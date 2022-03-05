Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Erin Hong

This undated file artist's rendering shows one of NASA's twin Voyager spacecraft. The long-running Voyager 1 has yet to make it's anticipated move out of the solar system.
U.S. & World
Voyager 1 finds a surprise at the edge of the solar system
Scientists are unable to make precise guesses of how long it will take for Voyager 1 to move out of the solar system as they found that the magnetic field has increased.
By Erin Hong
Dec 4, 2012 12:43 p.m. MST
In August 2012, these are new football helmets that were given to a group of youth football players from the Akron Parents Pee Wee Football League in Akron, Ohio. As a result of player's getting hurt, these helmets, partially sponsored by the NFL were giv
U.S. & World
Study: Some military, NFL and high school football athletes’ head trauma linked to brain disease
Researchers were able to study 85 donated brains, 33 of those brains belonged to former NFL players and 21 were from veterans who were also athletes.
By Erin Hong
Dec 4, 2012 11:55 a.m. MST
October 2012 gas prices In New Orleans had fallen for ten straight days from the national average that had reached $3.74 per gallon. However, despite minor dips in gas prices, 2012 will still be the most expensive year for gas ever in the United States.
U.S. & World
2012 marks highest gasoline prices of all time
Gas prices have soared this year, making 2012 the most expensive year ever for gas nationally, according to a press release by Gasbuddy.
By Erin Hong
Nov 30, 2012 11:35 a.m. MST
West Jordan Mayor Melissa Johnson gets a mammogram from Melanie Lyon in West Jordan last year. Breast cancer specialists have raised concerns about recent trends.
Utah
Trends in breast cancer treatment cause alarms, raise questions
Two trends have raised recent concerns for breast cancer specialists. One is that there’s a decline in women over 74 receiving mammograms. The other concern is that women who have breast cancer are receiving unnecessary prophylactic mastectomies.
By Erin Hong
Nov 28, 2012 4:35 p.m. MST
To avoid sending embarrassing emails out to the whole company, Microsoft has created a plug-in option to avoid an inadvertent "reply-all" click.
U.S. & World
Accidental ‘reply-all’ emails can cause considerable heartache
Ever had the stomach-dropping realization that an email you meant to send to only a few people was actually delivered to every single person in your company? You’re not alone.
By Erin Hong
Nov 28, 2012 12:55 p.m. MST
Utah ranks well compared to the rest of the U.S. on percentages of babies born with low birth weight, with the U.S. average being 7.4 percent and Utah's only 4.83 percent, according to a Kaiser Health news analysis of data from the nation's 1,200 communit
Utah
Utah’s community health centers below national average on 5 of 7 quality measures
Before the federal health care law spends $11 billion to expand facilities in 2014, Kaiser Health News analyzed data from 1,200 community health care centers on 11 quality measures. Utah’s centers fell below the national average on several counts.
By Erin Hong
Nov 13, 2012 4:44 p.m. MST
Utah is not immune to the trend of high suicide rates. The Utah Department of Health recorded 456 suicides in 2010, which jumped from 357 in 2006. Early data suggests that in 2011 there were more than 500 suicides in Utah, according to the Associated Pres
Utah
Suicide jumps in Utah and quadruples in the nation
Recent analysis of U.S. suicide rates quadrupling in recent years have appeared in news outlets across the nation, just as NECN.com announced that Idaho will be returning its suicide hotline.
By Erin Hong
Nov 9, 2012 3:42 p.m. MST
Oct. 31, 2012, LDS Missionaries help out with the cleanup effort in New York after Hurricane Sandy tore up the East Coast.
U.S. & World
Family fact of the week for Hurricane Sandy: Religion promotes volunteering, charitable giving
Those that aren’t religious are more likely to donate one-third less time and money than those that are religious, according to Rachel Sheffield, from The Heritage Foundation.
By Erin Hong
Nov 1, 2012 4:34 p.m. MDT
Many 911 phone calls are being made by cell phones in pockets or bags. This epidemic is tying up dispatcher lines across the nation.
U.S. & World
Pocket-dialing creating headaches at 911 call centers across the nation
Friends and family are not the only victims of pocket-dialing. Increasingly, 911 centers are receiving unintentional calls, too. Last year, 100 million illegitimate calls to 911 were made across the nation, according to The Daily.
By Erin Hong
Oct 26, 2012 6:31 p.m. MDT
A recent study found that eight of 10 young people are reading, compared to six of 10 adults, according to Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project.
