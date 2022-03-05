Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Felicia Martinez

Utah
Motorcycle crash survivor shares story as new safety campaign begins
As more motorcyclists hit Utah roads as temperatures start to rise, officials with the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Department of Public Safety are reminding all drivers to be cautious through the “Ride to Live” campaign.
By Felicia Martinez
May 2, 2021 6:11 p.m. MDT
Utah
Partnership making homeownership easier for Ogden’s employees, educators
A new collaboration announced Tuesday between Ogden, the Ogden School District and Landed, a personal finance company, will help secure down payments for essential workers.
By Felicia Martinez
Feb 23, 2021 3:05 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah company pivots from snorkels to personal protection equipment
By Felicia Martinez
April 21, 2020 12:39 p.m. MDT
Utah
Kaysville police aim to shut down ‘powerboxing’ prank
By Felicia Martinez
Jan 2, 2020 5:38 p.m. MST
Utah
Provo breaks ground for new $40 million airport terminal
By Felicia Martinez
Nov 6, 2019 3:14 p.m. MST