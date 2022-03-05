clock
George F. Will
Columnist
https://www.deseret.com/authors/george-f-will/rss
Opinion
In baseball, the most valuable rules are unwritten
By
George F. Will
Oct 31, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Weak political parties smooth the way for demagogues
By
George F. Will
Oct 27, 2019 1 p.m. MDT
Opinion
‘Texodus’ bodes badly for Republicans
By
George F. Will
Oct 20, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Progressives are all too willing to cut constitutional corners
By
George F. Will
Oct 18, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
College diversity tinkering: What a tangled web
By
George F. Will
Oct 10, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Supreme Court to decide whether ‘sex’ includes sexual orientation
By
George F. Will
Oct 6, 2019 9:30 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The Korean Peninsula: A dangerous neighborhood
By
George F. Will
Oct 3, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
The best antidote for a bad election is a better election
By
George F. Will
Sept 29, 2019 9:30 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Time is on Taiwan’s side — but it needs U.S. support
By
George F. Will
Sept 26, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Hong Kong’s resistance offers lessons for Taiwan
By
George F. Will
Sept 25, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Hong Kong stands athwart an increasingly nasty regime
By
George F. Will
Sept 19, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Hong Kong’s summer of heroic dissent
By
George F. Will
Sept 13, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
An all-too-real parable of ‘privilege-hoarding’
By
George F. Will
Sept 1, 2019 8 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Trade war shows reality of ‘America First’ in action
Uncertainties infused into the global economy by the trade war between the world’s two largest national economies probably have helped to produce a global slowdown and fears, perhaps somewhat self-fulfilling, of an approaching recession.
By
George F. Will
Aug 25, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Amash’s independence shows voters they don’t have to settle for binary choice
It is difficult to discourage and impossible to manage Justin Amash because he, unusual among politicians, does not want much and wants nothing inordinately.
By
George F. Will
Aug 18, 2019 11:30 p.m. MDT
Opinion
George Will: The College Board tries to solve a social problem that it’s unsuited to solve
The SAT’s new metric is another step down the path of identity politics, assigning applicants to groups and categories, and another step away from evaluating individuals individually.
By
George F. Will
June 9, 2019 8:30 a.m. MDT
Opinion
George Will: The idea of an aesthetic impeachment
Impeachment can be an instrument of civic hygiene. However, most of today’s Senate Republicans, scampering around the president’s ankles, are implausible hygienists.
By
George F. Will
June 2, 2019 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
George Will: James Buckley urges Congress to stay out of state affairs
The 45th president and progressives should consider Buckley’s thoughts.
By
George F. Will
May 2, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
George Will: The Democrats’ sweepstakes of frivolity
The Democrats’ presidential aspirants seem determined to prove that their party’s 2016 achievement — the election of the current president — was not a fluke that cannot be repeated.
By
George F. Will
April 14, 2019 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
George Will: Lucrative law enforcement will become lawless
In determining when fines are excessive, courts must adopt something akin to former Justice Potter Stewart’s famous axiom concerning pornography: You know excessiveness when you see it.
By
George F. Will
Nov 24, 2018 8 a.m. MST
Opinion
George Will: Hate crime law is both unwise and unconstitutional
Hate crimes (usually vandalism, e.g., graffiti, or intimidation, e.g., verbal abuse) are a tiny fraction of 1 percent of all reported crimes.
By
George F. Will
Oct 28, 2018 10 a.m. MDT
Opinion
George Will: America should do away with the death penalty
Capital punishment is withering away because the process of litigating the administration of it is so expensive, and hence disproportionate to any demonstrable enhancement of public safety.
By
George F. Will
Sept 30, 2018 11 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Ocasio-Cortez could learn a thing or two about socialism from Trump
Because she calls herself a democratic socialist, the word “socialism” is thrilling progressives who hanker to storm the Bastille, if only America had one.
By
George F. Will
July 29, 2018 3 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Protectionism proves that evidence is unpersuasive
You are collateral damage only if you are a manufacturer, farmer or consumer, so relax and enjoy the following reports.
By
George F. Will
July 26, 2018 5:11 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Is Trump correct that Mueller’s appointment was unconstitutional?
Consider the debate between two serious people who have immersed themselves in the history of the Appointments Clause.
By
George F. Will
July 12, 2018 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
George F. Will: What might a socialist American government do?
What is socialism? And what might a socialist American government do?
By
George F. Will
July 7, 2018 8:10 p.m. MDT
Opinion
With its Janus decision, the Supreme Court corrected itself on First Amendment freedoms
The Supreme Court is especially admirable when correcting especially deplorable prior decisions.
By
George F. Will
July 1, 2018 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
The Fourth Amendment enters the 21st century
The Supreme Court grapples with ever-advancing technology while asking itself how to properly construe the Constitution.
By
George F. Will
June 28, 2018 12 p.m. MDT
Opinion
Can Bill Weld restore conservatism?
If the Libertarian Party is willing, 2020’s politics could have an ingredient recently missing from presidential politics: fun.
By
George F. Will
June 22, 2018 12 p.m. MDT
