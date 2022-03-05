Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Freeman Stevenson

Faith
Do Utah Mormons love ‘Star Wars’ because of their religious beliefs?
Utah tops the nation’s nerd culture. Is this caused by the states Mormon population’s religious beliefs?
By Freeman Stevenson
Dec 23, 2015 6:03 p.m. MST
Republican presidential candidates, from left, John Kasich, Carly Fiorina, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, Chris Christie, and Rand Paul share the stage with debate moderator Wolf Blitzer during the CNN Republican presidential d
U.S. & World
The 2016 presidential candidates as represented by emjois
The 2016 candidates summed up by their most tweeted emoji.
By Freeman Stevenson
Dec 17, 2015 3:28 p.m. MST
This photo provided by Disney shows a scene from the new film, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," directed by J.J. Abrams. The movie releases in the U.S. on Dec. 18, 2015.
U.S. & World
What do fans think will happen in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’?
The release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is upon us. Just for fun, let’s look at some of the most popular fan theories.
By Freeman Stevenson
Dec 16, 2015 12:14 p.m. MST
Chris Evans plays Captain America.
U.S. & World
First trailer for ‘Captain America: Civil War’ released on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’
The first official trailer for Marvel’s next blockbuster was released late Tuesday night.
By Freeman Stevenson
Nov 25, 2015 2:17 p.m. MST
U.S. & World
Disney fulfills dying man’s wish to see ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Following a media campaign supported by the show’s stars, Disney has fulfilled a dying mans wish.
By Freeman Stevenson
Nov 7, 2015 2:15 p.m. MST
World & Nation
‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ gets a new international trailer
A new international trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” has surfaced, proving that the force is in fact awakening. Or, at least, the ad campaign is.
By Freeman Stevenson
Nov 6, 2015 9:55 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
Canada ranked the freest country in the world
Canada is now home of the free according the Legatum Institute.
By Freeman Stevenson
Nov 3, 2015 1:30 p.m. MST
Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump, left, and Ted Cruz speak to members of the media after the CNBC Republican presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, at the Coors Event Center on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder, Colo.
U.S. & World
Cruz and Trump dominate social media following debate amid anger at moderators
A look at the GOP candidates performance on social media during last night’s CNBC debate.
By Freeman Stevenson
Oct 29, 2015 7 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ trailer premieres, tickets go on sale
The full length trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiered Monday night, and tickets are now on sale.
By Freeman Stevenson
Oct 16, 2015 7 p.m. MDT
Hillary Rodham Clinton, right, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, speak during the CNN Democratic presidential debate Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
U.S. & World
Sanders and Clinton dominate social media during the debate
A look at the Democratic debate’s candidates on social media, by the numbers.
By Freeman Stevenson
Oct 15, 2015 6:53 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Watch: Utah filmaker catches last night’s ‘blood moon’ in 4K timelapse
Local Utah filmmaker captures high definition timelapse of last night’s lunar eclipse.
By Freeman Stevenson
Sept 28, 2015 4:21 p.m. MDT
Neddy and Cody Street.
Utah
Household cleaning product sends Utah woman to the emergency room
A common household cleaning product sent a Utah woman to the emergency room Sunday afternoon. A warning about the dangers of household cleaners.
By Freeman Stevenson
Sept 23, 2015 11:30 a.m. MDT
On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Donald Trump has to decide who said a series of controversial statements.
U.S. & World
Video: Trump has to guess who said it: Colbert or Trump, on the Late Show
On the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Donald Trump has to decide who said a series of statements.
By Freeman Stevenson
Sept 23, 2015 11:15 a.m. MDT
In this image released by CBS, host Stephen Colbert, right, smiles as he talks with Vice President Joe Biden during a taping of \"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,\" on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015 in New York.
Faith
Joe Biden gives emotional, faith-focused interview on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Vice President Joe Biden gives a surprisingly emotional interview about dealing with personal loss in life how his faith strengthens him on the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
By Freeman Stevenson
Sept 11, 2015 9 a.m. MDT
U.S. & World
Tanzanian farmers put the “reality” in reality show.
A Tanzanian TV show pits women farmers in a reality show where they live their day to day lives running their farms.
By Freeman Stevenson
Sept 2, 2015 11:38 a.m. MDT
In this April 6, 2010, file photo, an Arizona made AR-15 is pulled from the display at Caswells Shooting Range in Mesa, Ariz.
U.S. & World
Walmart to cease sales of semiautomatic rifles
Walmart has announced that they will stop selling semiautomatic weapons, citing sales figures, rather than recent controversy, as the reason.
By Freeman Stevenson
Aug 26, 2015 11:49 p.m. MDT
Law enforcement in Tooele investigate a multiple car accident Monday, Feb. 2, 2015, after a car was stolen and a chase ensued.
