Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
Erin Mendenhall
Contributor
Opinion
Amendment D is not controversial — it’s about fairness
By
Jeff Silvestrini
,
Erin Mendenhall
, and 2 more
Oct 19, 2020 2 p.m. MDT
Opinion
A message to Utah and America from the mayor of Salt Lake City
“As we enter the weekend, I am writing to you my friends of this city and state, inviting you to join me in rising to meet this opportunity to build a more just and inclusive America head on.”
By
Erin Mendenhall
June 4, 2020 10:01 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Erin Mendenhall: We need a mayor with a proven record of delivering results for our city
By
Erin Mendenhall
Oct 18, 2019 4:40 p.m. MDT