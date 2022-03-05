Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Erik Raymond

President Barack Obama turns to leave the stage after he spoke about National Security Agency (NSA) surveillance, Friday, Jan. 17, 2014, at the Justice Department in Washington.
Opinion
Topic of the day: Will Obama’s NSA proposals make a difference?
On Tuesday, President Barack Obama announced plans to curtail the National Security Agency’s massive data collection on Americans; however, some, including Sen. Rand Paul, are saying the proposals won’t change anything.
By Erik Raymond
March 27, 2014 4:45 p.m. MDT
Former Massachusetts Gov., and 2012 Republican presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, waves as he takes the stage prior to speaking to at the 40th annual Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., in this Friday, March 15, 2013 file p
Opinion
Topic of the day: Was Mitt Romney right about Russia?
After Mitt Romney penned an op-ed article in the Wall Street Journal criticizing the president’s leadership in Ukraine, conservatives and liberals alike are debating whether or not he was right all along about Russia.
By Erik Raymond
March 19, 2014 12:26 p.m. MDT
Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Reince Priebus speaks at the Republican National Committee winter meeting in Washington in this Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo.
Opinion
GOP rebranding: Two years later
In 2012, the GOP initiated a project to rebrand its image. With the 2014 midterms looming at the end of this year some argue whether the GOP’s approach is working or if their projected success is the result of failed Democratic policies.
By Erik Raymond
March 18, 2014 8:55 p.m. MDT
In this July 7, 2009 file photo, President Barack Obama meets with then- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin will use their first meeting Monday June 18, 2012 since Putin returned to
Opinion
Does America understand Putin’s aggression?
In light of the Obama administration’s new economic sanctions against Russia, many people are wondering if we understand why Putin is acting the way he is.
By Erik Raymond
March 17, 2014 12:39 p.m. MDT
Looking down and westward at West Jordan, Utah from the Oquirrh Mountains.
Which cities have the best income equality? Here’s the top 10
Top 10 cities for income equality, Utah cities come in first and fourth
By Erik Raymond
March 13, 2014 3:15 p.m. MDT
This Nov. 23, 2013 file photo shows Florida Republican Congressional candidate David Jolly, right, speaking in Indian Rocks Beach, Fla. The special election in this stretch of coastal beach towns and retirement communities was expected to be a referendum
Opinion
Will November be a referendum on Obamacare?
Should Democratic candidates in 2014 be anxious after Republican David Jolly edged out Democrat Alex Sink in Florida’s 13th Congressional District special election on Tuesday?
By Erik Raymond
March 13, 2014 12:58 p.m. MDT
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Committee annual conference in National Harbor, Md., in this Friday, March 7, 2014 file photo.
Opinion
Libertarian wave wins big at CPAC
The tea party and especially Sen. Rand Paul won big over the weekend during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, but GOP establishment figures are still targeting them.
By Erik Raymond
March 10, 2014 3:09 p.m. MDT
According to the Economic Policy Institute, personal savings retirement plans, such as 401(k)s, are failing those who need retirement funds the most.
Red Box Roundup
The disappearing 401(k) and inequality
The 401(k) is disappearing and threatening millions of retirees.
By Erik Raymond
March 8, 2014 11:07 p.m. MST
In this Sept. 8, 2012 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, right, talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the arrival ceremony for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Vladivostok, Russia.
Opinion
Was Hillary right to compare Putin to Hitler?
Former first lady and Secretary of State Hilary Clinton likened Russian President Vladimir Putin’s incursion into the Crimea Peninsula of Ukraine to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s relocating of Germans living outside of Germany in the 1930s.
By Erik Raymond
March 7, 2014 6:55 p.m. MST
Opinion
Sen. Ted Cruz opens 2014 CPAC with ‘principles’ speech
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz opens 2014 CPAC with ‘principles’ speech
By Erik Raymond
March 6, 2014 10:43 p.m. MST
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nev., leaves the Senate floor on Capitol in Washington, in this Wednesday, March 5, 2014 file photo, after President Barack Obama's choice to head the Justice Department's civil rights division failed a Senate test vot
Opinion
Senate defeats Obama in Justice nod
The Senate handed President Barack Obama a stunning defeat when Democrats were the key votes in rejecting his Justice Department nominee.
By Erik Raymond
March 6, 2014 9:50 p.m. MST
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, hosts the Budapest Memorandum Ministerial meeting at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Paris in this Wednesday March 5, 2014 file photo. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is in Paris where he is expected to hol
Opinion
Topic of the day: What to do with Putin?
The European Union is considering sanctions, but some don’t think they wouldn’t work and others don’t think they will be implemented.
By Erik Raymond
March 5, 2014 11:45 a.m. MST
Ukrainian recruits receive instructions from a commander in a recruitment self defense quarter at Kiev's Independence Square, Ukraine, in this Tuesday, March 4, 2014 file photo. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops
Opinion
Has Obama’s foreign policy emboldened Putin?
Has America’s weakness and Obama’s foreign policy emboldened Putin?
By Erik Raymond
March 4, 2014 6:48 p.m. MST
President Barack Obama pauses as he answers a question regarding the ongoing situation in the Ukraine, during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in this Monday, March 3, 2014 file photo, in the Oval Office of the White House in Was
Opinion
Obama’s biggest test: Ukraine
Many pundits and politicians are awaiting what President Barack Obama will do over Ukraine. They all agree that this vital issue is his biggest test ever.
