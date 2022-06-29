clock
Hamed Haghnazar
https://www.deseret.com/authors/hamed-haghnazar/rss
Opinion
Opinion: The toxic tale of the Great Salt Lake
The Great Salt Lake is shrinking, and toxic metals contained in the exposed lakebed — cancer-causing toxins — are blown toward us with every dust storm.
By
Amir Soltani
and
Hamed Haghnazar
