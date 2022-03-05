clock
CST_
Deseret News
Church News
Print Subscriptions
Saturday, March 5, 2022 |
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
more
LATEST NEWS
THE WEST
UTAH
Politics
Police/Courts
Business
Obituaries
Education
Legal Notices
All Utah
SPORTS
High School
Brigham Young
Weber State
Utah Jazz
University of Utah
RSL
Utah State
On TV
ALL SPORTS
OPINION
MAGAZINE
INDEPTH
FAITH
CORONAVIRUS
PODCASTS
U.S. & WORLD
ENTERTAINMENT
OBITUARIES
AMERICAN FAMILY SURVEY
TV LISTINGS
NEWSLETTERS
BRANDVIEW
LEGAL NOTICES
Twitter
Facebook
Newsletters
Show Search
Search Query
Search
Fendi Wang
https://www.deseret.com/authors/fendi-wang/rss
Q&A
America’s funniest dad
Jim Gaffigan discusses faith, family and work-life balance.
By
Fendi Wang
Sept 22, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Culture
What’s in a (baby) name? A lot, actually
You say your name thousands of times. What does it say about you?
By
Fendi Wang
Sept 19, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Culture
Is minimalism dead? More is now more
After a year of sacrifice, people are filling their homes with what they love.
By
Fendi Wang
Sept 18, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Culture
Do you really need that Cinnabon? Airports are set up to make you think so
Our personal indulgences at the airport aren’t a secret. They’re a design.
By
Fendi Wang
Aug 11, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Culture
Will we ever retire from social media show-and-tell?
I thought by now I’d be peacefully offline, but true adult behavior is learning how to use social media well.
By
Fendi Wang
June 16, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Family
Whitney and Jimmer Fredette: Half a world away
Whitney Fredette addresses how she got through the long months of the COVID-19 pandemic apart from her basketball star husband.
By
Fendi Wang
June 2, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Movies
Asian Americans are Hollywood’s new leading men. It’s not as progressive as you think
Today’s diverse onscreen heartthrobs are often also white.
By
Fendi Wang
March 26, 2021 10 p.m. MDT