Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Fuxian Yi

2048px_Confucius_Sculpture__Nanjing.jpg
Opinion
Opinion: How can China avoid demographic disaster? Return to religion
Confucianism welcomes children as gifts — part and parcel of the great chain that unites generations past and future
By Fuxian Yi and Brad Wilcox
July 27, 2021 9:38 a.m. MDT