Fendi Wang

Q&A
America’s funniest dad
Jim Gaffigan discusses faith, family and work-life balance.
By Fendi Wang
Sept 22, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Culture
What’s in a (baby) name? A lot, actually
You say your name thousands of times. What does it say about you?
By Fendi Wang
Sept 19, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Culture
Is minimalism dead? More is now more
After a year of sacrifice, people are filling their homes with what they love.
By Fendi Wang
Sept 18, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Culture
Do you really need that Cinnabon? Airports are set up to make you think so
Our personal indulgences at the airport aren’t a secret. They’re a design.
By Fendi Wang
Aug 11, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Culture
Will we ever retire from social media show-and-tell?
I thought by now I’d be peacefully offline, but true adult behavior is learning how to use social media well.
By Fendi Wang
June 16, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Family
Whitney and Jimmer Fredette: Half a world away
Whitney Fredette addresses how she got through the long months of the COVID-19 pandemic apart from her basketball star husband.
By Fendi Wang
June 2, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Movies
Asian Americans are Hollywood’s new leading men. It’s not as progressive as you think
Today’s diverse onscreen heartthrobs are often also white.
By Fendi Wang
March 26, 2021 10 p.m. MDT