U.S. & World
Younger Americans still opening the books
When teens pull out their cell phone it might be to read an e-book instead of a text. According to the Pew Research Center’s Internet & American Life Project, 41 percent of those under 30 years old are reading e-books on their cell phone.
By Erin Hong
Oct 25, 2012 2:36 p.m. MDT
A pedestrian walks in the rain after riding TRAX in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Are Salt Lake pedestrians safe?
For Utah, there were 116 pedestrian-vehicle deaths from 2008-10. As for teens (ages 13 to 19), there was one death, and in 2011 it increased to five auto-pedestrian deaths.
By Erin Hong
Oct 25, 2012 10:54 a.m. MDT
Brigham Young University cheerleaders warm up before BYU plays San Jose State at the Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo. As cheerleading stunts become more breathtaking, the trips to the emergency room are increasing.
U.S. & World
Doctors throw red flags at minimal safety rules for daring cheerleader stunts
Members of the American Academy of Pediatrics wrote a new policy statement released yesterday, saying that cheerleading should be recognized as an official sport.
By Erin Hong
Oct 24, 2012 9:05 a.m. MDT
October 2012, President Barack Obama and Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, participate in the second presidential debate, at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Tonight's third debate isn't expected to be as heate
U.S. & World
What to watch for in tonight’s debate, according to Time and CNN
Though tonight’s debate has already been determined to focus on foreign policy, newsgroups -- Time and CNN, have differing views on what’s important to watch for.
By Erin Hong
Oct 22, 2012 3:30 p.m. MDT
At the Neuroscience 2012 convention, several studies were presented that showed childhood abuse, parents' education and socioeconomic status permanently affect the adult brain.
U.S. & World
Childhood abuse, poverty impact adult brain
Scientists have learned that if a child grows up in poverty or is the victim of abuse, his brain will experience permanent negative effects. These findings were presented at this week’s Neuroscience 2012, the meeting of the Society for Neuroscience.
By Erin Hong
Oct 18, 2012 9:18 a.m. MDT
October 2008, Addy Marsh, 17, (right) writes a text while her friends Virginia Belt, 15, (left) and Aimee Morris, 15, (middle) yell distractions at her as she drives through an obstacle course during the Action Against Distraction Driver Challenge at Kear
Utah
Teen drivers with three or more peer passengers have quadruple the risk for crashes
For most teens, having keys in hand and an old beat up car means freedom. However, more car crashes are related to teen drivers than any other driver. And teen car crashes increase as peers are passengers.
By Erin Hong
Oct 17, 2012 6:06 p.m. MDT
This photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Health shows vials of the injectable steroid product made by New England Compounding Center implicated in a fungal meningitis outbreak. About 17,700 single-dose vials of the steroid sent to 23 states have
Utah
Utah Department of Health gives alert after Idaho gets hit with fungal meningitis outbreak
Utah health care providers never received the recalled-medication from New England Compounding Center, in Framingham, Mass., other medication was received.
By Erin Hong
Oct 12, 2012 4:30 p.m. MDT
Calories of each food item appear on a McDonalds drive-thru menu in New York. A provision tucked in the massive health care reform bill mandates the posting of calorie information on restaurant menus.
U.S. & World
Calorie checking: Local nutrition specialists weigh in after McDonald’s posts calories in restaurants
With McDonald’s now posting calories on its menu at restaurants nationwide — and with other restaurants and soda makers poised to follow suit — local nutritionists wonder how much the move will help in the fight against obesity in the United States.
By Erin Hong
Oct 11, 2012 3:29 p.m. MDT
Divorce and family structure can have long-lasting effects on children.
Faith
Elder Dallin H. Oaks speaks about the effects of family structure and divorce on children
Divorce and family structure can have a substantial effect on a child, according to recent research and a general conference talk by Elder Dallin H. Oaks.
By Erin Hong
Oct 9, 2012 3:35 p.m. MDT
Recent studies have highlighted a generation of boys who are struggling. Elder D. Todd Christofferson issued a call for boys and men to step up in talk during the Priesthood session of general conference.
Faith
Elder D. Todd Christofferson issues a call for boys to step up
Recent studies have drawn attention to the ways boys are losing ground in many areas of life. Elder D. Todd Christofferson spoke about this trend in Saturday’s Priesthood session of the 182nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Erin Hong
Oct 9, 2012 1:16 p.m. MDT
July 2011, President Barack Obama walks with his family, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha, left, to St. John's Church, in Washington. The Obama family works hard to make sure the family comes first.
