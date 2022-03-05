Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
large.0.png

Geoffrey Thatcher

The chimney of the McEntire home is secured to the roof in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The McEntires used the Fix the Bricks program to retrofit their home.
Utah
1 in 3 Salt Lake County homes at greater risk of crumbling in earthquake
Roughly 1 in 3 Salt Lake County homes could crumble in the event of a major earthquake that experts say could rock Utah’s urban corridor at any time. That’s according to an analysis of the number of unreinforced masonry homes in the valley.
By Annie Knox and Geoffrey Thatcher
April 18, 2018 10:27 p.m. MDT
Jazsmine Corianna Leah Winston
Utah
Police cancel Amber Alert after pinging phone to find girl
Police canceled an Amber Alert seeking the whereabouts of 8-year-old Jazsmine Corianna Leah Winston after locating her unharmed about an hour and 45 minutes after the alert was initially issued Saturday afternoon.
By Ben Lockhart and Geoffrey Thatcher
Jan 20, 2018 7:52 p.m. MST
Francis Jordan Bernard
Utah
2 BYU football players face potential alcohol-related charges
BYU redshirt linebacker Francis Bernard was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving without a valid license, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
By Geoffrey Thatcher and Jeff Call
Oct 22, 2017 6:03 p.m. MDT
This undated image provided by NASA shows the cover of the 12-inch gold-plated copper disk that both Voyager spacecraft carry. The phonograph record contains sounds and images selected to portray the diversity of life and culture on Earth.
U.S. & World
A look at 31 recordings on the cosmic playlist that is the Voyager Golden Record
There are records that are iconic and those that can be described as “out of this world” — the Voyager Golden Record is both.
By Geoffrey Thatcher
Aug 22, 2017 5:03 p.m. MDT