By Erik Raymond
March 3, 2014 1:42 p.m. MST
There is a link between your finances and parental well-being.
Business
How money might make parenting less meaningful
The 2014 Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP) conference suggested that there is a direct correlation between your finances and your parenting well-being.
By Erik Raymond
March 1, 2014 8:37 p.m. MST
Opinion
Topic of the Day: Despite election edge, GOP deeply divided
A New York Times/CBS News Poll shows an election edge for the GOP going into the 2014 midterms, but it also illustrates that the GOP is deeply divided on important issues.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 27, 2014 4:24 p.m. MST
Piers Morgan of the CNN program "Piers Morgan Live" poses at the CNN Worldwide All-Star Party, in this Friday, Jan. 10, 2014 file photo, in Pasadena, Calif.
Opinion
Why Piers Morgan is out at CNN
Piers Morgan was fired last week and critics are pointing out why.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 24, 2014 1:34 p.m. MST
Governor Gary R. Herbert delivers his 2014 State of the State address in this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014 file photo, in Salt Lake City.
Pew report finds Utah doing a good job ‘managing uncertainty’
The Pew Charitable Trusts’ report examines the variability of revenue volatility across all 50 states between 1994 and 2012, and recommends the best ways to respond in times of uncertainty. Utah is moving in the right direction.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 23, 2014 6:41 p.m. MST
Comcast Corp. announced Thursday, Feb. 13, 2014, that it is buying Time Warner Cable Inc. for $45.2 billion in stock. The deal combines two of the nation's top pay TV and Internet service companies and makes Comcast, which also owns NBCUniversal, a domin
Red Box Roundup
Comcast monopoly settles, door opens for Google Fiber
With the looming FCC approval of the Comcast/Time Warner merger, there are many who are up in arms and for good reason.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 22, 2014 11:16 p.m. MST
Opinion
Sen. Bernie Sanders: Why is the government subsidizing Walmart?
Sen. Bernie Sanders advocates raising minimum wage to lower welfare.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 22, 2014 9:49 p.m. MST
Opinion
Kevin Spacey: ‘Politics is performance art’
Kevin Spacey sat down with George Stephanopoulos this past Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” to discuss his hit TV show “House of Cards,” but talked more about the politics of D.C.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 22, 2014 8:57 p.m. MST
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas speaks about energy, Monday, in this Feb. 10, 2014 file photo at the Heritage Action for America 2014 Conservative Policy Summit at the Heritage Foundation in Washington.
Opinion
Cruz, Krauthammer: Climate change not settled science
Climate change is being bantered about more and more along partisan lines.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 21, 2014 11:47 a.m. MST
Ukrainian protesters throw out and burn papers from prosecutor's headquarters in Lviv, western Ukraine, early Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014. The violence on Tuesday was the worst in nearly three months of anti-government protests that have paralyzed Ukraine's
Opinion
Who is winning the battle for Ukraine?
Ukraine is being pulled in two directions: toward Russia and toward the West. In the meantime, the country is being ransacked by violent protests.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 19, 2014 11:15 a.m. MST
President Barack Obama, accompanied by Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, left, and others, delivers remarks at a road project funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, in this Friday, June 18, 2010 file photo, in Columbus, Ohio.
Opinion
Was the 2009 stimulus bill a failure?
The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, widely known as the stimulus that President Barack Obama signed into law on Feb. 17, 2009, turned five years old Monday.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 18, 2014 12:40 p.m. MST
1300862.jpg
Red Box Roundup
Social Security: it’s all about timing
When should you take your Social Security benefits? Although there is not a universal answer, some financial experts offer their advice on how to go about planning it.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 14, 2014 3:35 p.m. MST
In this Oct. 23, 2103 file photo, Rep. Joe Garcia, D-Fla. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. He is seeking reelection this November.
Opinion
Democratic candidates running away from Obama
Democrat candidates are distancing themselves from President Barack Obama and the Affordable Care Act before the November elections.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 14, 2014 2:41 p.m. MST
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker gestures as he speaks at the 40th annual Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., in this Saturday, March 16, 2013 file photo. It may seem early, but the diehard activists who attended the three-day con
Opinion
Topic of the day: Scott Walker’s rising star
In the aftermath of Chris Christie’s “Bridgegate” scandal, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker may be the answer for the GOP come 2016.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 13, 2014 12:19 p.m. MST
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, left, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, walk to the Senate floor to vote on a bill to raise the debt ceiling and fund the government on Capitol Hill in this Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2013 file photo in Washington.
Opinion
Debt-ceiling showdown coming in the Senate
The House passed a debt-ceiling increase without a fight, but Sen. Ted Cruz is intending to filibuster the bill if it doesn’t garner a 60-vote majority.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 12, 2014 2:22 p.m. MST
House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, joined House Majority Whip Kevin McCarthy of Calif., and Rep. Keith Rothfus, R-Pa., right, meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington in this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013 file photo, following a GOP strategy ses
Opinion
Critics weigh in on the Obamacare mandate extension
President Obama decided to unilaterally extend a portion of the Obamacare mandate and now critics are weighing in.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 12, 2014 10 a.m. MST
Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks to the National Automobile Dealers Association meeting in New Orleans in this Monday, Jan. 27, 2014 file photo.
Opinion
Will ‘The Hillary Papers’ trash Clinton’s presidential hopes?
The release of “The Hillary Papers” has the political scene in full battle mode over Hillary Clinton’s prospects in 2016.
By Erik Raymond
Feb 11, 2014 11:45 a.m. MST