U.S. & World
Recent report shows the grim toll of police chases
A report by the USA TODAY highlights the grim cost of high speed police chases throughout the country.
By Freeman Stevenson
Aug 25, 2015 1:29 p.m. MDT
The Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday June 25, 2015.
U.S. & World
Landmark US Supreme Court rulings throughout history
By Freeman Stevenson
Jan 16, 2015 3 p.m. MST
In this July 12, 2012 photo, a man using two canes is helped in the waiting area at Nuestra Clinica Del Valle in San Juan, Texas. About 85 percent of those served at the clinic are uninsured. Texas already has one of the nationÕs most restrictive Medicaid
Opinion
Topic of the day: Medicaid
A round up of opinions and thoughts on Mediciad and its expansion from around the web.
By Freeman Stevenson
Jan 4, 2014 2:15 a.m. MST
U.S. & World
A look at Deseret News’ interactive long-form storytelling in 2013
A look back at the new interactive multimedia long-form pieces published on DeseretNews.com in 2013.
By Freeman Stevenson
Jan 1, 2014 12 a.m. MST
FILE - In this May 15, 2013 file photo, an Afghan National Police officer mans a checkpoint in the outskirts of Maidan Shahr, Wardak province, Afghanistan. Wednesday, May 15, 2013. Holding territory comes at a high price, coalition officials say that Afgh
Opinion
Best Associated Press photos of the year
It’s been a crazy year around the globe, and a cameras have been there to capture most of it.
By Freeman Stevenson
Dec 31, 2013 2:29 p.m. MST
A volunteer, right, at St. Ignatius Food Pantry bags items as Larry Bossom, 41, who lost his job a few month ago, visits the facility Friday, Nov. 1, 2013, in Chicago. Bossom is relying on food stamps and the food bank to help him until he finds work agai
Opinion
Spending habits of families receiving public aid vs. families who do not
This graph looks at the spending habits of families receiving public aid and compares it with families who don’t.
By Freeman Stevenson
Dec 19, 2013 9:58 p.m. MST
A man carries a sack with food in front of a painting of a soup dish at 'El Oriental' market in Managua, Saturday, April 26, 2008. The U.N. World Food Program (WFP) informed that due to the rising prices of petroleum, Nicaragua and El Salvador underwent t
Opinion
Food waste and hunger go hand in hand
This infographic takes a look at both wasting of food in America, and at the same time the hunger also present in America.
By Freeman Stevenson
Dec 18, 2013 12:40 p.m. MST
The USS Arizona goes down in a plume of smoke following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Unforgettable moments in American history
By Freeman Stevenson
Dec 1, 2013 10:57 p.m. MST
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, shake hands at the United Nations Palais, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Geneva, Switzerland. Iran struck a historic nuclear deal Sunday with the United States and f
Opinion
Topic of the day: Nuclear deal with Iran
A roundup of thoughts and opinions on the nuclear deal reached in Geneva between Western powers and Iran.
By Freeman Stevenson
Nov 25, 2013 4:49 p.m. MST
On the 50th anniversary of his death, take a look at these two lists that chronicle the most important moments of JFK's life and his best speeches
Opinion
Remembering JFK’s life and speeches
Here are two lists that honor JFK, from the most defining moments of his life, to his best speeches.
By Freeman Stevenson
Nov 22, 2013 12:35 p.m. MST
50 years ago tomorrow President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. 50 years later he is still an iconic image of the early 60's.
Opinion
Topic of the day: Remembering JFK’s presidency
A roundup of thoughts and recollections of JFK’s presidency on the eve of the 50th anniversary of his assassination.
By Freeman Stevenson
Nov 20, 2013 4:45 p.m. MST
Nationally, more than 50.1 million Americans lived in households that were food insecure in 2011, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture report.
Opinion
The breakdown of hunger in America
An infographic from Face the Facts USA that shows that current state of hunger in America.
By Freeman Stevenson
Nov 15, 2013 4:25 p.m. MST
President Barack Obama pauses as he speaks about his signature health care law, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013, in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Bowing to pressure, President Barack Obama intends to permit continued sale of indi
Opinion
Topic of the day: Problems with the Affordable Care Act
A roundup of thoughts and opinions on the current state of the Affordable Care Act.
By Freeman Stevenson
Nov 14, 2013 4:30 p.m. MST
The U.S. Capitol is seen as the political stare-down in Congress shows no signs of easing, in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013. A funding cutoff for much of the government began Tuesday as a Republican effort to kill or delay the nation's health care l
Opinion
Topic of the day: Adding sexual orientation and gender identity protection clauses to the Non-Discrimination Act
A round up of opinions from around the web on the changes to the Non-Discrimination Act adding protections for the LGBT community.
By Freeman Stevenson
Nov 8, 2013 10:48 a.m. MST
