen
April 9, 2016 10:03 a.m. MDT
Media & Books
Broadway legend Alain Boublil visits Hale Centre Theatre
Broadway lyricist Alain Boublil visited Hale Centre Theatre on March 8 to see the theater’s production of his recent work “The Pirate Queen” and to visit with the cast and crew.
By Erica Hansen
March 12, 2016 3 p.m. MST
Craig Williams as Lumiere, left, and Christine Smith as Belle in CenterPoint Legacy Theatre's production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," which through March 26.
Media & Books
CenterPoint Legacy Theatre’s ‘tale as old as time’ feels brand-new
Filled with plenty of razzle-dazzle, bells and whistles, the production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at CenterPoint Legacy Theatre has enough pizzazz to entertain little ones and grown-ups.
By Erica Hansen
March 4, 2016 10:44 p.m. MST
Amber Jones as Belle in CenterPoint Legacy Theatre's production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," which runs Feb. 29-March 26.
Media & Books
CenterPoint Legacy Theatre’s ‘tale as old as time’ feels brand-new
Filled with plenty of razzle-dazzle, bells and whistles, the production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at CenterPoint Legacy Theatre has enough pizzazz to entertain little ones and grown-ups.
By Erica Hansen
March 3, 2016 5:32 p.m. MST
Media & Books
‘Gentleman’s Guide’ is a Broadway tour in every sense
The national tour of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” playing in Salt Lake City through March 6, is a top-notch production of the Tony Award-winning musical.
By Erica Hansen
March 3, 2016 5:16 p.m. MST
Media & Books
A tale of ‘turning points': CenterPoint Legacy Theatre presents Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’
The classic Disney tale “Beauty and the Beast” is getting a makeover with fresh costumes at CenterPoint Legacy Theatre. Director Maurie Tarbox said the show, which runs Monday through March 26, shares a message about the importance of change.
By Erica Hansen
Feb 29, 2016 7:59 a.m. MST
Family
‘Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’ national tour heads to Kingsbury Hall
The national tour of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is preparing to make Salt Lake audiences laugh March 1-6 at Kingsbury Hall.
By Erica Hansen
Feb 27, 2016 9:18 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Pioneer Theatre Company’s ‘An Inspector Calls’ offers peek at Victorian-era morals
Pioneer Theatre Company offers classic drawing-room theater with “An Inspector Calls” that runs through March 5.
By Erica Hansen
Feb 23, 2016 5:58 p.m. MST
Utah
Weber State University musical theater director Jim Christian to retire after 27 years
After 27 years of teaching and directing, Jim Christian is set to retire from Weber State University. His final production is “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” which runs Feb. 26 through March 5.
By Erica Hansen
Feb 20, 2016 4:23 p.m. MST
Media & Books
It’s springtime for Salt Lake — ‘The Producers’ is back
The bawdy Mel Brooks musical takes the stage, and it’s a whole lot of fun.
By Erica Hansen
Feb 6, 2016 5 a.m. MST
Media & Books
Hale Centre Theatre prepares ‘The Pirate Queen’ for regional debut
Hale Centre Theatre is preparing to stage the regional debut of a new musical by the creators of “Les Miserables": “The Pirate Queen” will run Feb. 12-April 2.
By Erica Hansen
Feb 6, 2016 5 a.m. MST
Load More