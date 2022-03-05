Two trends have raised recent concerns for breast cancer specialists. One is that there’s a decline in women over 74 receiving mammograms. The other concern is that women who have breast cancer are receiving unnecessary prophylactic mastectomies.
Before the federal health care law spends $11 billion to expand facilities in 2014, Kaiser Health News analyzed data from 1,200 community health care centers on 11 quality measures. Utah’s centers fell below the national average on several counts.
Friends and family are not the only victims of pocket-dialing. Increasingly, 911 centers are receiving unintentional calls, too. Last year, 100 million illegitimate calls to 911 were made across the nation, according to The Daily.
When teens pull out their cell phone it might be to read an e-book instead of a text. According to the Pew Research Center’s Internet & American Life Project, 41 percent of those under 30 years old are reading e-books on their cell phone.
Scientists have learned that if a child grows up in poverty or is the victim of abuse, his brain will experience permanent negative effects. These findings were presented at this week’s Neuroscience 2012, the meeting of the Society for Neuroscience.
For most teens, having keys in hand and an old beat up car means freedom. However, more car crashes are related to teen drivers than any other driver. And teen car crashes increase as peers are passengers.
With McDonald’s now posting calories on its menu at restaurants nationwide — and with other restaurants and soda makers poised to follow suit — local nutritionists wonder how much the move will help in the fight against obesity in the United States.
Recent studies have drawn attention to the ways boys are losing ground in many areas of life. Elder D. Todd Christofferson spoke about this trend in Saturday’s Priesthood session of the 182nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
People want to know if certain food creates risks for health problems such as cancer. Rice, which can also be found in cereal, children’s snacks, baby food, rice pasta and other foods, has been linked to high levels of arsenic.
The best way to govern a society as complex as ours with so many religious differences is through secularism, said Jacques Berlinerblau’s in his book “How to Be Secular: A Call to Arms for Religious Freedom.”