U.S. & World
Michelle Obama on keeping family life, politics separate: ‘I rarely step in the West Wing’
First Lady, Michelle Obama, shares the support that her family gives each other as they make sure that family comes first.
By Erin Hong
Oct 8, 2012 10:48 a.m. MDT
Certain ethnic groups, including Mexicans, other Hispanics, and Asians, are more affected by arsenic levels in rice, according to Consumer Reports.
U.S. & World
Sifting through the grains – what rice laced with arsenic means
People want to know if certain food creates risks for health problems such as cancer. Rice, which can also be found in cereal, children’s snacks, baby food, rice pasta and other foods, has been linked to high levels of arsenic.
By Erin Hong
Sept 26, 2012 2:34 p.m. MDT
Feb. 2012, Reverend William E. Lori, Roman Catholic Bishop of Bridgeport, Conn., testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Oversight and Government Reform committee hearing: "Lines Crossed: Separation of Church and State. Has the Obama Administr
U.S. & World
Washington Post columnist says secularism increases religious tolerance
The best way to govern a society as complex as ours with so many religious differences is through secularism, said Jacques Berlinerblau’s in his book “How to Be Secular: A Call to Arms for Religious Freedom.”
By Erin Hong
Sept 19, 2012 12:21 p.m. MDT
As of May, 31.4 percent of all homeowners with mortgages wouldn't be able to pay them off if they needed to move suddenly. Or in other words, 16 million homeowners across the nation can't sell their house, according to new data.
Business
Faced with a sudden move, ‘reluctant landlords’ have to find renters rather than buyers
Alan Johnson never planned on being a landlord.
By Erin Hong
Sept 10, 2012 4:13 p.m. MDT
Of those that have life insurance, 36 percent don't understand their policy, according to InsuranceQuotes.com.
Business
Do you know your life insurance policy? Many don’t, survey says
Of the 61 percent of Americans who have life insurance, 36 percent don’t completely understand what their policy entails, according to InsuranceQuotes.com
By Erin Hong
Sept 10, 2012 11:36 a.m. MDT
Three out of four hired employees say experience is extremely critical, said Rick Westbrook, Utah's branch manager for Robert Half International.
Business
Working hard to have work before others
In order to get a job, graduates need to look for a way to beat their competition.
By Erin Hong
Sept 4, 2012 10:26 a.m. MDT
September 2011, waitress Jamie Romero plates food to a table at the Bamboo Grove Hawaiian Grille in Portland, Ore. Occupations such as waitress and food preparation workers are some of the fastest growing since the Great Recession.
Business
Great Recession recovery means a spike in low-wage jobs
Low-wage jobs have grown 2.7 times faster than any other occupations since recovering from the Great Recession, according to a study conducted by National Employment Law Project.
By Erin Hong
Aug 31, 2012 1:51 p.m. MDT
Some parents are reconsidering how to pay for their child's college expenses as they see tuition continue to rise.
Business
Can you cover your child’s college tuition? Many parents can’t
College tuition has continued to rise at unruly costs and parents are realizing their savings plans are coming up too short.
By Erin Hong
Aug 30, 2012 1:40 p.m. MDT
October 2006, a home for sale by owner in a subdivision in Saratoga Springs. There were more homes for sale six years ago than there are now, according to Utah Association of Realtors.
Business
Most competitive home market in six years, according to Utah Association of Realtors
Many counties in Utah are suffering from an inventory shortage. June 2009 the state of Utah had 9,577 more homes for sale than this year.
By Erin Hong
Aug 29, 2012 4:15 p.m. MDT
More employers choose to stay at their job for work-life balance as opposed to higher pay, co-workers and benefits.
Business
Employees choose work-life balance as a reason to stay in the company
Despite the economy, 67 percent of the employees surveyed will stay in a job if it allows them to focus on family and other needs outside of work, according to American Psychological Association.
By Erin Hong
Aug 28, 2012 2:14 p.m. MDT
Employers should consider if employees are bringing the company down through unethical behaviors or inability to take on new skills, according to the article.
Business
How valuable is your company?
The success of the company is about the value but knowing the worth of the company can be hard to determine.
By Erin Hong
Aug 23, 2012 11:19 a.m. MDT
