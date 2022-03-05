clock
Freeman Stevenson
Faith
Do Utah Mormons love ‘Star Wars’ because of their religious beliefs?
Utah tops the nation’s nerd culture. Is this caused by the states Mormon population’s religious beliefs?
By
Freeman Stevenson
Dec 23, 2015 6:03 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
The 2016 presidential candidates as represented by emjois
The 2016 candidates summed up by their most tweeted emoji.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Dec 17, 2015 3:28 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
What do fans think will happen in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’?
The release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is upon us. Just for fun, let’s look at some of the most popular fan theories.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Dec 16, 2015 12:14 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
First trailer for ‘Captain America: Civil War’ released on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’
The first official trailer for Marvel’s next blockbuster was released late Tuesday night.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Nov 25, 2015 2:17 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Disney fulfills dying man’s wish to see ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Following a media campaign supported by the show’s stars, Disney has fulfilled a dying mans wish.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Nov 7, 2015 2:15 p.m. MST
World & Nation
‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ gets a new international trailer
A new international trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has surfaced, proving that the force is in fact awakening. Or, at least, the ad campaign is.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Nov 6, 2015 9:55 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Canada ranked the freest country in the world
Canada is now home of the free according the Legatum Institute.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Nov 3, 2015 1:30 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Cruz and Trump dominate social media following debate amid anger at moderators
A look at the GOP candidates performance on social media during last night’s CNBC debate.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Oct 29, 2015 7 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ trailer premieres, tickets go on sale
The full length trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiered Monday night, and tickets are now on sale.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Oct 16, 2015 7 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Sanders and Clinton dominate social media during the debate
A look at the Democratic debate’s candidates on social media, by the numbers.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Oct 15, 2015 6:53 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Watch: Utah filmaker catches last night’s ‘blood moon’ in 4K timelapse
Local Utah filmmaker captures high definition timelapse of last night’s lunar eclipse.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Sept 28, 2015 4:21 p.m. MDT
Utah
Household cleaning product sends Utah woman to the emergency room
A common household cleaning product sent a Utah woman to the emergency room Sunday afternoon. A warning about the dangers of household cleaners.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Sept 23, 2015 11:30 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Video: Trump has to guess who said it: Colbert or Trump, on the Late Show
On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Donald Trump has to decide who said a series of statements.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Sept 23, 2015 11:15 a.m. MDT
Faith
Joe Biden gives emotional, faith-focused interview on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Vice President Joe Biden gives a surprisingly emotional interview about dealing with personal loss in life how his faith strengthens him on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
By
Freeman Stevenson
Sept 11, 2015 9 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Tanzanian farmers put the “reality” in reality show.
A Tanzanian TV show pits women farmers in a reality show where they live their day to day lives running their farms.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Sept 2, 2015 11:38 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Walmart to cease sales of semiautomatic rifles
Walmart has announced that they will stop selling semiautomatic weapons, citing sales figures, rather than recent controversy, as the reason.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Aug 26, 2015 11:49 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Recent report shows the grim toll of police chases
A report by the USA TODAY highlights the grim cost of high speed police chases throughout the country.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Aug 25, 2015 1:29 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Landmark US Supreme Court rulings throughout history
By
Freeman Stevenson
Jan 16, 2015 3 p.m. MST
Opinion
Topic of the day: Medicaid
A round up of opinions and thoughts on Mediciad and its expansion from around the web.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Jan 4, 2014 2:15 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
A look at Deseret News’ interactive long-form storytelling in 2013
A look back at the new interactive multimedia long-form pieces published on DeseretNews.com in 2013.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Jan 1, 2014 12 a.m. MST
Opinion
Best Associated Press photos of the year
It’s been a crazy year around the globe, and a cameras have been there to capture most of it.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Dec 31, 2013 2:29 p.m. MST
Opinion
Spending habits of families receiving public aid vs. families who do not
This graph looks at the spending habits of families receiving public aid and compares it with families who don’t.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Dec 19, 2013 9:58 p.m. MST
Opinion
Food waste and hunger go hand in hand
This infographic takes a look at both wasting of food in America, and at the same time the hunger also present in America.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Dec 18, 2013 12:40 p.m. MST
Unforgettable moments in American history
By
Freeman Stevenson
Dec 1, 2013 10:57 p.m. MST
Opinion
Topic of the day: Nuclear deal with Iran
A roundup of thoughts and opinions on the nuclear deal reached in Geneva between Western powers and Iran.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Nov 25, 2013 4:49 p.m. MST
Opinion
Remembering JFK’s life and speeches
Here are two lists that honor JFK, from the most defining moments of his life, to his best speeches.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Nov 22, 2013 12:35 p.m. MST
Opinion
Topic of the day: Remembering JFK’s presidency
A roundup of thoughts and recollections of JFK’s presidency on the eve of the 50th anniversary of his assassination.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Nov 20, 2013 4:45 p.m. MST
Opinion
The breakdown of hunger in America
An infographic from Face the Facts USA that shows that current state of hunger in America.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Nov 15, 2013 4:25 p.m. MST
Opinion
Topic of the day: Problems with the Affordable Care Act
A roundup of thoughts and opinions on the current state of the Affordable Care Act.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Nov 14, 2013 4:30 p.m. MST
Opinion
Topic of the day: Adding sexual orientation and gender identity protection clauses to the Non-Discrimination Act
A round up of opinions from around the web on the changes to the Non-Discrimination Act adding protections for the LGBT community.
By
Freeman Stevenson
Nov 8, 2013 10:48 a.m. MST
