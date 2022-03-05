clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Erin Nielsen
Contributor
https://www.deseret.com/authors/erin-nielsen/rss
Opinion
America’s political state has a problem. But what is it?
By
Erin Nielsen
Nov 28, 2020 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
George Washington envisioned a nation without partisan strife. Here’s how we can get there
The problem can be summed up in one short sentence: People have become more loyal to their party than to their country.
By
Erin Nielsen
Oct 24, 2020 3:16 p.m. MDT