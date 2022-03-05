clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Felicia Martinez
https://www.deseret.com/authors/felicia-martinez/rss
Utah
Motorcycle crash survivor shares story as new safety campaign begins
As more motorcyclists hit Utah roads as temperatures start to rise, officials with the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Department of Public Safety are reminding all drivers to be cautious through the “Ride to Live” campaign.
By
Felicia Martinez
May 2, 2021 6:11 p.m. MDT
Utah
Partnership making homeownership easier for Ogden’s employees, educators
A new collaboration announced Tuesday between Ogden, the Ogden School District and Landed, a personal finance company, will help secure down payments for essential workers.
By
Felicia Martinez
Feb 23, 2021 3:05 p.m. MST
Utah
Utah company pivots from snorkels to personal protection equipment
By
Felicia Martinez
April 21, 2020 12:39 p.m. MDT
Utah
Kaysville police aim to shut down ‘powerboxing’ prank
By
Felicia Martinez
Jan 2, 2020 5:38 p.m. MST
Utah
Provo breaks ground for new $40 million airport terminal
By
Felicia Martinez
Nov 6, 2019 3:14 p.m. MST