Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | 

Hamed Haghnazar

The Great Salt Lake with exposed lakebed near Antelope Island on a sunny, blue-sky day.
Opinion
Opinion: The toxic tale of the Great Salt Lake
The Great Salt Lake is shrinking, and toxic metals contained in the exposed lakebed — cancer-causing toxins — are blown toward us with every dust storm.
By Amir Soltani and Hamed Haghnazar
 