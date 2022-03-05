Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Greggory DeVore

Babies_in_the_nursery._Clinch_Valley_Clinic_Hospital__Richlands__Tazewell_County__Virginia.___NARA___541099.jpg
Opinion
Opinion: I’m a believer and a doctor. Our abortion debate is broken
I’m hopeful that a sober analysis of facts can help politicians, judges and citizens alike craft the right balancing act.
By Greggory DeVore
Oct 19, 2021 10 p.m. MDT